Extradition To Face US Sanctions Charges Completed

Further to our earlier post, a US Department of Justice press release has provided more details on the case of a Russian national being extradited from Sweden to the US to face charges of breaching US sanctions against Russia.

Alexander Suvorov has been charged with three counts related to the unlawful exporting of micro-electronic components with military applications from the United States to Russia via a front companies based in Hong Kong, including a company called GS Group Limited. The exports are alleged to have taken place between March 2022 and April 2023.

The extradition from Sweden was completed on 15 October 2026.