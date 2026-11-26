A first look at the Commission’s proposal of 11 November 2026

On 11 November 2026, the European Commission published its proposal for the Digital Fairness Act (DFA). For the video games industry, it contains provisions on paid virtual currencies, loot boxes, pay-to-win and pay-to-progress mechanics, and features encouraging excessive use.

The proposal would also replace the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive with a directly applicable EU regulation.

The legislative proposal does not yet impose any new obligations. Its wording and timing may change during negotiations. The most consequential choices concern the treatment of under-18s and the move from national transpositions to a single EU text.

Why the choice of a regulation matters

The Commission proposes replacing Directive 2005/29/EC with a regulation. Once applicable, the regulation would bind businesses directly across the EU, without requiring Member States to transpose its provisions into national law. For publishers operating in several markets, this could make it easier to work from a common legal text when assessing the same commercial feature.

The existing Directive already provides for full-harmonisation. As the Commission explains, removing the need for national transposition is intended to reduce the scope for national differences and legal uncertainty. Some differences in enforcement would remain, and national authorisation regimes would continue to applyincluding applicable gambling rules.1

The choice also supports the proposed enforcement changes. In its explanatory memorandum, the Commission links the regulation to the possibility of direct Commission investigation and enforcement in certain cases under the parallel reform of the Consumer Protection Cooperation framework. Their adoption and scope would depend on the outcome of that parallel reform.

Virtual currencies: showing the value of the item

Article 14(1) would require a trader offering paid virtual currencies for purchases of its own virtual items or other products to indicate the items’ or products’ monetary value, or estimated monetary value. The value would be expressed in the currency the consumer used to acquire the first virtual currency. The proposed obligation therefore concerns the price behind the item, rather than only the price of a currency bundle. It would not apply to providers of online social networking services, video-sharing platform services, AI companions and general conversational chatbots subject to the disclosure obligation in Article 13(1) of the proposed EU KIDS Act.

Recital 61 explains that, where the value cannot be determined directly, an estimate may be based on what the consumer would have to pay without quantity discounts or promotional offers. Publishers offering bonus currency, several bundle sizes or successive conversions would therefore need to review how those arrangements translate into the monetary values displayed to players.

A separate rule in Article 14(2) would require paid virtual currencies to be disabled by default for minors where the relevant audience or knowledge conditions are met. Activation would require parental or guardian approval.

Loot boxes and progression purchases: different rules

For paid variable reward systems, Article 15 would require information about the types of products or virtual items available and the probability of obtaining them. Consumers would also have to receive easily accessible, effective tools to disable these systems. The definition covers virtual items, other than financial products, offering random rewards or variable odds and acquired through payment or paid virtual currency.

Parental approval would not override the proposed restriction on paid variable reward systems. Article 15(3) would prohibit offering these systems to minors where the audience or knowledge conditions are met, subject to its specific EU KIDS Act exception. Under Article 14(2), a parent or guardian could approve a minor’s use of paid virtual currency. The restriction in Article 15(3) would still apply to purchases made with that currency.

The definition does not depend on cash-out or on an item having a resale value. Publishers would need to assess the proposed consumer-law requirements separately from any national gambling-law classification. Compliance with one would not, by itself, settle the other.

Article 16 addresses pay-to-progress and pay-to-win. It would prohibit offering these mechanisms to minors under the same audience or knowledge conditions. Article 3, point (19), defines them as paid in-game or in-app purchases that are “necessary or are presented as necessary” for progress or success. The wording is not a general prohibition on every paid advantage.2

Recital 65 mentions artificial difficulty barriers and progression speeds that make the unpaid route illusory. For boosters and time-saving items, the key question is whether a purchase is necessary, or presented as necessary, for progress or success. The fact that an item offers an advantage would not alone answer that question.

Which games would the protections for minors cover?

For Articles 14(2), 15(3) and 16, the trigger is not limited to a game being marketed exclusively to children. The provisions refer to products directed at minors or situations in which the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use the product. A minor is defined as anyone under 18.3

Recital 62 gives the example of a product with an age rating indicating suitability for under-18s, expressly mentioning PEGI and comparable reliable rating schemes. It also refers to account information allowing the trader to establish that an account belongs to a minor. For publishers of games with mixed-age audiences, the question is how age ratings and account data would inform the assessment of whether the restrictions apply. The recital provides interpretative guidance, rather than a separate operative rule.

Retention features and the in-game shop

Article 17 would require accessible, effective tools to disable specified features, individually or together, where digital products are designed or operated in a way intended, or reasonably foreseeable, to encourage compulsive or excessive use. The list includes uninterrupted automatic content consumption without effective, regular opportunities to pause and reconsider, notifications unrelated to the user’s activity, and features encouraging engagement at regular times or more frequently, including through penalties or lost benefits.

For live-service games, article 17 could affect recurring engagement features.The scope of Article 17 would also depend on how it interacts with the proposed EU KIDS Act. Article 17 would exclude practices concerning minors by traders subject to specified provisions of that Act. It would also exclude providers in certain service categories listed in that Act.4

The design of the in-game shop would face separate scrutiny under article 10 and the blacklist of dark patterns in Annex I. The proposed prohibition on manipulative online-interface design includes practices such as persistent scarcity messages during ordering, default paid add-ons and persistent requests to change an existing choice where this is not legally necessary. The way an offer is presented could therefore breach the proposed rules even where the item itself remains lawful to sell.

Marketing, subscriptions and enforcement

The proposal extends beyond the game client. Article 11 would require explicit disclosure of influencer marketing and oblige businesses using those services to ensure compliance through contractual terms or, where there is no contract, other appropriate means. Articles 12 and 13 address profiling-based advertising and harmful personalised pricing, with specific protections for minors and vulnerable consumers. Their scope and exceptions would matter for campaigns and offers based on player data.

Subscription models would require a review of trial conversion, renewal and cancellation processes. Articles 20–23 would introduce reminders and express agreement before a free trial becomes paid, reminders for certain automatic renewals, and an online contract-termination function. The reminder requirements vary with the contract’s duration and renewal history.

Evidence of how a feature operates and influences player behaviour may become central to disputes. Article 34 would allow national courts and administrative authorities to require evidence about the design, operation and behavioural impact of online commercial practices in specified proceedings. That power would remain subject to defined thresholds, necessity and proportionality, with trade-secret interests taken into account.

What publishers should review now

The definitions of monetisation mechanisms, the conditions triggering protections for minors and the interaction with the proposed EU KIDS Act will determine which features fall within the rules. These are the provisions publishers should track most closely during negotiations.

There is no settled application date. Article 40 currently suggests application twelve months after entry into force, but that period remains in square brackets. The proposal must still complete the EU legislative process.

For now, publishers should identify which monetisation and engagement features fall within the proposed definitions, and what they know about the age of their users That review can inform publishers’ response while the text is still subject to change. Existing consumer law continues to apply in the meantime.

Footnotes

1 European Commission, Proposal for a Regulation on promoting fair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the offline and digital single market, and repealing Directive 2005/29/EC (Digital Fairness Act), COM(2026) 1100 final, 11 November 2026 (“DFA proposal”), explanatory memorandum, “Proportionality” and “Choice of the instrument”, PDF pages 6–7; Articles 2(7), 38 and 40(2), and recital 12.

2 DFA proposal, Article 3, point (19), Article 16 and recital 65.

3 DFA proposal, Article 3, point (16), Articles 14(2), 15(3) and 16, and recital 62.