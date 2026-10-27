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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

MAS Consults On Updated Corporate Governance Requirements For Banks And Insurers

WongPartnership LLP
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SingaporeTechnology
Elaine Chan
Elaine Chan
Sion Yoong Tian
Sion Yoong Tian
Jia Hui Chan
Jia Hui Chan

On 30 September 2026, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a consultation seeking feedback on proposed amendments to the corporate governance regulations for banks, insurers and designated financial holding companies (DFHCs) incorporated in Singapore. The consultation closes on 9 December 2026.

The proposed changes address director independence, board composition, key appointments, and streamlined requirements for lower-impact financial institutions, and apply mainly to banks, direct insurers (other than marine mutual insurers), reinsurers and DFHCs incorporated in Singapore. Certain proposals also apply to bank branches and merchant banks.

In this update, our Co-Head of Financial Services Regulatory Elaine Chan, and Partners Tian Sion Yoong and Chan Jia Hui, highlight the key amendments of the consultation.

To view our update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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