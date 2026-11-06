Weekly Legislative Report (For The Week Of September 21, 2026 – October 2, 2026)

D_A_Weekly_Legislative_Report_Week_of_September_21_to_October_2_2026.pdf

As the first-ever Korean law firm to issue specialized legislative journals, D&A LLC has been publishing the monthly Policy & Business (P&B) Report since August 2019. The P&B Report provides analyses of plenary sessions of the National Assembly, as well as standing committee and subcommittee meetings. In addition, the firm has been co-hosting the Future Leaders Forum with the Herald Business, inviting chairpersons of standing committees to discuss relevant legislative issues and tasks.

As an extension of this service, D&A has also been issuing the Weekly Legislative Report, which covers various legal issues at the center of public debate along with editorials and columns on the Serious Accidents Punishment Act (“SAPA”) from major daily news outlets. The report will be released with an update on newly proposed or pending bills. Enclosed is this week’s legislative report. Please refer to the P&B Report for further details.

If you wish to subscribe to the P&B Report or have any other queries, please contact us at [email protected].

1. Proposed Bill(s)

① Partial Amendment to the Income Tax Act

This Amendment postpones the effective date of taxation on income from virtual assets to January 1, 2030, and newly introduces an obligation for virtual asset service providers to submit transaction information.

② Partial Amendment to the Electric Utility Act

This Amendment allows nuclear power suppliers to directly supply electricity, without going through the electricity market, to companies that are introducing low-carbon steelmaking technologies, investing in facilities, or converting their production processes, as well as to companies producing clean hydrogen.

2. Pending Bill(s)

③ Class Action Act

This Bill expands the scope of the class action regime, currently limited to the securities sector, to cover all damages claims and allows class actions to be filed retroactively in connection with damages arising before its enforcement.

3. Promulgated Bill(s)

④ Microfinance Support Act

This Bill extends the effective period of the provision requiring financial companies to make contributions to the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency from 5 years to 15 years, allowing the provision to remain in effect until October 8, 2036.

4. Bill(s) Undergoing Pre-Announcement of Legislation/Administration

⑤ Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act

This Amendment maintains the full exemption from administrative surcharges for the first voluntary self-reporter who reports before the commencement of a cartel investigation, while reducing the administrative surcharge by 75 percent for the first self-reporter who reports after the commencement of such investigation.

5. Serious Accidents Punishment Act ("SAPA") Related Editorials and Columns from Major Dailies

[The Herald Business] First Sentencing Guidelines Issued for Fatal Serious Industrial Accidents, with Maximum Recommended Sentence of 15 Years

[Maeil Business Newspaper] “How Should Companies Respond in the Era of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency?” 100 Corporate Legal Professionals Gather for Intensive Preparation

*For more details, please download the PDF file attached.