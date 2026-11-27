Thai Language version available here: https://fosrlaw.com/2026/ธุรกิจโปรดักชันมิวสิกใ/

Aligning BOI Promotion with Copyright Ownership and Licensing

A track recorded in a Bangkok studio may pass through several hands before it reaches an audience. The studio records it. A production music company adds it to a catalog. An agency licenses it for a campaign, and a broadcaster airs the finished advertisement. Revenue then flows back through the company to composers, performers, and other rights holders.

From the outside, this can resemble one integrated music business. Legally, it is a chain of distinct activities: recording services, ownership or administration of compositions and masters, content licensing, and royalty collection. The distinction matters when a foreign founder or investor plans a Thai operation because the available BOI and foreign business routes depend on what the company actually does and how it earns its revenue.

One venture can contain several legal activities

Production music is an industry label. Thai law instead looks at the work the company performs and the rights it holds. A venture may record for film and advertising clients, commission tracks for its own catalog, represent composers, issue synchronization licenses, appoint foreign subpublishers, and collect royalties. Each function brings its own contracts, rights, income, and regulatory questions.

Copyright adds another layer. A composition and its sound recording are separate protected works. The composition covers the music and lyrics; the master covers the recorded performance. A customer often needs permission for both. Our article on original soundtracks in the streaming economy examines this layering in audiovisual productions. A production music company must go one step further and establish which entity owns or administers each layer and who may license it.

Settle ownership while the music is being made

A catalog gains value only when the company can prove what it controls. Sections 9 and 10 of the Thai Copyright Actapply different ownership rules to employee-created and commissioned works. Copyright in an employee’s work generally remains with the author unless the parties agree otherwise in writing, although the employer may communicate the work to the public in line with the purpose of the employment. Copyright in a commissioned work generally belongs to the commissioning party unless the parties agree otherwise.

An employed composer, an independent writer, and a producer who brings earlier material into a session can therefore produce different ownership results. Contributor agreements need to identify the composition and master, address preexisting material, and state the rights, territory, duration, credits, approvals, and payment terms.

Section 17 requires a copyright assignment to be signed by both assignor and assignee. If the agreement states no duration, the Act deems the assignment to last for ten years. Performers require separate treatment. Sections 44 and 45 give performers specified rights over the broadcasting, recording and reproduction of their performances and, in certain circumstances, equitable remuneration when a commercially published sound recording is used directly in a broadcast or communication to the public. Under Section 51, an assignment of performer rights must also be signed by both parties; without a stated duration, it lasts for three years. Sections 18 and 51/1 also preserve moral rights that can matter when a company edits, adapts, credits, or repackages a track.

License only the rights the company controls

Every production music license should begin with a simple question: what does the licensor control? The agreement should identify whether the grant covers the composition, the master, or both. It should then define the production, media, platforms, territory, term, exclusivity, advertising, edits, sublicensing, and reporting. A catalog owner may control both layers. A publisher or synchronization representative may control only one layer, or limited rights within it.

The chain of title must support the grant. Broad customer language cannot repair missing rights from a writer, performer, producer, or earlier owner. The same problem appears when content moves from television to streaming, social media, branded content, or another market. As discussed in what a distribution license actually buys, the commercial value of a license depends on the rights the licensor can deliver.

Activity 9.16 has a defined BOI boundary

The July 2026 BOI Investment Promotion Guide places Activity 9.16, Motion Picture Support Services, under the Film Industry heading. Its published scope covers services supporting movies, documentaries, animation, and commercials. Sound recording services are expressly included, with main equipment such as digital sound recorders, digital editing machines, and digital mixing machines. The BOI classifies the activity in Group A3.

That language describes a production support service. A Thai studio recording for a film, commercial, documentary, or animation project fits the published wording more comfortably than a company creating masters for its own standalone catalog. Catalog ownership, publishing, licensing, and royalty administration do not become promoted services simply because the same company also operates a studio. This is an inference from the published scope; the BOI determines each project’s eligibility and conditions.

A well-prepared application shows what the Thai company will record, for whom, with what equipment, and how it will earn promoted revenue. The promotion certificate then establishes the boundary. Additional catalog, publishing, licensing, or administration income may require separate contracts and accounts and, in some cases, a separate operating entity.

Map foreign business permissions to each revenue stream

A foreign-majority company must analyze each non-promoted activity separately under Thailand’s foreign business rules. BOI promotion can provide a route for the approved activity stated in the promotion certificate. It does not authorize every service sold under the company’s brand. Depending on the facts, another service may require a Foreign Business License, an available exemption, or a different lawful structure.

The activity map also follows the money. Recording fees, synchronization fees, publishing income, administration commissions, and royalties arise from different contracts and may receive different accounting and tax treatment. Agreements, invoices, and revenue records need to match the work performed. Calling every receipt a studio fee will not make it promoted income.

Royalty collection may enter a licensing regime

Royalty collection raises a separate regulatory question. From April 20 to May 22, 2026, the Department of Intellectual Property consulted on a draft Act concerning remuneration for the use of copyright works and performers’ rights. The Department’s official consultation report records discussion of licensing provisions for both copyright operators and collective management organizations, together with oversight, penalties, and the categories of use that may require a license.

The proposal was therefore not limited to organizations collecting for third parties. A production music company collecting from its own catalog should not assume that the final regime would fall outside its business. At the same time, the proposal remains a draft and imposes no current licensing requirement. The Department said it would review the definitions and scope after consultation, so both direct collection and collective administration models require continued monitoring.

How the structure works in practice

Consider a Bangkok venture with a recording studio, a production music catalog, and an overseas synchronization partner. The studio records for film and advertising clients. The same team commissions tracks for a catalog licensed to Thai broadcasters and brands, while the overseas partner places selected tracks in foreign productions.

The BOI application should distinguish the qualifying production support service from catalog exploitation and keep the promoted revenue separately accounted for. Contributor agreements should deal separately with writers and performers. Catalog schedules should identify the entity controlling each composition and master, and customer licenses should match those records. The overseas agreement should define territory, exclusivity, approvals, sublicensing authority, collections, deductions, and reporting.

The venture may operate through one company with separate contracts and accounts, while a more complex model may justify separate entities. The right structure depends on the services, catalog ownership, customers, foreign shareholding, BOI conditions, and revenue flows. The same chain-of-title discipline applies more broadly to audiovisual projects intended for international exploitation, as discussed in our article on producing for global distribution in Thailand.

Build the map before the catalog grows

One track can earn income across productions, platforms, territories, and years. That reach also magnifies early mistakes. A missing performer consent, a ten-year default assignment, an unclear master owner, or a license granted beyond the rights held may remain hidden until a valuable placement is ready to close. A BOI structure built around studio services can face the same strain when catalog income becomes the larger business.

Founders need to map the business before they finalize the Thai company and before the catalog becomes difficult to untangle. Each activity should connect to the entity performing it, each track to the rights the company controls, each contract to its revenue, and each BOI or foreign business permission to the activity it covers. That work gives the creative business room to grow without forcing the legal structure to catch up later.