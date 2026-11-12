Thailand’s Draft Gambling Act Sets Strict Rules For Online Gambling

On November 9, 2026, Thailand’s Department of Provincial Administration opened a public hearing on a draft Gambling Act that would repeal the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935) and its amendments and replace them with a modern framework based on principles shared by the government earlier this year. The draft separates conventional gambling, online gambling, and lucky draws into distinct chapters.

For online gambling, the draft introduces a technology-neutral definition of gambling, extraterritorial reach, website-blocking powers, duties for platforms and payment providers, a blanket advertising ban, and higher penalties targeting online offenses.

The draft act is relevant to:

Online gambling operators, including offshore operators targeting Thai users.

including offshore operators targeting Thai users. Platforms and internet service providers, which face blocking, data retention, and suspension duties.

which face blocking, data retention, and suspension duties. Advertisers, media, and influencers, given the blanket advertising ban.

given the blanket advertising ban. Banks, payment providers, and digital asset businesses, which must not enable gambling payments and must support fund tracing.

Key Definitions

The draft’s new definitions provide clear coverage of online and digital-asset gambling:

“Gambling” covers any play, competition, prediction, or other act in which participants risk gaining or losing money, property, or other quantifiable benefits based on uncertain outcomes, regardless of the method, place, or medium used. Quantifiable benefits expressly include digital assets, virtual currencies, points, coins, or any data entries exchangeable for money or property, whether within the provider’s system or otherwise.

“Electronic gambling” means gambling that is organized, played, accepted, or paid for, wholly or partly, through computer systems, telecommunications, the internet, or similar technology.

Three-Tier Risk-Based Classification System

The draft replaces the current game lists with three categories to be detailed by ministerial regulation:

Prohibited gambling: Games driven mainly by chance with continuous rounds and instant results, or games that are easily addictive. These are banned unless authorized by royal decree for a specific venue.

Games driven mainly by chance with continuous rounds and instant results, or games that are easily addictive. These are banned unless authorized by royal decree for a specific venue. Licensed gambling: Games whose risk can be controlled through licensing conditions, such as less frequent rounds or access controlled by venue or identity verification. A license is required to organize or operate these games.

Games whose risk can be controlled through licensing conditions, such as less frequent rounds or access controlled by venue or identity verification. A license is required to organize or operate these games. Low-risk gaming activities: Occasional low-stakes games at traditional, festival, or charitable events that are not run commercially. Only advance notification of the relevant authority is required.

Activities not yet classified are treated as licensed gambling by default until classified. The activity’s classification must be proposed within 180 days.

Licensing Requirements

Applicants for a gambling license must be Thai nationals at least 35 years or age with a domicile or office in Thailand, and juristic-person applicants must be at least 75% Thai-owned. Applications are filed electronically, and licenses last up to one year and are non-transferable. The fee for an electronic gambling license is capped at THB 5 million, compared with THB 100,000 for other gambling licenses. Licensees pay a gambling tax of up to 10% of gross revenue to the state plus up to 2.5% to the local government, with higher-risk games taxed at higher rates.

Electronic Gambling Prohibitions

A dedicated chapter on electronic gambling prohibits the following activities in support of unlicensed online gambling:

Operating, maintaining, or providing computer systems, websites, apps, or communication channels for unlicensed gambling.

Acting as a betting agent, recruiting members, or forwarding betting orders online.

Receiving, transferring, or facilitating payments for bets or prizes, or allowing others to use one’s bank accounts, e-wallets, or digital asset accounts for such purposes.

Developing, selling, or leasing computer programs specifically designed for gambling.

Extraterritorial Reach

An offense is deemed committed in Thailand if players are in Thailand or the operator targets persons in Thailand, judged by factors such as Thai-language services, acceptance of Thai baht, advertising to Thai audiences, or betting agents in Thailand. Offshore operators therefore cannot rely on foreign hosting or licensing.

Blocking Orders and Duties of Service Providers

Officials may petition the court to suspend dissemination of or access to related computer data, websites, apps, or social media accounts, with urgent interim blocking available before court approval.

Internet access providers, digital platforms, data hosting providers, payment system providers, and digital asset businesses must (1) comply with blocking orders within the set timeframe; (2) retain computer traffic and user data for the period required under the Computer Crime Act and hand it over on court order; and (3) suspend services to users they know are using them in violation of the Gambling Act. Officials may also request information from financial institutions and payment and digital asset providers to trace gambling-related money flows.

Advertising Ban and Youth Protection

The draft bans advertising, publicizing, soliciting, recommending, or sponsoring gambling, directly or indirectly, through any medium, including paid dissemination, providing advertising space or channels, and displaying the names or logos of gambling operators.

The draft prohibits individuals under the age of 20 from participating in gambling activities. Licensed operators must offer self-set betting limits, self-exclusion, display of cumulative bets and time played, and addiction-support information, and must check a central self-exclusion registry before admitting any player.

Enhanced Penalties

Key penalties for violating the Gambling Act include:

Players: Fines of up to THB 20,000.

Fines of up to THB 20,000. Organizers and betting agents: Up to five years’ imprisonment, fines of THB 100,000–1,000,000 (or three times turnover), or both.

Up to five years’ imprisonment, fines of THB 100,000–1,000,000 (or three times turnover), or both. Commercial and online operators: Two to 10 years’ imprisonment and statutory fines of THB 500,000–5 million or five times turnover, increased by half for aggravating factors such as electronic dissemination.

Two to 10 years’ imprisonment and statutory fines of THB 500,000–5 million or five times turnover, increased by half for aggravating factors such as electronic dissemination. Service providers ignoring blocking orders: A fine of up to THB 500,000, plus THB 20,000 per day for as long as the violation continues after the blocking order is issued.

A fine of up to THB 500,000, plus THB 20,000 per day for as long as the violation continues after the blocking order is issued. Advertising violations: Up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of THB 300,000, or both.

Directors and managers may be held personally liable, and fines for companies are doubled. Penalties are also doubled for repeat offenders. Assets used in or derived from offenses, including accounts, e-wallets, digital assets, and domain names, may be forfeited. Unlicensed online or network-based gambling is also a predicate offense under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Next Steps

Businesses involved in online gaming, payments, or digital advertising in Thailand should consider submitting comments via the government’s online Central Law Portal by December 9, 2026.

After the closing of the public consultation period, the draft law will be subject to further revision as it moves through the legislative process. If enacted, it would take effect 180 days after publication in the Government Gazette. In the meantime, businesses can prepare by staying aware of the draft law’s progress and by:

Assessing whether games or features involving digital assets or points could constitute gambling.

Reviewing Thai-facing language, currency, and marketing collateral against the targeting test.

Reviewing advertising and sponsorship arrangements and updating anti-money laundering programs.

Preparing processes for blocking orders, data retention, and account suspension.

The draft’s broad definitions, extraterritorial reach, and heavier penalties signal a markedly stricter approach to online gambling in Thailand. Businesses that could fall within its scope will benefit from assessing their exposure early.