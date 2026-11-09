Your Brand, Their Domain: What Can You Do?

Understanding Domain Name Disputes in South Africa

Your Domain Name Is More Than Just a Web Address

Put simply, a domain name is the unique online address used to find a website. For example, yourbusiness.co.za could be the domain name through which customers access a business’s website. Rather than having to remember the numerical Internet Protocol (IP) address associated with a website, users can simply type the domain name into their browser.

For a business, however, a domain name is much more than a technical address. It is often the digital front door to the business and an important part of its brand identity.

A clear domain name that aligns with a business’s brand helps customers find the correct website, reinforces trust and supports a consistent market presence. By contrast, a confusingly similar domain name can divert customers, disrupt online trade and damage the reputation associated with the brand.

As businesses become increasingly reliant on their online presence, domain names have developed into valuable commercial assets closely connected to trade marks, goodwill and reputation. This raises an important question: what can a business do when another party registers a .co.za domain name that incorporates its brand or is confusingly similar to it?

When a Domain Name Becomes a Legal Problem

Disputes involving .co.za domain names are regulated by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Regulations, 2006, issued under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002. The Regulations provide a structured process for resolving disputes where a domain name registration takes unfair advantage of another party’s rights or is unfairly detrimental to those rights.

The process focuses on whether the complainant has enforceable rights in a name or mark and whether the disputed domain name constitutes an “abusive registration”.

First to Register Does Not Always Mean First in Right

Registering a domain name is primarily an administrative process. The registration authority does not ordinarily examine whether the chosen domain name conflicts with existing trade marks or other rights. As a result, successful registration does not give the registrant an unrestricted legal right to use or retain the domain name.

An abusive registration may arise where a domain name was registered, or is subsequently used, in a manner that takes unfair advantage of another party’s rights or is unfairly detrimental to them.

In practical terms, warning signs may include a domain name that:

is identical or confusingly similar to a trade mark, trading name or other protected name;

creates a false impression of an association with another business;

diverts customers or internet traffic away from the rights holder;

exploits the goodwill or reputation attached to another party’s brand;

was registered primarily to sell it to the rights holder for a profit;

prevents the rights holder from registering the corresponding domain name; or

was intended to disrupt a competitor’s business or mislead members of the public.

A domain name does not necessarily have to be actively used before it can be challenged. A registration may be abusive from the outset if the circumstances show that it was registered or acquired in a manner that took unfair advantage of, or was unfairly detrimental to, the complainant’s rights.

Taking Back Your Brand Online

A rights holder may lodge a complaint with an accredited dispute resolution provider. To succeed, the complainant must establish, on a balance of probabilities, that it has rights in a name or mark that is identical or similar to the disputed domain name, and that the domain name is an abusive registration in the hands of the registrant. These rights are not limited to registered trade mark rights.

The adjudicator will consider the evidence and the circumstances surrounding the registration or use of the domain name. Relevant factors may include an intention to sell the domain name for valuable consideration exceeding the registrant’s reasonable out-of-pocket expenses, intentionally block the rights holder from registering its name or mark, unfairly disrupt the complainant’s business, prevent the complainant from exercising its rights, or mislead the public into believing that the domain name is connected with the complainant.

The procedure is generally conducted through written submissions and provides a focused alternative to court proceedings. If the complaint succeeds, the adjudicator may order that the domain name be transferred to the complainant.

The ADR process does not prevent either party from approaching the High Court in relation to the domain name or a related matter. Court proceedings may be appropriate where the dispute extends beyond the domain name itself, broader relief is required, or trade mark infringement, passing off or other unlawful conduct is also involved.

Protect Your Domain Before There Is a Problem

Brand owners can take a number of relatively simple steps to reduce the risk of domain name disputes and, importantly, ensure that they maintain control over their online presence:

Register key domain names early , including obvious variations of the principal brand.

, including obvious variations of the principal brand. Ensure that domain names are registered in the name of the brand owner , rather than in the name of a web developer, hosting company, marketing agency or other service provider. This helps ensure that the brand owner retains control of the domain name if the commercial relationship with the service provider comes to an end.

, rather than in the name of a web developer, hosting company, marketing agency or other service provider. This helps ensure that the brand owner retains control of the domain name if the commercial relationship with the service provider comes to an end. Align domain name registrations with the business’s trade mark filing strategy , so that its online presence and registered rights support one another.

, so that its online presence and registered rights support one another. Keep registration and renewal details accurate and diarise renewal dates to avoid inadvertently losing an important domain name.

and diarise renewal dates to avoid inadvertently losing an important domain name. Monitor for confusingly similar domain names and online impersonation , particularly in relation to key brands.

, particularly in relation to key brands. Preserve evidence , such as screenshots, correspondence and website details, as soon as a potentially problematic domain name is identified.

, such as screenshots, correspondence and website details, as soon as a potentially problematic domain name is identified. Act promptly before customer confusion, diversion or reputational harm escalates.

The Bottom Line: Own It, Protect It, Monitor It

Businesses often pay attention to domain names only after a problem arises. By then, customers may already have been misdirected, online sales may have been affected and the brand’s reputation may be at risk.

A proactive strategy is therefore essential. Securing the appropriate domain names, ensuring that they are registered in the brand owner’s name, registering and maintaining relevant trade marks, and monitoring for potentially abusive registrations can materially reduce the risk of a dispute. Where an issue does arise, early action can improve the prospects of achieving a swift and effective resolution.