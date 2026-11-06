Is Your Trade Mark Portfolio Keeping Up With Your Business?

“We registered our trade mark years ago. We’re covered.”

Are you?

It’s a question every business owner should ask.

Many businesses view trade mark registration as a once-off exercise. The application is filed, the registration certificate arrives, and the brand is considered protected. But businesses evolve, and trade mark portfolios should evolve with them. A regular trade mark portfolio review helps ensure that your trade mark protection keeps pace with your commercial growth.

Businesses Grow. Does Your Protection?

Think about your business five years ago.

Are you selling the same products?

Offering the same services?

Using your brand in the same way?

For most businesses, the answer is no.

Consider a business that started as a clothing brand and secured protection in Class 25. As the brand gained popularity, it expanded into handbags, sunglasses, fragrances and other accessories.

The business grew, but did its trade mark protection grow with it?

Many trade mark owners assume that registering a trade mark automatically protects the brand across all future product lines. Unfortunately, that’s not how trade marks work.

A trade mark registration primarily protects the goods and services covered by its specification and may not provide adequate protection for materially different products or services introduced later.

Trade Marks Don’t Read Company Newsletters

One of the most valuable aspects of a portfolio review is identifying gaps in protection.

A useful question to ask is:

If a competitor launched my brand name tomorrow on one of my newer products, would I have a registration covering it?

If the answer is “I’m not sure”, a portfolio review is probably overdue.

Trade marks don’t receive company newsletters. They have no idea that you’ve launched new products, entered new markets or expanded your offering. Your protection remains tied to what was originally filed and registered.

And that’s where gaps often arise.

Why Classes Matter

The scope of trade mark protection is largely determined by the classes and specifications covered by the registration. As businesses diversify, additional classes may be required to adequately protect the brand.

A business that began by selling clothing may later operate across multiple categories, each requiring separate consideration from a trade mark perspective. Without the appropriate registrations, aspects of the brand may remain vulnerable despite being commercially successful.

Selecting the correct classes is therefore not simply a filing exercise. It is a strategic decision that should be revisited as the business grows.

More Than an Administrative Exercise

A portfolio review is not just about checking renewal dates or reviewing registration certificates.

It is an opportunity to ask:

Does our protection reflect our current business?

Have we launched products or services that are not covered?

Are there plans to expand into new areas?

Are there gaps that should be addressed?

By regularly reviewing a trade mark portfolio, businesses can align their intellectual property strategy with their commercial strategy.

Conclusion

The strongest trade mark portfolios are not necessarily those with the most registrations. They are the portfolios that are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect the realities of the business.

After all, a business may have started as a clothing brand in Class 25, but today it could be a lifestyle brand operating across a range of products and services. If your business, branding or commercial footprint has changed since your applications were filed, it may be time to review whether your trade mark portfolio still provides the protection you need

The question is simple:

Does your trade mark portfolio know that?

If not, it may be time for a review.