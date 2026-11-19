Introduction

The propositions to either end or substantially restrict Cabotage waivers present a significant opportunity to reshape Nigeria’s maritime industry and attract investment into indigenous shipping capacity. However, its success will depend on balancing the protection of Nigerian maritime interests with the need for foreign capital, technology, expertise and international partnerships.

The Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 (“Cabotage Act”) reserves specified domestic coastal and inland shipping activities for eligible Nigerian interests. Its objective is to promote indigenous vessel ownership, manning and construction while strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to provide maritime services.

The central question is whether Nigeria can reduce dependence on foreign vessels while creating a commercially attractive environment for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Legal Framework

A. Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003

Section 3 of the Cabotage Act restricts participation in domestic coastal carriage of cargo and passengers to vessels that meet the statutory requirements for Nigerian ownership, manning, construction, and registration. Sections 4, 5 and 6 extend restrictions to towage, specified services to oil rigs, platforms and installations and trading in inland waters.

The Act recognises capacity limitations through its waiver provisions:

Section 9: Waiver relating to vessel ownership where no suitable and available wholly Nigerian-owned vessel exists. Section 10: Waiver relating to manning where suitably qualified Nigerian officers or crew are unavailable. Section 11: Waiver for Nigerian-built vessels when local shipbuilding capacity is insufficient. Section 12: Prescribes the order of preference for waivers, including qualifying Nigerian–foreign joint ventures subject to the statutory requirements. Section 13: Addresses the duration of waivers. Sections 15–21: Establish the licensing framework for foreign vessels engaged in domestic coastal trade.

Ending routine waivers must therefore be distinguished from abolishing the statutory waiver provisions or the separate foreign-vessel licensing regime. The legal effect will depend on the policy instrument adopted and whether legislative amendment is required.

B. Merchant Shipping Act 2007

The Merchant Shipping Act complements the Cabotage Act by regulating ship registration, ownership, safety and commercial operation. Section 5 addresses certificate or licence requirements for ships trading in or from Nigerian waters, while sections 18–25 address ownership qualifications, registration obligations and registration procedures.

Foreign investors must distinguish between investing in a Nigerian shipping company, acquiring a vessel, registering it under the Nigerian flag and qualifying to participate in Cabotage trade. Incorporating a Nigerian company or registering a vessel does not, by itself, confer unrestricted access to domestic coastal shipping.

C. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act 2007

Section 22 sets out NIMASA’s functions, including maritime administration and the promotion and regulation of shipping. The Act also provides the institutional framework for ship registration and maritime administration. NIMASA consequently has an important role in implementing Cabotage requirements, promoting indigenous shipping capacity and ensuring that regulatory enforcement supports rather than undermines sustainable investment.

Implications for Foreign Direct Investment

A. A shift towards Nigerian partnerships

Restricting waivers could encourage foreign operators to move from relying on foreign vessels operating under waivers to investing in Nigerian shipping companies, qualifying joint ventures and indigenous fleet-development projects.

Section 12 of the Cabotage Act is particularly relevant because qualifying Nigerian–foreign joint ventures provide a statutory pathway for foreign participation, subject to applicable ownership and other requirements.

The policy could therefore redirect investment towards Nigerian capacity rather than necessarily exclude foreign capital.

B. Increased indigenous vessel ownership and financing

A credible restriction on waivers could strengthen demand for Nigerian-owned vessels and create opportunities for investment in tankers, offshore support vessels, barges, tugs, dredgers and other commercial vessels. This could attract foreign equity investors, commercial banks, leasing companies, development finance institutions and maritime investment funds.

However, regulatory protection alone will not make vessel acquisition bankable. Investors and lenders require commercially viable charter contracts, reliable operating revenue, competent operators, appropriate insurance, enforceable security and effective risk management.

The critical requirement is bankable demand: Nigerian shipowners must have credible commercial opportunities that can support vessel acquisition and debt repayment.