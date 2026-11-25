ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Investigation Dropped Into One Of Two Suspects In Sanctions Investigation
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Swedish authorities have dropped their investigation into one of two individuals arrested during raids related to suspected EU sanctions breaches against Russia. The Chief Prosecutor cited insufficient evidence for discontinuing the probe into the 30-year-old suspect, while the investigation continues against a man in his 40s who remains in police custody.
Further to our earlier post, related to raids and arrests of two individuals being investigated for suspected EU sanctions breaches, it is being reported that Sweden’s Chief Prosecutor has dropped its investigation into one of the two individuals (a 30-year old man) originally suspected. This is reported to be on the basis of insufficient evidence.
The same report confirms that the investigation is continuing in relation to a man in his 40s from the Stockholm area, who remains in police custody.
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