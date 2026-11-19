ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
'Inside Arbitration' Nº22
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills partners Jaime de San Román and Cecilia Tilve contribute to a comprehensive analysis examining how the newly revised ICC Rules 2026 may transform dispute resolution practices in the banking and financial services sector. The article explores whether these procedural innovations position arbitration as the preferred mechanism for resolving complex financial disputes.
Ya está disponible un nuevo número de 'Inside Arbitration', nuestra publicación global sobre las últimas tendencias y desarrollos en arbitraje internacional.
En este número, Jaime de San Román y Cecilia Tilve participan en el artículo conjunto “Stacking the deck: Do the new ICC rules make arbitration the winning hand for banking disputes?”, que analiza las novedades de las Reglas ICC 2026 y su posible impacto en la resolución de disputas en el sector financiero.
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