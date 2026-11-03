ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
PACRA To Start Issuing Digital Certificates For The Registration Of Intellectual Property
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Zambia's PACRA will transition to electronic-only intellectual property certificates starting August 2026, while Mozambique adopts a new IP strategy and Uganda prepares to launch a digital copyright system. Egypt has already implemented virtual appeal committees for trademark and design disputes, signaling a broader shift toward digital IP administration across Africa.
The Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) announced that, with effect from 19 August 2026, it will no longer issue or print physical registration certificates for copyright, trade marks, patents and industrial designs. From that date, all intellectual property registration certificates will be issued electronically and sent to the email address provided by the applicant when filing the application.
Applicants and their representatives are therefore encouraged to ensure that the email addresses provided to PACRA during the application process are accurate and regularly monitored.
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