Should I Move My Investments Before Moving to Spain?

You are planning to move to Spain.

You have investments, savings and perhaps pensions that you’ve built up over many years.

So a question often comes up:

Should I change everything before I move?

Should you sell your investments? Move your money? Restructure your portfolio? Close old accounts? Or simply leave everything as it is?

There isn’t one answer that works for everyone.

But there is one important point: the timing of some financial decisions can matter when you are changing tax residence.

Don’t assume everything needs to change

One of the biggest mistakes people can make when moving countries is assuming that all their existing financial arrangements need to be changed immediately.

They don’t.

You may have investments held in the UK, US, Europe or elsewhere and continue to hold them after moving to Spain.

The important question isn’t simply:

“Where is my money?”

It is:

“How will my existing arrangements work once I become resident in Spain?”

That can depend on the type of investment, where it is held, your tax residence, your future plans and how you intend to use the money.

Should I sell my investments before moving?

This is where things can become complicated.

Imagine you have built up a substantial investment portfolio over many years and it has significant unrealised gains.

You could sell everything before moving and start again once you are resident in Spain.

But selling may itself create tax consequences, transaction costs and investment risks.

You may also end up sitting in cash while you decide what to do next.

On the other hand, there may be circumstances where reviewing or restructuring investments before a move makes sense.

The important point is that selling everything simply because you are moving country isn’t automatically the right answer.

The timing should be considered as part of a wider financial plan.

What happens if I leave my investments where they are?

Moving to Spain doesn’t necessarily mean your investments have to be physically moved to Spain.

However, becoming Spanish tax resident can change how your worldwide assets and investment income are treated.

For example, income and gains from investments held outside Spain may still need to be considered under Spanish tax rules, and certain foreign assets can also create reporting obligations depending on the circumstances.

This is why it is important to understand the position before becoming resident rather than discovering the consequences afterwards.

The investment may not need to move.

But your understanding of it probably does.

What about pensions and tax-efficient accounts?

This is another area where people can make decisions too quickly.

You may have accumulated pensions, ISAs, 401(k)s or other tax-efficient arrangements in the country you are leaving.

Their treatment doesn’t necessarily remain the same simply because they were tax-efficient where you previously lived.

That doesn’t mean they should automatically be closed, transferred or sold.

It means you need to understand how they fit into your new circumstances.

In some cases, doing nothing may be perfectly reasonable.

In others, the move may be a good opportunity to review the arrangement.

What about currency?

Currency is another consideration that can easily be overlooked.

If your future life is going to be based in euros, but much of your wealth remains invested in pounds, dollars or another currency, you are potentially introducing currency exposure into your financial plan.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

If you have future income or expenditure in another currency, holding assets in that currency may be perfectly sensible.

But it should be intentional rather than accidental.

A move to Spain is therefore a good opportunity to ask:

What currency will I actually need my money in over the next 5, 10 or 20 years?

What should I review before moving?

Rather than asking whether you should move your investments, I think there are better questions to ask.

Your investments

Are they still suitable for your objectives, timeframe and attitude to risk?

Tax

How could becoming Spanish tax resident affect your investment income and gains?

Existing arrangements

Can your current providers continue to service you once you are resident in Spain?

Currency

Do your investments and future spending requirements match the currencies you will actually use?

Pensions

How do your pensions fit alongside your other investments and future retirement income?

Estate planning

Will your existing arrangements still make sense if you die while living in Spain?

Future plans

Are you planning to stay in Spain permanently, or could you eventually return to your previous country?

Liquidity

How much money will you actually need for the move, property purchase, lifestyle and unexpected costs?

These questions can be far more useful than simply deciding whether to “move” your investments.

The danger of making decisions too early

There is another side to this.

People sometimes make major financial changes because they have heard that something “should” be done before becoming resident in Spain.

But a decision that is appropriate for one person may be completely inappropriate for another.

Selling investments, transferring pensions or restructuring a portfolio can have consequences.

So can doing nothing.

The objective shouldn’t be to make as many changes as possible.

It should be to make the right changes at the right time.

A better way to approach the move

If you’re planning to move to Spain, I would start the financial review before you become resident.

Make a list of your:

Investments

Pensions

Savings

Property

Existing tax-efficient arrangements

Income sources

Currencies

Estate-planning arrangements

Then consider how they will work together once your life is based in Spain.

You may decide that some things should change.

You may decide that others are better left exactly where they are.

Either way, you will be making the decision because it fits your circumstances — not simply because you’ve moved country.

Moving to Spain doesn’t mean starting again

Moving abroad is a major life decision.

Your financial arrangements don’t necessarily need to be rebuilt from scratch just because your address has changed.

But changing tax residence can be an important financial planning event, and it is worth understanding the consequences before making irreversible decisions.

Don’t move your investments simply because you’re moving to Spain. But don’t wait until after you’ve moved to discover that the timing of a financial decision mattered.

If you’re planning to move to Spain and are unsure whether your existing investments, pensions and wider financial arrangements are still appropriate, I would be happy to have an initial conversation with you.

At The Spectrum IFA Group, I work with expatriates and internationally mobile individuals moving to or living in Spain, helping them review their investments, pensions and wider financial planning in the context of their new circumstances.

Sometimes the best financial decision is to change something.

Sometimes it is to leave it alone.

The important thing is knowing which applies to you.