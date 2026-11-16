Amendments To The Legislation On Payment Services And Issuance Of Electronic Money

I. Introduction

The regulations published in the Official Gazette dated 4 September 2026 and numbered 33360 introduced significant amendments to the legislative framework governing remote identification in the payment services and electronic money sector. These amendments concern the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers (the “Regulation”) and the Communiqué on the Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services (the “Communiqué”).

The amendment to the Regulation permits the use of biometric methods or identity documents capable of electronic identity authentication to verify a customer’s identity when entering into a framework agreement by means of distance communication. The amendments to the Communiqué address the methods for authenticating identity documents used in remote identification, alternative methods available where near-field communication (“NFC”) authentication cannot be completed, an exemption from the remote identification procedure for certain transactions, and the rules governing remote identification of individuals who are not Turkish nationals.

All amendments entered into force on the date of publication.

II. Amendments to the Regulation

The amendment to Article 41(4) of the Regulation, which governs framework agreements entered into by means of distance communication, broadens the range of methods available for remote identification.

Specifically, the phrase “using biometric methods or identity documents capable of electronic identity authentication” has been added to the provision governing customer verification in connection with framework agreements entered into by means of distance communication. The amendment therefore permits the use of biometric methods and identity documents capable of electronic identity authentication in the identity verification process undertaken when entering into such agreements.

The amendment expands the methods available to verify a customer’s identity during the framework agreement formation process. Accordingly, payment service providers will need to assess whether the technical infrastructure and methods used in their remote identification processes comply with the amended requirements.

III. Amendments to the Communiqué

In parallel with the amendment to the Regulation, the provisions of the Communiqué governing identity verification by means of distance communication have also been amended. These amendments revise the scope of the identity documents and authentication methods used in remote identification, together with the procedures and principles governing that process.

1. Introduction of the Definition of “Identity Document”

A definition of “identity document” has been added to the definitions provision of the Communiqué, referring to the identity card defined in the Regulation on the Republic of Türkiye Identity Card. Correspondingly, references to the “Republic of Türkiye Identity Card” and generic references to “document” or “documents” in various provisions of the Communiqué have been aligned with the term “identity document”.

This amendment serves to standardise the terminology used throughout the legislation for the documents and data elements involved in remote identification.

2. Collection of Biometric Data and Document Authentication in Remote Identification

The amendment to Article 22 of the Communiqué revises the technical requirements applicable to remote identification. The amended provision requires the collection of the relevant individual’s identity document and biometric data, in addition to the information necessary to verify that individual’s identity.

NFC must be used as the primary method for authenticating the identity document and verifying the data and information it contains. Where NFC authentication cannot be completed for any reason, authentication must be carried out using at least one of the following: optical character recognition, a card reader, or another method to be prescribed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye after obtaining the opinion of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (“MASAK”).

Under both authentication routes, the document authentication process must also include checks of the security features that are visually distinguishable under white light, of the types and in the number deemed appropriate under the General Communiqué of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Serial No. 19), published in the Official Gazette dated 30 April 2021 and numbered 31470. Tests must also be conducted to assess the authenticity, integrity, signs of wear and any tampering affecting the identity document and the data and information it contains, and the visual elements on both sides of the identity document must be examined. An uninterrupted recording must be made of the process during which these checks are performed.

3. Exemption from the Remote Identification Procedure for Certain Transactions

The new paragraph 3 of Article 22 of the Communiqué specifies circumstances in which the remote identification procedure prescribed in paragraph 1 is not mandatory for certain transactions.

In this context, where means of distance communication are used in connection with the procedures relating to the requisite information, agreements, transaction receipts and similar documents for anonymous prepaid instruments, one-off payment transactions for which identification is not mandatory under Law No. 5549 and the relevant legislation and which do not fall within the scope of an ongoing business relationship, and the issuance of electronic money and payment transactions specified in the first paragraph of Article 2.2.11 of the General Communiqué of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Serial No. 5), the application of Article 22(1) of the Communiqué shall not be mandatory.

Accordingly, the mere use of means of distance communication to obtain the requisite information, agreements, transaction receipts and similar documents in connection with these transactions does not trigger the remote identification procedure prescribed in Article 22(1). Exemption is available only for the transactions and circumstances expressly listed in the relevant paragraph.

4. Remote Identification of Individuals Who Are Not Turkish Nationals

The new paragraph 16 of Article 22 of the Communiqué establishes the procedure for remote identification of individuals who are not Turkish nationals.

Under this provision, the identity of such individuals may be verified remotely in accordance with the principles set out in Article 4/C of the General Communiqué of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Serial No. 19), using an NFC-enabled passport that complies with Standard 9303 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (“ICAO”). Accordingly, remote identification is also available for individuals who are not Turkish nationals, provided that a passport meeting these requirements is used.

5. Key Considerations for Payment and Electronic Money Institutions

The amendments dated 4 September 2026 may require payment and electronic money institutions to review the technical infrastructure, internal processes and control mechanisms used in their remote identification procedures.

In this regard, institutions should, in particular:

assess whether the technological infrastructure used for remote identification is compatible with the authentication methods prescribed by the amended provisions;

review the technical capabilities of systems used to authenticate identity documents through NFC;

determine the alternative authentication methods to be used where NFC authentication cannot be completed and establish the corresponding workflows;

assess processes involving the processing of biometric data against the applicable legislation, particularly personal data protection requirements;

align internal policies, procedures and control mechanisms governing remote identification with the amended requirements;

review the technical and operational infrastructure used to check whether passports presented for remote identification of individuals who are not Turkish nationals comply with ICAO Standard 9303 and support NFC; and

assess the mechanisms for making uninterrupted recordings of identification and authentication procedures in accordance with the applicable legislative requirements.

IV. Assessment

The regulations dated 4 September 2026 are significant in that they broaden the methods available to payment and electronic money institutions for remote identification and prescribe the technical requirements governing their implementation.

While the Regulation permits the use of biometric methods and identity documents capable of electronic identity authentication, the Communiqué sets out the detailed technical framework for implementing these methods. The principal practical changes include the designation of NFC as the primary method for authenticating identity documents and verifying the data and information they contain; the requirement to collect biometric data; the introduction of alternative authentication methods where NFC authentication cannot be completed; and the availability of remote identification for individuals who are not Turkish nationals through the use of NFC-enabled passports complying with ICAO Standard 9303.

Against this background, payment and electronic money institutions will need both to monitor the legislative amendments and to undertake a comprehensive review of the technical infrastructure, internal rules and operational processes used for remote identification to ensure compliance with the amended requirements.