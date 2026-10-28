Copyright In AI-Assisted Music Creation In Thailand

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how music is created. Songwriters can now use AI to generate lyrics, compose melodies, arrange instruments, and produce complete recordings within minutes. What once required several musicians and producers may now begin with a few written prompts.

However, using AI to create music raises an important copyright question as to who actually created the song and whether the song would be fully eligible for protection under Thai copyright law. The answer depends not simply on whether AI was involved, but on which parts of the work reflect human creativity.

Where Copyright Protection Begins in Songwriting

A song may consist of several distinct creative works (e.g., lyrics, musical composition, arrangement, and sound recording), each potentially qualifying for copyright protection. These elements may be created by one or more individuals and protected independently, meaning a single song may involve different creators, owners, and rights.

Thailand’s Copyright Act B.E. 2537 (1994) categorizes these distinct elements as literary works (covering lyrics), musical works (covering melodies and musical arrangements), and sound recordings (covering recorded sounds of the music or performance), commonly referred to as master recordings. In addition, performers, such as singers and musicians, enjoy separate rights under the Copyright Act, including rights concerning the recording and broadcasting of their performances and remuneration for certain uses.

Copyright protection depends on originality and the expression of ideas rather than on the ideas themselves. Under Thai Supreme Court precedents, originality does not require novelty or artistic merit. Instead, the work must originate from the author through sufficient skill, labor, and judgment, rather than merely being copied or produced through routine effort.

Originality must be reflected in the particular work for which protection is claimed. For example, originality in a musical composition must be found in the music itself, while originality in lyrics concerns their particular words and expression. A general idea for a love song, however creative, is not itself protected.

AI in the Creative Process: Who Is Actually Creating?

The question of originality becomes more complicated when AI is involved in songwriting. The key issue is whether the resulting music reflects the songwriter’s own creative choices or whether AI makes those choices instead.

For example, a songwriter may ask AI to “create an upbeat pop song about a long-distance relationship.” Although the prompt describes the theme and style, AI may decide the lyrics, melody, and arrangement. In this case, the songwriter’s idea alone may not be enough to establish copyright in the resulting music.

Writing a detailed or creative prompt also does not automatically make someone the author of the music generated by AI. However, the position may be different if a songwriter provides original melodies or specific musical arrangements, and AI produces music that follows those creative choices. In such cases, the resulting music may reflect human authorship.

The key question is therefore not only how much effort goes into writing the prompt, but also whether the songwriter’s original musical expression can be found in the final work.

One Song, Different Rights: Who Created What?

As a song may contain several creative works, human authorship in AI-assisted music must be assessed separately for each element according to the contribution made to that work. For instance, if a songwriter writes original lyrics but uses AI to generate the melody, the lyrics may still qualify for copyright protection as a literary work, while the reverse may be true if a human composes an original melody while AI generates the lyrics.

Similarly, if a person takes AI-generated music and further develops it through sufficient original skill, labor, and judgment, their creative contribution may qualify for copyright protection. For example, a songwriter may rewrite or add original lyrics, or a musician may compose new melodies or creatively change the musical arrangement. In both situations, copyright protection depends on whether the resulting work reflects sufficient original human expression. Such protection would generally cover only the parts that reflect human creativity, rather than automatically extending to material created independently by AI.

Performance and recording introduce further distinctions. Under Thai law, sound recordings constitute a separate category of copyright works, while performers’ rights are protected independently. Accordingly, even if an AI-generated composition is not itself protected, a human-produced master recording of it may qualify as a protected sound recording, and a human performance of it may attract performers’ rights, depending on the human contribution involved.

Authorship must also be distinguished from ownership. Under the Copyright Act, copyright in works created by an employee in the course of employment generally belongs to the employee-author unless otherwise agreed in writing, although the employer may communicate the work to the public in accordance with the purpose of the employment. Copyright in commissioned works, however, generally belongs to the commissioning party unless otherwise agreed.

What If AI Creates the Work?

A different question arises when AI generates an entire song—lyrics, melody, arrangement, and sound recording—without meaningful human creative input.

Under Thailand’s Copyright Act, an author is defined as a person who creates a copyright work. The act does not specifically recognize AI as an author or explain who owns works created entirely by AI or a computer program. This suggests that a human creator is required for copyright protection, although Thai courts have not yet clearly ruled on this issue.

If a song or any part of it is created entirely by AI without sufficient human creativity, that work may not qualify for copyright protection. This means that the user may not have exclusive rights over the AI-generated content and, therefore, may be unable to prevent others from copying or using it without permission.

However, the absence of copyright protection does not mean that AI-generated music is free from infringement risks. An AI-generated melody, lyrics, or recording may end up reproducing protected material from an existing song, and this could still be considered infringement.

Responsibility for this may depend on the circumstances. A user who deliberately instructs AI to reproduce an existing song may face different infringement risks from one who receives an unexpectedly similar output following a general prompt. Furthermore, distributing, communicating to the public, or otherwise commercially exploiting an infringing output may itself constitute infringement under the Copyright Act, including secondary infringement where the person knew or should have known that the work was made by infringing copyright.

Another important point is that permission from an AI platform to use generated music commercially is based on the terms agreed between the user and the platform. Such permission does not necessarily mean that the user owns the copyright in the music or that using it will not infringe someone else’s copyright.

Differentiating Human and AI Creation

Ultimately, copyright protection in AI-assisted music depends on whether each part of the song contains sufficient original human expression. Using AI does not automatically prevent copyright protection, but simply instructing AI to create music does not necessarily establish authorship.

Creators should keep detailed records of their creative process, including draft lyrics, melodies, project files, and revisions, to help demonstrate their original contributions. Under Thai law, copyright arises automatically when a qualifying work is created, while recordation with the Department of Intellectual Property may serve as supporting evidence.

Another concern is the use of copyrighted music to train AI. Unlike the United States, Thailand does not have a general, open-ended fair use doctrine. The Copyright Act provides specific exceptions, but Thailand has no express text-and-data-mining exception comparable to those in Singapore, Japan, and the European Union. Whether the use of copyrighted music for AI training is permitted therefore depends on the applicable law and circumstances.