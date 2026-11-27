COP31 entered its second week with the publication of the first draft of the cover decision, setting out key political choices for the final week of negotiations. The day also focused on industry and technology, with the Presidency launching the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact and the Antalya Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pledge.

First draft cover decision sets out negotiating priorities

The COP31 Presidencies' 144-paragraph draft cover decision sets out proposals on several of COP31's most contested issues. On fossil fuels, it "calls for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems". Chris Bowen, COP31’s President of Negotiations, acknowledged the proposals would face significant debate, with the final text dependent on consensus. This represents stronger language than that agreed at COP28 in 2023, which called for a transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

The draft also calls on Parties to help increase electricity's share of final global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, in line with Türkiye's flagship pledge. It notes that electrification can deliver co-benefits regardless of the electricity mix. On carbon management, it calls for faster deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage to at least 500 million metric tons of CO₂ by 2035. The draft also proposes tripling adaptation finance to at least US$120 billion a year.

Why it matters: The draft sets out potentially significant developments for global climate policy particularly on fossil fuels, electrification and carbon management. It could strengthen momentum behind investments in clean energy infrastructure and emerging technologies. However, significant negotiations lie ahead, and the final agreement will depend on political consensus.

AI's growing footprint moves onto the climate agenda

Developed in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Antalya AI Pledge establishes a voluntary framework for addressing AI's growing environmental footprint while supporting its use in climate action. The Pledge covers sustainable AI infrastructure, responsible design and procurement, environmental impact reporting, and support for AI-driven climate action, particularly in developing countries.

At the launch roundtable, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell described AI as a "double-edged sword", highlighting both its potential benefits and the challenges associated with growing electricity demand. He warned against data centers using on-site gas generation to address grid constraints, noting that "taking fossil fuels off the grid does not take their emissions out of the atmosphere". He called for credible climate targets, greater transparency around energy and water consumption, and increased use of renewable energy, while emphasizing the importance of avoiding additional costs for the wider public. He also highlighted the potential regulatory risks facing AI companies as political priorities evolve.

Why it matters: The growing focus on AI's environmental footprint could translate into increased regulatory scrutiny and evolving permitting, financing and procurement expectations. Data center developers, technology providers and corporate customers should anticipate greater demand for transparency around energy use, emissions and water consumption, alongside increasing expectations around clean energy sourcing.

Green industrialization gets a framework

The Presidency launched the Compact at the COP31 Ministerial Roundtable on Green Industrialisation. Industry produces around a quarter of global direct carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Steel, cement, and chemicals account for about 70% of that.

The Compact seeks to mobilize public and private investment in industrial decarbonization through measures including risk-sharing, concessional and blended finance, and mechanisms that provide greater revenue certainty. It also aims to support country-led pipelines of investable clean industrial projects.

Why it matters: The Compact could create new opportunities for businesses investing in industrial decarbonization, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. Greater access to finance, investment incentives and measures to stimulate demand for low-emission products could help businesses accelerate projects that have previously struggled to secure commercial backing.

Science moves into the negotiating text

As negotiations continue over fossil fuels and the implications of exceeding the 1.5°C temperature threshold, the draft cover decision proposes a new work program focused on the science of returning global temperatures below 1.5°C. This would include understanding how to limit the extent and duration of any temperature overshoot. It draft also invites the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to deliver its next assessment in time for the second global stocktake.

Why it matters: Greater attention to temperature overshoot reinforces the importance of physical climate risks alongside emissions reduction. Businesses should consider whether their transition plans, investment decisions and climate risk assessments adequately account for scenarios in which warming temporarily exceeds 1.5°C.

What to watch next

Negotiations on the draft cover decision will intensify as Parties seek agreement on fossil fuels, electrification, climate finance and the role of science. The level of support for the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact and the AI Pledge will be important, alongside the Carbon Management Challenge ministerial event on November 19, which could provide an indication of support for scaling-up carbon capture and storage.