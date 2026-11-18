As Thailand’s debate over international plant variety protection gains momentum, the controversy raises a question that extends beyond intellectual property rights: Is the country ready for the changes UPOV 1991 could bring?

UPOV 1991 – an international treaty governing the protection of new plant varieties and the rights of plant breeders – has taken Thailand’s social media by storm.

From Instagram Stories to Facebook feeds, discussions about UPOV 1991 have spread rapidly, with online petitions circulating widely and calls for people to voice their opposition. What makes this particularly striking is how far the conversation has reached beyond the intellectual property and agricultural communities, turning a specialised legal and policy issue into a nationwide debate.

Supporters see opportunities for agricultural innovation, investment, and international trade. Opponents fear rising seed costs, restrictions on traditional farming practices, and greater dependence on commercial breeders.

Interestingly, UPOV 1991 provides some flexibility for member states to safeguard farmers’ interests, yet concerns remain over whether those safeguards would be sufficient and effectively implemented.

Why is Thailand considering UPOV 1991?

UPOV 1991 has gained renewed attention in Thailand amid ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, where accession to the convention forms part of the EU’s negotiating proposals.

Thailand is not currently a UPOV member. Instead, it operates under its own Plant Varieties Protection Act B.E. 2542 (1999), which protects new plant varieties while providing specific protections for domestic and wild plant varieties, in accordance with its obligations under the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement.

Joining UPOV 1991 would therefore require amendments to Thailand’s existing legal framework, raising questions about how these changes could affect different stakeholders.

The case for UPOV 1991: An opportunity for agricultural innovation?

Supporters, including some researchers, seed development companies, and chambers of commerce, see UPOV 1991 as offering several potential benefits, ranging from international trade opportunities to stronger incentives for agricultural innovation.

As UPOV 1991 forms part of the EU’s negotiating proposals, alignment with international IP standards could help facilitate a broader FTA, potentially benefiting Thai exports across various industries.

Stronger IP protection could also attract domestic and international breeders, potentially giving farmers greater access to improved varieties while encouraging research investment and technology transfer.

Thai breeders could benefit too. UPOV membership could facilitate their ability to seek protection in other member countries, while provisions on essentially derived varieties (EDVs) could strengthen the rights of breeders whose protected varieties are used to develop closely derived varieties.

The question is whether those potential benefits would extend broadly across the agricultural sector, particularly to smallholder farmers.

Why are farmers and civil society groups concerned?

Despite these potential benefits, farmers’ networks and civil society organisations, including the National Farmers Council and BioThai, have raised concerns about four key issues.

Farmers’ rights to save seeds. Under Thailand’s current Plant Varieties Protection Act, farmers are permitted to save and replant propagating material produced from their own cultivation of protected new plant varieties, subject to certain statutory conditions.

UPOV 1991 takes a different approach. Under Article 15(2), member states may choose whether to allow farmers to save and replant harvested material from protected varieties on their own holdings, within reasonable limits and while safeguarding breeders’ legitimate interests.

For Thailand, the extent of this exception would depend on amendments to its PVP Act, potentially introducing conditions relating to crop types, cultivation scale, or remuneration to breeders.

Critics therefore fear that smallholder farmers may face greater restrictions on their ability to save and replant seeds of protected new varieties, compared with what is currently permitted under Thai law.

Broader breeders’ rights. While Thailand’s current PVP Act generally limits breeders’ exclusive rights to propagating material, UPOV 1991 extends protection, under specified conditions, to harvested material obtained through unauthorised use of propagating material and potentially to products made directly from it.

Critics worry that intermediary traders and processing companies could face infringement claims for purchasing produce derived from unauthorised propagation, even if they were unaware of its origin, subject to the applicable legal requirements.

Protection of domestic varieties and benefit-sharing. Thailand’s PVP Act recognises general domestic plant varieties and wild plant varieties as distinct categories. Under Section 52, their use for specified commercial purposes, including plant breeding and research, is subject to profit-sharing requirements, with proceeds directed to the Plant Varieties Protection Fund for the benefit of local communities.

UPOV 1991, however, does not impose equivalent benefit-sharing obligations. This raises concerns about biopiracy, particularly the risk that multinational companies could use Thailand’s general domestic or wild plant varieties to develop new varieties and obtain protection overseas without sharing the resulting benefits with Thailand or its local communities.

Rising seed costs. Critics fear stronger breeders’ rights could increase the bargaining power of major seed companies, potentially raising production costs and making farmers more dependent on commercial suppliers. Such outcomes, however, would depend on market competition and supporting government policies.

Amid these concerns, another question has emerged on social media: If UPOV 1991 carries such potential risks, what about countries that have already adopted it? Have they faced similar challenges?

Lessons from international experience: Is Thailand ready?

International experience presents a mixed picture. While some countries have benefited from stronger plant variety protection, others have faced challenges. A key factor appears to be the readiness of their agricultural sectors and the level of government support.

Countries with well-developed commercial agriculture or strong government support may be better positioned to benefit from UPOV 1991.

Thailand, however, has a significant population of smallholder farmers, many of whom operate with limited financial resources and rely on saving seeds to manage production costs. This has raised concerns about whether the country is economically prepared for a stronger plant breeders’ rights regime.

Beyond readiness, the question is whether the government can build public trust by striking a fair balance between protecting farmers’ interests and encouraging innovation.

Although UPOV 1991 allows member states some flexibility to introduce safeguards for farmers, their effectiveness would depend on how Thailand amends its existing PVP Act and implements supporting measures.

For some critics, the concern is not simply whether these safeguards are legally possible, but whether the government would be willing and able to protect smallholder farmers’ interests, particularly where they may conflict with those of larger agricultural businesses.

Ultimately, the question is not simply whether Thailand should join UPOV 1991, but how effectively the government can use the flexibility provided under the convention to balance the interests of plant breeders and farmers while building public trust.

How Thailand chooses to strike that balance remains to be seen…

How we can help

As Thailand considers potential reforms to its plant variety protection regime, stakeholders will need to navigate a changing legal and commercial landscape. If you need early advice, our author has worked on plant variety protection matters in Thailand, including landscape analyses, agreement reviews, and advising international companies on Section 52 benefit-sharing issues relating to the use of Thai domestic plant varieties.