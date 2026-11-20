There is a curious thing about living on the Costa del Sol, after a while, even the extraordinary becomes ordinary. The blue sky outside the bedroom window, the mountains behind the supermarket, the sun glistening off the Mediterranean can so easily become background scenery.

You can find yourself complaining about parking in Marbella while forgetting that back in Britain, you might be scraping ice off the windscreen.

For retired British expats, familiarity can quietly obscure the reasons for moving here. Life still involves bills, appointments, household repairs and the occasional frustrating conversation with an internet provider, so retirement abroad does not remove everyday irritations, but occasionally stepping back, and imagining the equivalent day in the UK, can restore a little perspective.

Perhaps the greatest luxury is how easily life moves outdoors. A morning coffee becomes half an hour on a sunny terrace. A practical trip to the shops turns into a stroll along the paseo. Lunch with friends stretches into the afternoon because nobody feels any particular need to retreat inside.

We all know Britain can have beautiful summers, with glorious countryside and coastal towns offering enormous charm, yet plans often come with a weather contingency. Here, although winter brings some rain and evenings can feel surprisingly cold, spending time outside is woven more naturally into everyday life, and when you are retired, that really makes a difference.

It is always refreshing to see how visitors notice these things immediately.

They can often be seen photographing the sunset you have stopped looking at, and enthusing about the beach restaurant you now regard as your usual lunch spot.

Their excitement can be a useful reminder that your normal life is still somebody else’s longed-for holiday.

The Costa del Sol offers room for so many different kinds of retirement. For some, happiness means golf, others it’s padel, walking groups or swimming. This all comes with the comfort of being able to find familiar British company, while also enjoying Spanish life. You can still follow events back home, grab a snippet of UK life by enjoying a Sunday roast, and then jump back into spending the rest of the day in the warmth and sunshine here.

None of this means forgetting what the UK does well, or pretending that homesickness isn’t there sometimes. Family, old friends, familiar humour, and the feeling of belonging somewhere can exert a powerful pull, along with the practical frustrations in Spain becoming very annoying at times. Paperwork can often test your patience, language barriers can make simple tasks complicated, and the summer heat is not everyone’s idea of bliss, and for many being away from grandchildren can sometimes hang heavy.

Things here are different in many ways, and I spend a lot of my time talking with new couples after they have arrived in Spain about financial issues, pension drawdowns, investments, and how they all intertwine with tax treatment here. If you are reading this as a new arrival, still in that honeymoon period of loving every minute here, then please feel free to get in touch to see if your financial world needs any tweaks to help life in Spain stay as simple as possible.