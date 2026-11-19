This news overview has been compiled by Gernandt & Danielsson’s specialist team and is updated month by month. Added news for this month are highlighted in beige. For this month, we have included an in-depth analysis at the end.

Data & Tech

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

On 29 September 2026, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) (Sw. Finansinspektionen) announced that it will carry out an in-depth analysis of how financial undertakings are working to protect themselves against cyber threats from advanced AI models. The analysis follows developments during 2026, showing that such AI models are capable of carrying out automated cyber-attacks, including identifying vulnerabilities and enabling more sophisticated attacks at scale. These developments require financial undertakings to strengthen their ability to prevent, detect and manage cyber attacks. The analysis, which will include on-site visits, aims to assess how firms account for new AI related threats and their ability to adapt measures accordingly, noting that the Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 (DORA) on digital operational resilience imposes far-reaching obligations on financial undertakings to protect against cyber threats.

On 16 September 2026, the European Commission welcomed the initiative of 19 Member States, including Sweden, to jointly design and pre-notify the first Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) in the field of AI, coordinated by Germany. The project covers the entire AI stack and aims to develop decentralised, commonly accessible AI services together with advanced AI and compute management technologies, products and services going beyond the current state of the art, with a view to strengthening European digital sovereignty and Europe’s AI value chain in line with the Commission’s AI Continent Action Plan, the Apply AI Strategy and the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act. The Commission facilitated the initiative through its IPCEI Design Support Hub, set up established in April 2025, to help Member States prepare compliant State aid notifications. Eleven of the participating Member States announced that they will begin pre-notifying their projects to the Commission in September 2026, after which the Commission will assess compliance with the IPCEI Communication’s eligibility and compatibility criteria.

On 2 August 2026, the European Commission’s AI Office, together with national authorities, began enforcing Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (the AI Act) (Sw. AI-förordningen), the same date on which new transparency rules started to apply. Under the new transparency rules, chatbots and other interactive AI systems must inform users that they are interacting with AI rather than a human, deepfakes (images, videos, or audio that have been edited or generated using AI) must be labelled, and AI-generated or altered content must carry machine-readable marks so it can be detected more easily. The measures aim to reduce deception and manipulation, help individuals make informed choices, and provide businesses with clearer obligations and a practical means of demonstrating compliance. In connection with the announcement, the Commission published a first list of more than 180 organisations that have signed the Code of Practice on transparency of AI-generated content, which operationalises these transparency rules.

PRIVACY

On 17 September 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted new guidelines for public consultation harmonising how data protection authorities decide whether to impose administrative fines. The guidelines set out a five-step methodology for assessing whether a fine should be imposed in addition to, or instead of, other corrective measures under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) (Sw. dataskyddsförordningen), covering legal basis, liability, intent or negligence, aggravating and mitigating circumstances, and whether a fine would be effective, proportionate and dissuasive. The guidelines supplement the EDPB’s Guidelines 04/2022 on the calculation of fines and replace the former Article 29 Working Party guidelines on administrative fines. They are open for public consultation until 13 November 2026.

On 3 September 2026, the Court of Justice of the EU ruled in case C-798/24 that Article 14(d) of Directive (EU) 2017/1132 on company law does not require Member States to publicly disclose information on all shareholders of public limited liability companies, particularly minority shareholders. It further held that Articles 5 and 6 in Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the GDPR) (Sw. dataskyddsförordningen), read in the light of Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (Sw. Europeiska unionens stadga om de grundläggande rättigheterna), preclude rules granting unconditional public access to such data (including identities, contact details, shareholdings and voting rights), even where the aim is to ensure business transparency, combat money laundering and terrorist financing, or implement sanctions. The Court found this a serious interference with privacy and data protection rights, noting that less intrusive alternatives exist, such as limiting access to those with a legitimate interest.

On 9 July 2026, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) rendered its judgment in case C-199/24 ND v Legal Newsdesk Sweden, concerning a Swedish online database (Lexbase) that provided the public with access to criminal judgments in return for payment. The operator had refused to erase a data subject’s personal data, invoking a Swedish constitutional publication licence on the basis that Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the GDPR) (Sw. dataskyddsförordningen) did not apply. The CJEU held that the GDPR only permits Member States to derogate from its provisions for processing carried out for journalistic, academic, artistic or literary purposes, and that data subjects must retain access to the GDPR’s full range of remedies rather than being limited to defamation proceedings. The CJEU further held that publishing unedited criminal judgments online for payment, without an editorial line or fact-checking, does not qualify for the “journalistic purposes’ exemption”. The case demonstrates how Swedish constitutional law may conflict with data protection law.

Employment & Incentives

On 9 September 2026, the Swedish Labour Court (Sw. Arbetsdomstolen) ruled in AD 2026 nr 61 on an employer’s right to summarily dismiss an employee who had collided with a colleague while operating a forklift in a warehouse. The dispute concerned whether summary dismissal was lawfully justified or, alternatively, whether there were grounds for dismissal with notice. The Court found that driving without forward visibility constituted gross negligence. By doing so and causing the collision, the employee had breached his obligations under the employment contract so seriously that the employer was entitled to summarily dismiss him. The ruling thus illustrates that gross negligence can justify summary dismissal where it amounts to a sufficiently serious breach of the employee’s obligations under the employment contract.

On 3 September 2026, the Swedish Government appointed a special investigator (dir. 2026:111) to propose how a new EU directive amending the rules on European Works Councils (the Amending Directive) should be implemented in Sweden. European Works Councils give employees in large, cross-border groups of companies the right to information and consultation, and are currently governed by the Swedish Act on European Works Councils (2011:427) (Sw. lagen om europeiska företagsråd). The Amending Directive, Directive (EU) 2025/2450, was adopted in November 2025 to fix weaknesses in the current rules. It introduces, among other things, requirements on gender balance when electing council members, rules on confidential information, and clearer rights to legal remedies and sanctions. Sweden must implement the new rules by 1 January 2028, and most of them will apply from 2 January 2029. The investigator must respect the Swedish labour market model and will report back by 30 June 2027.

On 3 September 2026, the Swedish Government appointed a special investigator (dir. 2026:114) to propose criminal law and other measures against the use of illegal labour throughout contracting chains. Current rules on sanctions for illegal work are found in Chapter 20 of the Swedish Aliens Act (2005:716) (Sw. utlänningslagen), but criminal liability only covers the employer and the employee, not other parties in the chain such as main contractors or the client. The investigator will consider whether more parties in the contracting chain, including the client, should face criminal liability or a special fee, whether a business ban (Sw. näringsförbud) could apply even without a criminal conviction, and whether corporate fines should be used more often alongside the special fee. The aim is to make it harder to hide behind long contracting chains and to reduce unfair competition from criminal actors. The investigator will report back by 1 November 2027.

Environmental, Social & Governance

On 17 September 2026, the the inquiry report ”En lag om företagsansvar – Genomförande av EU direktivet om tillbörlig aktsamhet för företag i fråga om hållbarhet” (SOU 2026:56) was presented, setting out proposals for implementing the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) in Swedish law. The proposed legislation would be limited to the Directive’s minimum requirements. Under the proposal, companies established in Sweden with more than 5,000 employees and net turnover exceeding EUR 1.5 billion, as well as certain large non-EU companies, would be required to conduct risk-based due diligence concerning adverse impacts on human rights and the environment. This obligation would cover their own operations, those of their subsidiaries and, subject to certain conditions, those of their business partners. Companies within scope would be required to identify and address such impacts, consult stakeholders, maintain complaints procedures and under certain conditions suspend relevant business relationships. The report estimates that 70–90 companies would fall directly within the scope of the proposed legislation, which would, in most respects, enter into force on 26 July 2029.

On 21 August 2026, the consultation period closed for governmental inquiry SOU 2026:27, “Lättnader i kraven på hållbarhetsrapportering”, which proposes how Directive (EU) 2026/470 amending certain corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence requirements should be implemented. Among the respondents, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) (Sw. Finansinspektionen) supported the proposed relief but called for closer alignment between the threshold structures for reporting and “protected” companies, while Finance Sweden (Sw. Svenska Bankföreningen) warned that the proposed thresholds would substantially reduce the number of reporting companies, creating challenges for financial sector firms’ own regulatory compliance. The Swedish Corporate Reporting Board (Sw. Rådet för hållbarhets- och finansiell rapportering) noted that the inquiry’s narrower disclosure exemption for group composition changes is not consistent with the revised reporting standards reflecting the directive’s double materiality principle, and recommended that it be revised accordingly. The directive’s sustainability reporting provisions must be implemented by 19 March 2027.

On 3 July 2026, the European Commission adopted revised European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and a voluntary reporting standard for smaller companies outside the scope of Directive (EU) 2022/2464 (the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, CSRD). Building on the Omnibus I simplification package, the revised ESRS are shorter and clearer. The number of mandatory datapoints is reduced by more than 60 % and the total number of datapoints by more than 70 %. The measures are expected to lower reporting costs by more than 30 % per company. The voluntary standard provides a proportionate reference framework for non-CSRD companies responding to information requests from larger counterparties, and introduces a value chain cap preventing CSRD companies from requiring more information than the voluntary standard covers. Both measures are now subject to a two-month scrutiny period before the European Parliament and the Council, extendable by a further two months.

To view the full article, click here.