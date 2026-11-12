Corporate Liability For Bribery In Thailand: Key Compliance Considerations

Businesses operating in Thailand may encounter bribery risks through agents and other intermediaries and at key government touchpoints, such as licensing processes, public procurement activities, customs procedures, and regulatory inspections.

Misconduct by one individual can potentially expose the wider organization to criminal, financial, operational, and reputational consequences. Thai law therefore makes the effectiveness of a company's preventive controls commercially and legally important.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)’s Guidelines on Appropriate Internal Control Measures for Juristic Persons emphasize risk-based, proportionate controls that work in practice. A policy that is not supported by leadership, training, due diligence, reporting channels, and periodic review is unlikely to manage underlying bribery risks.

This article outlines Thailand's corporate liability framework and five building blocks companies may consider when designing effective anti-bribery programs. We also discuss common implementation gaps and provide practical steps for implementation.

Thailand's corporate liability framework

Thailand's principal anti-corruption legislation is the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption B.E. 2561 (2018), supplemented by the Thai Criminal Code. Under the corporate liability framework, a legal entity may be liable where a person connected with it – such as an employee, representative, affiliate, or person acting for or on its behalf – bribes a Thai or foreign public official or an agent of a public international organization for the entity's benefit, and the entity lacks appropriate internal control measures to prevent the offense.

Notably, the legislative framework is broad enough to capture conduct outside the boardroom. Anti-bribery risk may arise through employees at any level and through third parties used for sales, licensing, customs, procurement, or other government-facing activities. A key question is not simply whether senior management authorized the payment, but whether the company also had controls in place appropriate to its business, structure, and risk exposure.

NACC guidance makes clear, however, that adoption of certain policies is not an automatic guarantee against liability. Companies should be able to show that their anti-bribery program is designed to address their specific bribery risks, implemented in practice, and supported by documented evidence. The guidance identifies eight principles: visible top-level commitment; bribery risk assessment; detailed controls for high-risk areas; application of controls to business partners; maintenance of accurate books and records; supportive human resources policies; mechanisms for reporting suspected bribery; and periodic review of effectiveness.

Companies are therefore encouraged to treat anti-bribery compliance as an operational system, integrated across business operations, rather than a stand-alone policy. The following practical elements can assist businesses in putting that system into effect.

Five practical elements of a tailored anti-bribery compliance program

No single compliance program is suitable for all companies. Effective anti-bribery controls should be proportionate to the company’s activities, government interactions, geographic footprint, and use of third parties.

Businesses operating in Thailand may consider the five practical building blocks below when designing anti-bribery compliance programs. However, these components are not intended to provide an exhaustive summary of the NACC’s eight principles.

1. Compliance expectations set from the top

Senior management is encouraged to communicate a clear, visible, and consistent commitment to ethical conduct; allocate adequate resources; apply the rules consistently; and demonstrate that commercial objectives do not override compliance. An anti-bribery policy may have limited effect if employees operate under the impression that results are rewarded regardless of how they are achieved.

2. Risk assessments tailored to Thailand operations

Effective periodic risk assessments will identify where and how bribery could arise, evaluate the likelihood and impact, and prioritize controls. Relevant factors include the industry in which the company operates, interactions with public officials, licensing and permitting requirements, procurement activities, imports and exports, geographic footprint, incentive structures, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. For instance, a pharmaceutical business selling to government hospitals may face different risks than a construction contractor or logistics provider. Companies are therefore encouraged to test generic group-level assessments against their local operations.

3. Third-party due diligence

Agents, consultants, distributors, customs brokers, and local partners can create significant exposure. Before appointments, companies are encouraged to conduct risk-based due diligence covering ownership, qualifications, relationships with officials, conflicts of interest, and proposed compensation. Contracts can set clear anti-bribery expectations and appropriate rights to monitor or respond to breaches. Review may continue throughout the relationship, particularly when scope, ownership, payment terms, or government touchpoints change.

4. Training and awareness

Policies alone may be insufficient. Training should be periodic, practical and tailored to employees' roles and risk exposure. Scenario-based guidance can help personnel recognize and respond to requests involving gifts, hospitality, sponsorships, donations, facilitation payments, or atypical third-party arrangements. Personnel operating in higher risk environments, such as sales, procurement, logistics, and government-facing teams, may need enhanced training. Short, regular communications can reinforce learning between formal sessions.

5. Reporting, investigation, and remediation

Companies are encouraged to provide accessible and confidential channels for employees and relevant third parties to raise concerns in good faith without retaliation. Allegations may be triaged and investigated promptly, consistently, and with appropriate confidentiality. Where misconduct or control failures are identified, the response may include proportionate disciplinary action, remediation, root-cause analysis, and improvements to controls. A company’s response to an initial incident can be key in demonstrating that its program operates effectively.

Common weaknesses seen in practice

Recurring deficiencies usually stem from shortcomings in policy implementation rather than the absence of policies. A program may look comprehensive on paper, but its effectiveness may be undermined by limited training, inconsistent approvals, records management flaws, or insufficient management oversight. For example, a company may onboard a third party without conducting sufficient risk-based checks, and that error may persist, leaving the party unmonitored. As another example, a company may be unable to address questions about its practices because it cannot produce records of risk assessments, due diligence, training, approvals, or remediation.

Another common oversight arises when global policies are not adapted to Thai operations. Local teams may face government touchpoints, payment practices, or reporting challenges that headquarters documentation does not address. When written rules do not reflect day-to-day processes, employees may bypass them or apply them inconsistently. Regular stress testing with local stakeholders helps identify such gaps before they develop into significant exposure.

Practical steps for businesses

Businesses operating in Thailand may wish to take five proactive steps to recalibrate their anti-bribery compliance programs.

1. Refresh bribery risk assessments following material changes in operations, markets, projects, ownership, or government interactions.

2. Segment third parties by risk and reassess due diligence, contractual controls, and ongoing monitoring for higher-risk relationships.

3. Test whether reporting channels are known, trusted, accessible, and supported by non-retaliation measures.

4. Maintain a defensible record of the program in operation, including assessments, approvals, due diligence, training, reports, investigations, and remediation.

5. Review the program periodically using information from audits, investigations, employee feedback, and changes in the business, then report findings from the review to leadership for appropriate action.

Reviewing the anti-bribery framework and then acting on its findings may help a company move compliance from policy to practice and enable it to demonstrate that its controls are proportionate, viable, and responsive to risk.