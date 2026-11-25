The guest preference sheet says “simple, relaxed dining”.

The chef knows this may mean anything from grilled fish to a seven-course tasting menu served somewhere entirely different from the agreed location.

The chief stewardess knows “we won’t need much” is a statement best treated with affectionate caution.

Both understand that preparing properly means finding out what people actually want.

Financial advice starts with the same conversation.

“Comfortable retirement” sounds straightforward until you ask where, when, with whom and at what cost.

Write your own preference sheet

Do you want another fifteen years at sea, or would you like the option of moving ashore sooner?

Are you saving for a home, planning a family or hoping to start a business? Would you like to help your children through university or support a parent?

For clients of mine, these are the questions I want the financial plan to answer.

The numbers should follow the life you want to build.

Without that conversation, planning can become rather like provisioning before receiving the guest list: expensive, speculative and surprisingly heavy on champagne.

Provision beyond the first meal

Education planning is a good example.

School fees and university costs involve dates, currencies and repeated payments. Having enough for the first term is useful, but there are generally rather a lot of terms.

A chef would not provision for a fortnight’s charter by making sure lunch on arrival was covered and hoping everyone became less hungry afterwards.

We need to consider what education may cost, how much to set aside and how the money will become available when required.

As a payment date approaches, a market fall can have more immediate consequences. The plan should reflect that.

Your own training belongs in the budget too. Courses, examinations, accommodation, travel and time away from paid work all contribute to the cost of progressing through your career.

That next qualification may open doors. Unfortunately, the training provider is unlikely to accept “future earning potential” as the deposit.

Prepare a proper handover

Anyone who has inherited a badly documented role knows the feeling.

There are three keys, none labelled. The inventory is from 2022. Something important is “usually kept somewhere near the thing”.

Now imagine your family facing that situation with your finances.

Estate planning includes considering who should inherit, but it also means preparing useful information: assets, liabilities, professional contacts, appropriate wills and beneficiary nominations where relevant.

It should also consider arrangements for someone to act if you cannot.

Knowing your phone’s passcode is not the same as having legal authority to manage your affairs.

A chef’s recipes and provisioning notes help the next person keep the galley running. A clear financial record helps your family understand what exists and whom to contact.

Where assets or family members span countries, a suitably qualified lawyer should check how the legal arrangements work together. My role is to help coordinate the financial elements.

The objective is to spare your family a treasure hunt nobody wanted to organise.

Plan for your own arrival ashore

Crew are exceptionally good at preparing for someone else’s arrival. Their own move ashore can receive rather less attention.

Your shore-based budget needs to include the things previously supplied onboard: accommodation, food and the everyday costs that become more visible when you pay them yourself.

The fridge remains empty until you fill it. The laundry stays where you left it.

There is also a worrying absence of charter tips.

Before that move, I would want to compare expected earnings with the full household budget and establish which savings need to remain accessible.

Perhaps you will choose another decade at sea. Perhaps the next contract will be your last. A useful financial plan gives you more room to choose.

The captain plans the route. The engineer keeps things working. The chef turns resources into something that suits the people aboard. The interior team anticipates the details that make the experience personal.

That is a good description of what financial advice should bring together.

You have spent years preparing the yacht for its owner.

Your own future is also expecting you.

And it would appreciate being ready before arrival.