A New Compliance Landscape For Companies With The Introduction Of The Climate Law: Emission Permits And Emissions Data Reporting Obligations

1. Introduction

With the entry into force of the Climate Law No. 7552 on 9 July 2025 (the “Climate Law”), the regulatory landscape of climate change in Türkiye is no longer merely a matter of corporate social responsibility or sustainability reporting. For businesses, particularly those whose operations contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, climate regulation now constitutes a binding legal compliance framework.

The Climate Law anchors this transformation within an integrated regulatory framework designed to drive the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and facilitate the transition toward the net-zero target. This framework rests on interconnected mechanisms for permitting, monitoring, reporting, and enforcement.

Within this regulatory architecture, the implementation framework of the Emissions Trading System (“ETS”), designed as a market-based instrument, has been clarified by the Regulation on the Turkish Emissions Trading System (the “ETS Regulation”), which was published and entered into force on 27 August 2026. The ETS Regulation establishes an integrated regulatory framework governing the scope of the system, greenhouse gas emission permits, the monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions, as well as allowance allocation and surrender obligations.

In addition, decisions adopted by the Carbon Market Board have determined the sectoral scope and key implementation principles of the ETS pilot phase covering the 2026 and 2027 emissions years. The ETS has therefore moved beyond a regulatory framework expected to apply in the future and now directly affects existing data monitoring and reporting, permitting and compliance processes, particularly for operators falling within the scope of the pilot phase.

2. Greenhouse Gas Emission Permit: A Precondition for Operation

The Climate Law establishes the greenhouse gas emission permit as a prerequisite for the operation of installations falling within the scope of the ETS. Under this framework, activities covered by the ETS that generate direct greenhouse gas emissions may not be carried out without first obtaining a greenhouse gas emission permit from the Directorate of Climate Change (the “Directorate”).

The ETS Regulation determines inclusion within the system through a categorisation model based on installations’ annual emission levels and the nature of their activities. Accordingly, Category B and Category C installations with annual emissions exceeding 50,000 tonnes of CO₂e are, as a general rule, included within the scope of the ETS. The Regulation nevertheless provides for certain exemptions in respect of specific activities and installations, and the scope of the ETS does not coincide with the scope of obligations relating to the monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions.

The permit regime is also notable that the emission permit is not designed as a one-off administrative act limited to the initial application stage. Greenhouse gas emission permits are valid for a period of five years and must be renewed prior to their expiry. In addition, changes concerning the permit holder, the nature or operation of the installation, or the installation category must be notified to the Directorate within 30 days.

These requirements mean that corporate actions such as mergers and acquisitions, transfers of installations or businesses, capacity increases, modifications to production processes and organizational restructurings must also be assessed from a climate compliance perspective. In particular, where the operator changes, the new operator is deemed to assume the commitments and obligations of the previous operator under the ETS Regulation. Accordingly, emission permits and ETS obligations have become relevant considerations in corporate transactions from both a legal due diligence and contractual risk allocation perspective.

3. Data Obligations: Monitoring, Reporting and Verification

Under the Climate Law and the ETS Regulation, data obligations form one of the core pillars underpinning the operation of the system. The Law ties the ETS compliance obligation to verified annual greenhouse gas emissions and requires operators to surrender allowances corresponding to their verified emissions.

The Law also grants the Directorate broad authority to request data. For the purposes of implementing the Law, the Directorate may directly request any information, documents and data it deems necessary from natural and legal persons. Companies receiving such requests are obliged to provide the requested information free of charge and within the prescribed timeframes.

The ETS Regulation implements this data framework through a monitoring plan and annual reporting requirements. Operators are required to prepare a greenhouse gas emissions monitoring plan specific to their installations and submit it to the Directorate. They must also report their emissions and activity levels for the preceding calendar year by 30 April of each year. Emissions reports must undergo independent verification before submission to the Directorate, and verification processes are, as a general rule, carried out by verification bodies appointed through the Central Electronic Verification Body Assignment System (MEDAS).

The Regulation further requires operators to retain data and information records relating to the monitoring and reporting of emissions for at least ten years. Changes to information and documents previously submitted to the Presidency, or to matters that may affect the relevant activities or monitoring plan, must be notified within 30 days. This framework requires companies to address emissions data not merely as an annual reporting exercise, but through continuous internal control mechanisms covering data generation, accuracy, retention and the monitoring of relevant changes.

In relation to the free allocation mechanism, the ETS Regulation also requires the preparation of a monitoring methodology plan in addition to the monitoring plan. The monitoring methodology plan sets out the methodology for monitoring activity levels and related data forming the basis for free allocation. Operators falling within the scope of the pilot phase are required to submit their first monitoring methodology plans to the Directorate within two months following the entry into force of the Regulation. This requirement should therefore be given particular attention in the short-term compliance planning of companies covered by the pilot phase.

4. Pilot Phase and Allowance Obligations

The scope of the pilot phase envisaged prior to the full implementation of the ETS has been further clarified through decisions adopted by the Carbon Market Board. The pilot phase covers the 2026 and 2027 emissions years and applies to Category B and Category C installations operating in the electricity generation, cement, iron and steel, aluminum and fertilizer sectors.

There is an important distinction between years 2026 and 2027 in the implementation of the pilot phase. While operators covered by the pilot phase are subject to reporting obligations for the 2026 system year, the pricing mechanism is expected to become operational in the 2027 system year. Accordingly, 2026 is not merely a preparatory period during which companies are expected to monitor regulatory developments; it marks the point at which the infrastructure for generating and verifying the emissions and activity data underpinning the system must begin to operate in practice.

The core financial compliance mechanism within the ETS is the surrender of allowances. For each emissions year, operators are required to surrender through the Registry System allowances corresponding to their verified greenhouse gas emissions. Free allocations, however, are not calculated simply by covering an installation’s historical emissions, but are determined on the basis of activity levels and applicable benchmarks. Although the free allocation rate for the pilot phase has been set at 100%, this does not mean that all actual emissions of an operator will necessarily be covered by free allowances.

This framework moves allowance management beyond the sphere of environmental compliance and connects it directly with companies’ financial planning and risk management processes. In particular, ahead of the introduction of the pricing mechanism in 2027, companies should begin incorporating their emissions profiles and potential allowance requirements into their financial planning processes.

5. Sanctions for Failing to Comply

The Climate Law establishes a layered enforcement structure for non-compliance with ETS obligations. Administrative sanctions may be imposed for failures such as the late submission of verified greenhouse gas emissions reports, the operation of installations without an emission permit and failure to meet allowance surrender obligations.

Where the allowance surrender obligation is not fulfilled within the prescribed period, an administrative fine indexed to the market price is imposed for each allowance not surrendered, and the shortfall is added to the following year’s surrender obligation. Payment of the administrative fine does not extinguish the operator’s obligation to surrender the outstanding allowances.

Where the verified emissions report is not submitted within the prescribed timeframe, transactions in the operator’s Registry System account, other than those related to the surrender obligation, may be temporarily suspended. Although this restriction is lifted upon submission of the report, the relevant administrative sanctions may nonetheless apply.

The Law also provides for more severe consequences in cases of repeated non-compliance. Where a specified proportion of allowance surrender obligations remains unfulfilled for three consecutive years, the greenhouse gas emission permit may be revoked. In addition, the relevant operator may be barred from obtaining a new greenhouse gas emission permit for a specified period.

During the pilot phase, administrative fines imposed for breaches of obligations under the Law are applied at a rate reduced by 80%. Nevertheless, the pilot phase should not be regarded as a transitional period during which compliance obligations do not apply. In particular, reporting, data management and permitting processes should already be integrated into companies’ corporate compliance programs during this period.

6. Conclusion

The regulatory framework introduced by the Climate Law and significantly clarified through the ETS Regulation establishes a new and multi-layered compliance landscape for companies. Taken together, the emission permit requirement, data monitoring, reporting and verification processes underlying free allocation and the sanctions built around allowance surrender ensure that climate legislation directly affects corporate operations, financing and governance.

With the commencement of the pilot phase covering 2026 and 2027, this compliance landscape is no longer merely a matter of forward-looking preparation, particularly for operators falling within its scope. Companies should determine the position of their installations and activities under the ETS; monitor the processes relating to emission permits, monitoring plans and monitoring methodology plans; establish internal controls for the generation and retention of emissions data; and begin assessing the potential financial implications of the pricing mechanism scheduled to become operational in 2027.

As secondary legislation and administrative practice continue to evolve, certain technical aspects of the system are expected to become clearer. Nevertheless, the existing regulatory framework already demonstrates that ETS compliance has become an ongoing compliance area requiring coordinated management across companies’ legal, sustainability, operational and finance functions. Early compliance readiness is poised to become a critical differentiator in the coming period, particularly for managing regulatory risk, maintaining competitive positioning and securing access to financing.