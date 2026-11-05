LegisWatch --> Singapore-Mongolia Carbon Credits: Project Applications Open From 30 October 2026

On 8 October 2026, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry announced that Singapore and Mongolia will open the application process for carbon credit projects under their bilateral Implementation Agreement on carbon credits cooperation from 30 October 2026.

In this update, our Co-Heads of Sustainability & Responsible Business Quak Fi Ling and Tiong Teck Wee, and Partners Rosabel Ng and Tian Sion Yoong, highlight the key features of the application process.

To view our update, please click here.