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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Navigating The 2026 Carbon Frontier: Preparing Turkish Industry For Simplified CBAM Compliance

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer Attorney Partnership
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer Attorney Partnership
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Hergüner Bilgen Üçer Attorney Partnership

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer Attorney Partnership

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Following the European Union’s (“EU”) launch of the Green Deal in 2019, the transition into a green economy has been framed not only as an environmental imperative but also as a new growth strategy. The Green Deal seeks to combine the reduction of emissions with the preservation of economic competitiveness. To translate these objectives into practice, the EU has relied on and expanded market-based instruments such as the Emissions Trading System (“ETS”) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (“CBAM”), established by Regulation (EU) 2023/956 (the “CBAM Regulation”), which together aim to price carbon, encourage the reduction of emissions and address the risk of carbon leakage.

TurkeyEnvironment
Türkay Avanaş
Türkay Avanaş
Zeynep Arin Hamzaçebi
Zeynep Arin Hamzaçebi
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1.   Introduction

Following the European Union’s (“EU”) launch of the Green Deal in 2019, the transition into a green economy has been framed not only as an environmental imperative but also as a new growth strategy. The Green Deal seeks to combine the reduction of emissions with the preservation of economic competitiveness. To translate these objectives into practice, the EU has relied on and expanded market-based instruments such as the Emissions Trading System (“ETS”) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (“CBAM”), established by Regulation (EU) 2023/956 (the “CBAM Regulation”), which together aim to price carbon, encourage the reduction of emissions and address the risk of carbon leakage. With the initial phase of the CBAM transitional period ending on December 31, 2025, the definitive regime took effect on January 1, 2026. Ahead of that changeover, the EU adopted Regulation (EU) 2025/2083, in force since October 20, 2025, which introduced significant simplifications to the CBAM framework, and completed the operational architecture through a package of implementing and delegated acts released on December 17, 2025. The European Commission has since supplemented that framework with ten guidance documents published on August 14, 2026.

2.     National Carbon Pricing Framework

Türkiye’s response to this transformation has taken shape along two principal pillars. The first is the enactment of Climate Law No. 7552 (“Climate Law”), published in the Official Gazette of July 9, 2025, which establishes the overall legal framework for national climate policy and sets out Türkiye’s commitments, institutional structure and policy instruments in line with international developments. The second pillar is now the binding law: the Turkish Emissions Trading System Regulation (“TR ETS Regulation”) that was published in the Official Gazette No. 33353 of August 27, 2026 and entered into force on the same date, replacing the 2014 Regulation on the Monitoring of Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Taken together, these two instruments illustrate a step-by-step regulatory approach, where a general legislative framework is followed by secondary rules that put carbon pricing into practice through a market-based system. The Climate Law provides the main regulatory structure for Türkiye’s 2053 net zero emissions target. For the private sector, particularly in greenhouse gas–intensive sectors, carbon footprint measurement and emissions management is now a compliance obligation rather than a voluntary exercise.

Coverage turns on Annex-1 of the TR ETS Regulation, which lists the activities within scope, and on the size of the installation. Installations are sorted into three categories by annual emissions calculated on installed capacity: Category A at or below 50,000 tonnes of CO₂e, Category B between that level and 500,000 tonnes, and Category C above 500,000 tonnes. Trading obligations attach to Categories B and C. Category A installations remain outside the market but must still monitor, report and verify their emissions, so falling below the threshold does not take a company altogether out of the regulatory framework. Installations belonging to schools, universities, hospitals and defense industry undertakings are likewise held outside the TR ETS for the activities they carry out, while their monitoring and reporting obligations continue.

The Regulation also fixes a number of dates. Installations covered by the pilot phase have two months from entry into force to file their first monitoring methodology plans electronically, which brings that deadline to October 27, 2026, although the Directorate of Climate Change may extend it to six months. Emissions and activity levels for the preceding year must be reported by April 30 each year, a period the Directorate may extend by up to one month, and the report has to be verified beforehand by an accredited body assigned through the central electronic verifier assignment system (MEDAS). Supporting records are kept for at least ten years. Emission permits run for five years and must be renewed at least six months before expiry. Under the Climate Law, companies within the TR ETS count as permit holders for three years from July 9, 2025, and that period may be extended by up to two years.

Two questions of design are still open. The Regulation does not fix the dates of the pilot phase. Its scope, duration and procedures are left to the Carbon Market Board, which will first take the views of the relevant institutions and non-governmental organizations. The first application period is to run in two sub-periods, again without dates in the text.

Beyond regulatory compliance, the emergence of parallel carbon pricing systems in the EU and Türkiye is likely to influence contractual risk allocation, pricing mechanisms, and supply-chain governance. As carbon costs become increasingly quantifiable, climate exposure is expected to factor more prominently into commercial negotiations, long-term procurement strategies, and cross-border investment decisions. A working domestic carbon price also bears on CBAM exposure, since a carbon price actually paid in the country of origin can be deducted from the CBAM obligation where the evidentiary requirements of the CBAM Regulation are met. The TR ETS Regulation expressly contemplates agreements providing for mutual recognition of allowances with other emissions trading systems, and electronic linking between them.

3.   Simplifications and the Compliance Calendar the 2026 Definitive Phase

The simplifications introduced by Regulation (EU) 2025/2083 have also clarified the timeline that Turkish exporters and their EU importers will need to follow:

-           The “De Minimis” Exemption: A derogation exempts importers from CBAM obligations where the cumulative net mass of imported goods in a calendar year does not exceed 50 tonnes. This applies to iron, steel, aluminum, fertilizers, and cement, though it specifically excludes electricity and hydrogen.

-           Extended Reporting and Surrender Deadlines: Authorized CBAM declarants have until September 30 of the year following importation to submit their annual declaration and surrender certificates. This provides additional time to collect data and ensure verified emissions reporting. For goods imported in 2026, both obligations fall due on September 30, 2027.

-           Deferred Certificate Purchases: Certificate sales open on the EU’s common central platform on February 1, 2027, so no certificates can be purchased during 2026, and those covering 2026 imports are acquired retrospectively in 2027. Pricing for that first year follows a dedicated method, with certificates for 2026 calculated by reference to quarterly averages of EU ETS allowance prices, before a weekly reference takes over from February 1, 2027 under Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/2548. The quarterly holding requirement applies from 2027 onwards, from which point declarants must hold, at the end of each quarter, certificates covering at least 50% of the embedded emissions accrued since the start of the calendar year.

-           Flexibility for 2026 Applications: To avoid trade disruptions, importers who submitted were permitted to continue importing provisionally, even above the 50-tonne threshold, until a decision on their application took effect. That window has now closed, and authorization is a precondition for importing CBAM goods above the threshold.

-           Alignment of System Boundaries: To simplify application for third-country operators, the embedded emissions for certain finishing processes in aluminum and steel (not covered by the EU ETS) are excluded from calculation boundaries. Furthermore, where input materials (precursors) have already been subject to the EU ETS or a fully linked system, their emissions are not accounted for again in the final complex good.

-           Scope Refinements: Non-calcined kaolinic clays have been officially excluded from the list of cement goods subject to CBAM.

-           Penalty Mitigation: Competent authorities may reduce penalties in cases of minor or unintentional errors, such as where the 50-tonne threshold is exceeded by no more than 10% or where errors result from incorrect information provided by third-party operators or verifiers. The penalty for failing to surrender the required certificates remains EUR 100 per tonne of CO₂e.

4.   Next Steps For Türkiye

The integration of these EU-level simplifications with Türkiye’s domestic ETS architecture, TR ETS Regulation, now in force, is vital for maintaining trade integration. The success of Türkiye’s transition will depend on the scope and duration of the pilot phase, introducing gradually stricter limits, ensuring predictable reductions in free allowances, and utilizing system revenues to support green transition efforts. For Turkish exporters, the 2026 preparations now involve not only compliance with national laws but also whether the carbon price paid in Türkiye can be deducted against the CBAM liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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