You will recall that in our last maritime regulatory update, we noted that NIMASA has commenced its “Operation Zero Tolerance“, which aims to ensure nationwide compliance with maritime laws. We also noted that during their first outing, they deployed intelligence to identify vessels that did not conform with regulations and issued notices to companies interested in cabotage trade.

Sequel to the above, NIMASA arrested four vessels that did not comply with the notice. The vessels, MT HOLMES, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, JS GRATITUDE and MT BORA, however, two of the vessels ( MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, JS GRATITUDE) have now been released after regularisation. However, below is a legal checklist that ship owners must follow to avoid being caught in the web of Operation Zero Tolerance;

Ensure that the companies are duly registered with the CAC and NIMASA and have obtained all necessary permits and certifications in accordance with the NIMASA Act, the Cabotage Act, and the Merchant Shipping Act. Some of these certification/licence includes;

Ship Registration / Flagging Certificate.

Cabotage Compliance Certificate: Required for engaging in coastal and inland shipping trade.

Maritime Labour Certificate & Seafarer Documentation: For vessel crew and safety compliance.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Operational Permit.

For freight forwarding and clearing companies, operational licences from the Nigeria Customs Service and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

ALL vessels and Shipping Companies/Agents/Charterers are to maintain valid statutory certificates and documentation.

For vessels engaged in cabotage activities, ensure the vessel is:

Wholly owned by a Nigerian citizen;

Registered in Nigeria;

Manned by a Nigerian crew; and

Built in Nigeria.

Ensure all levies and statutory charges are paid promptly, including:

2% Cabotage Surcharge;

3% Cargo Levy;

Sea Protection Levy (to be remitted prior to port arrival); and

Other applicable statutory charges.