Moving to Spain can change more than your lifestyle. It can also change how your pensions, investments and savings are taxed, managed and passed on to your family.

For many people, moving to Spain is the start of an exciting new chapter. Better weather, a different pace of life and the opportunity to enjoy retirement are often high on the list of reasons for making the move.

However, while people spend considerable time organising their property, residency and healthcare, their financial arrangements can sometimes be overlooked.

You may have spent years building up pensions, investments and savings in your home country. But are those arrangements still suitable now that you live in Spain?

And perhaps more importantly, do you need a financial adviser who understands the implications of living here?

Can My UK Financial Adviser Still Advise Me If I Live in Spain?

This is one of the first questions worth asking.

If you previously lived in the UK, you may already have a financial adviser who has looked after your investments and pensions for many years.

However, once you become resident in Spain, the position can change.

Following Brexit, UK financial advisers do not automatically have permission to provide regulated investment advice to residents of Spain. Whether your existing adviser can continue advising you depends on their regulatory permissions and the services being provided.

This can leave some people in an unusual position. They still have their pensions and investments, but the adviser who originally recommended them may no longer be able to provide the same ongoing service.

That does not necessarily mean you need to move your investments or transfer your pensions.

It does, however, make sense to establish who is responsible for reviewing your arrangements and whether they remain suitable for your circumstances.

What Happens to My Investments When I Become Tax Resident in Spain?

Becoming tax resident in Spain can change how your investments are treated.

An investment that was tax-efficient in your previous country of residence may not receive the same treatment in Spain.

For example, UK Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) provide tax advantages for UK residents. However, Spain does not generally recognise the UK ISA tax exemption, meaning income and gains may become subject to Spanish taxation.

The same principle can apply to other investments held outside Spain.

It is also important to understand the difference between investments that generate taxable income each year and those where taxation may be deferred until a withdrawal or another taxable event occurs.

The investment itself may still be performing well, but the amount you retain after tax could be very different.

This is why investment performance should not be considered in isolation.

Should I Transfer My UK Pension After Moving to Spain?

Not necessarily.

Moving to Spain does not automatically mean that transferring your UK pension is the right decision.

In many cases, retaining an existing UK pension may be perfectly suitable.

However, a review can help establish whether the pension continues to meet your needs, particularly if you are approaching retirement or have already started taking an income.

Some of the areas worth considering include:

The investment options available within your existing pension.

The overall charges associated with the arrangement.

How and when you intend to draw an income.

The level of investment risk you are taking.

The potential tax treatment of pension withdrawals in Spain.

The options available to your beneficiaries following your death.

For someone approaching retirement, understanding how their pension will provide income over the next 20 or 30 years can be just as important as its current value.

A pension review should be about understanding your options, not automatically recommending a transfer.

Do I Need a Financial Adviser Who Understands Spanish Taxation?

Living in Spain introduces financial considerations that may not have been relevant in your previous country.

These can include Spanish income tax, capital gains tax, wealth tax and inheritance tax.

There are also regional differences.

For example, certain tax rules and allowances can differ between the Valencian Community and Madrid.

This means that two people with similar financial circumstances could face different tax considerations depending on where they live.

A financial adviser experienced in working with international residents can help you understand how your investments, pensions and retirement income fit together within the Spanish system.

They can also work alongside your Spanish tax adviser to help ensure that investment decisions are considered in the context of your wider tax position.

A financial adviser does not replace a qualified tax adviser, but the two can work together.

What If My Investments Are Already Performing Well?

This is a question I often think is worth considering.

If your investments have performed well over the last few years, you may understandably feel there is little reason to change anything.

However, good investment performance does not necessarily mean that your financial arrangements are structured appropriately.

For example, imagine a couple who have recently retired to Spain.

They have accumulated a reasonable level of savings and investments and are pleased with the returns they have achieved.

But they have never considered how much income they can sustainably withdraw, what would happen during a prolonged market downturn or whether their investments are structured efficiently for Spanish taxation.

These questions become particularly important when someone moves from accumulating wealth to relying on that wealth to fund their retirement.

A financial plan should consider more than simply achieving investment growth.

It should also consider how that money will support your lifestyle, how much risk you need to take and what happens if circumstances change.

How Much Does Financial Advice Cost in Spain?

The cost of financial advice will depend on the adviser, the services provided and the complexity of your circumstances.

Some advisers charge a fixed fee or an hourly rate, while others charge an initial fee and an ongoing percentage of the assets being advised upon.

There may also be separate investment management, platform or product charges.

Before proceeding, you should understand the total cost of the arrangement, what services are included and whether ongoing reviews are provided.

It is also worth asking whether the adviser can recommend solutions from different investment providers or is restricted to a particular range.

The important consideration is whether the advice and ongoing service provide value for your individual circumstances.

What Should I Look for When Choosing a Financial Adviser in Spain?

Choosing a financial adviser is an important decision, particularly if you are approaching retirement.

Some useful questions to ask include:

Is the adviser appropriately authorised to provide the services being offered?

Do they have experience advising international residents living in Spain?

Can they review existing pensions and investments without automatically recommending a transfer?

Do they consider retirement income, taxation and inheritance planning together?

Will they provide regular reviews as your circumstances change?

Are all advice, investment and product charges clearly explained?

You should also feel comfortable asking questions and understanding the recommendations being made.

Financial planning should not be unnecessarily complicated.

Is It Worth Reviewing My Finances After Moving to Spain?

For many people, the answer is yes.

That does not mean everything needs to change.

In fact, a review may establish that your existing arrangements remain suitable and that very little needs to be done.

However, it can also identify areas that deserve attention, particularly when your tax residency, retirement plans or family circumstances have changed.

The important thing is to understand what you already have, how it works now that you live in Spain and whether it remains appropriate for the years ahead.

After all, the purpose of financial planning is not simply to accumulate money.

It is to help you use that money to enjoy the life you have worked towards.