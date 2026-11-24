ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
NIMASA Intensifies Cabotage Enforcement
NIMASA has launched Operation Zero Tolerance to enforce maritime compliance in Nigeria, resulting in the arrest of four vessels for regulatory violations. This update provides a comprehensive legal checklist covering registration requirements, cabotage compliance, statutory certifications, and levy payments that ship owners must follow to avoid detention and penalties.
You will recall that in our last maritime regulatory update, we noted that NIMASA has commenced its “Operation Zero Tolerance“, which aims to ensure nationwide compliance with maritime laws. We also noted that during their first outing, they deployed intelligence to identify vessels that did not conform with regulations and issued notices to companies interested in cabotage trade.
Sequel to the above, NIMASA arrested four vessels that did not comply with the notice. The vessels, MT HOLMES, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, JS GRATITUDE and MT BORA, however, two of the vessels ( MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, JS GRATITUDE) have now been released after regularisation. However, below is a legal checklist that ship owners must follow to avoid being caught in the web of Operation Zero Tolerance;
- Ensure that the companies are duly registered with the CAC and NIMASA and have obtained all necessary permits and certifications in accordance with the NIMASA Act, the Cabotage Act, and the Merchant Shipping Act. Some of these certification/licence includes;
- Ship Registration / Flagging Certificate.
- Cabotage Compliance Certificate: Required for engaging in coastal and inland shipping trade.
- Maritime Labour Certificate & Seafarer Documentation: For vessel crew and safety compliance.
- Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Operational Permit.
- For freight forwarding and clearing companies, operational licences from the Nigeria Customs Service and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).
- ALL vessels and Shipping Companies/Agents/Charterers are to maintain valid statutory certificates and documentation.
- For vessels engaged in cabotage activities, ensure the vessel is:
- Wholly owned by a Nigerian citizen;
- Registered in Nigeria;
- Manned by a Nigerian crew; and
- Built in Nigeria.
- Ensure all levies and statutory charges are paid promptly, including:
- 2% Cabotage Surcharge;
- 3% Cargo Levy;
- Sea Protection Levy (to be remitted prior to port arrival); and
- Other applicable statutory charges.
NIMASA recommends that vessel owners and agents conduct bi-annual compliance reviews. These reviews ensure that all dues are paid, audits are completed, and records are properly maintained for inspections by NIMASA officers.
Pursuant to Section 23 of the NIMASA Act 2007, the agency has outlined the following enforcement actions under Operation Zero Tolerance:
- Random and target inspection of vessels operating in Nigeria’s maritime domain.
- Cross-checking documentation against the NIMASA database.
- Physical and documentary compliance assessments at port terminals and offshore locations.
- Assessment of proof of payment.
A 30-day grace period was issued on 26 August. Non-compliant companies face the following penalties:
- Vessel detention;
- Payment of administrative fines;
- Withdrawal of waivers or licences; and
- Denial of port clearance until full compliance is achieved.
We strongly advise all maritime stakeholders who lack the required licences or have outstanding fees to regularise their status immediately. Stakeholders uncertain of their compliance requirements should contact legal counsel for a comprehensive audit to avoid vessel detention.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.