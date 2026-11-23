D_A_Weekly_Legislative_Report_Week_of_October_12_to_October_16_2026.pdf

As the first-ever Korean law firm to issue specialized legislative journals, D&A LLC has been publishing the monthly Policy & Business (P&B) Report since August 2019. The P&B Report provides analyses of plenary sessions of the National Assembly, as well as standing committee and subcommittee meetings. In addition, the firm has been co-hosting the Future Leaders Forum with the Herald Business, inviting chairpersons of standing committees to discuss relevant legislative issues and tasks.

As an extension of this service, D&A has also been issuing the Weekly Legislative Report, which covers various legal issues at the center of public debate along with editorials and columns on the Serious Accidents Punishment Act (“SAPA”) from major daily news outlets. The report will be released with an update on newly proposed or pending bills. Enclosed is this week’s legislative report. Please refer to the P&B Report for further details.

If you wish to subscribe to the P&B Report or have any other queries, please contact us at [email protected].

1. Proposed Bill(s)

① Partial Amendment to the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act

This Amendment lowers the maximum tax rate for inheritance and gift taxes from 50% to 40% and abolishes the 20% valuation premium applied to shares held by the largest shareholders.

② Partial Amendment to the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act

This Amendment loosens disclosure requirements to make it easier for institutional investors holding shares in listed companies to urge those companies to enhance their corporate value.

2. Pending Bill(s)

③ Partial Amendment to the Electronic Financial Transactions Act

This Amendment imposes a penalty surcharge of up to 3% of a financial company’s total revenue in the event of a data breach caused by a security incident and clarifies representative directors as ultimately responsible persons for information security.

3. Bill(s) Undergoing Pre-Announcement of Legislation/Administration

④ Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act

This Amendment includes virtual asset transfers between domestic virtual asset service providers and personal wallets in the scope of transactions subject to reporting through the Bank of Korea’s foreign exchange information system.

4. Serious Accidents Punishment Act ("SAPA") Related Editorials and Columns from Major Dailies

[AJU News] MOEL Announces 37 Additional Worksites with Finalized Convictions Under SAPA, Bringing Total to 81

*For more details, please download the PDF file attached.