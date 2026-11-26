D_A_Weekly_Legislative_Report_Week_of_October_19_to_October_23_2026.pdf

As the first-ever Korean law firm to issue specialized legislative journals, D&A LLC has been publishing the monthly Policy & Business (P&B) Report since August 2019. The P&B Report provides analyses of plenary sessions of the National Assembly, as well as standing committee and subcommittee meetings. In addition, the firm has been co-hosting the Future Leaders Forum with the Herald Business, inviting chairpersons of standing committees to discuss relevant legislative issues and tasks.

As an extension of this service, D&A has also been issuing the Weekly Legislative Report, which covers various legal issues at the center of public debate along with editorials and columns on the Serious Accidents Punishment Act (“SAPA”) from major daily news outlets. The report will be released with an update on newly proposed or pending bills. Enclosed is this week’s legislative report. Please refer to the P&B Report for further details.

If you wish to subscribe to the P&B Report or have any other queries, please contact us at [email protected].

1. Proposed Bill(s)

① Partial Amendment to the Income Tax Act

This Amendment postpones the implementation of virtual asset taxation by two years until January 1, 2029.

② Special Act on the Designation and Operation of Mega-Regional Strategic Industrial Special Zones for Local-Led Growth

This Bill establishes a legal basis for support to promote innovation-led growth and attract companies to special zones, including the introduction of special subsidies, the preferential treatment in financial support and credit guarantees, and reductions in taxes and charges. It also allows employees engaged in research and development of new products and technologies at companies located in special zones, whose wage income falls within the top 3%, to adjust working hours, including overtime, night-work, and holiday work, through written agreements.

2. Pending Bill(s)

③ Special Act on Support for Corporate Succession to Strengthen Business Continuity

This Bill establishes an institutional support framework to facilitate the succession of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through third-party mergers and acquisitions, moving beyond traditional family-centered business succession, for SMEs that have been operated for 10 years or longer by a managing officer aged 60 or older.

3. Promulgated Bill(s)

④ Enforcement Decree of the Broadcasting Act

This Bill allows advertising time to account for up to 20% of the total actual broadcasting time per day, following the expansion of the daily cap on broadcast advertising.

4. Bill(s) Undergoing Pre-Announcement of Legislation/Administration

⑤ Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Rule of the Medical Service Act

This Amendment allows patients to receive an initial telehealth consultation at clinics located in the same city or province as their place of residence starting in December. It also generally limits the duration of prescribed medicine to seven days, while permitting prescriptions for up to 30 days on one occasion when necessary to continue existing treatment.

5. Serious Accidents Punishment Act ("SAPA") Related Editorials and Columns from Major Dailies

[Etoday] Supreme Court Upholds Four-Year Prison Sentence for Company CEO in Factory Fire That Killed 23; Establishes Legal Principles on Management-Level Responsibility for First Time

[Financial News] Workplace Fatalities Decline, with 91 Fewer Work-Related Accident Deaths Through the Third Quarter

*For more details, please download the PDF file attached.