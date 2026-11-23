Earlier this year, we reported on Nigeria’s efforts to develop a digital portal to improve information sharing among port authorities, shipping lines, customs agencies and other port stakeholders. This initiative is part of the broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s blue economy in line with international guidelines developed by the World Bank and the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH). The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has since made significant progress in implementing the system.

Building on these efforts, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) began the digital transformation of the Nigerian Ship Registry on 5 October 2026, moving from manual, paper-based processes to a 24-hour online system. The new platform is designed to speed up vessel registration, simplify certification processes and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian-flagged vessels.

To introduce the platform, NIMASA held stakeholder webinars on 6 and 8 October 2026, bringing together shipowners, maritime operators, financial institutions and other industry stakeholders. The sessions provided an opportunity to understand the new system and how it will improve ship registration and related services.

Other developments in the maritime sector include the automation of cargo-handling processes, the introduction of electronic barriers at terminals within the Lagos port complex to improve traffic management and access control, and the use of e-tag verification and electronic joint boarding applications to reduce administrative delays and cargo dwell time.

“The automation initiative is also expected to make interaction with the Nigerian Ship Registry more seamless for local and international shipowners, while improving the Agency’s ability to deliver efficient, responsive, and globally competitive flag-state services,” according to Osagie Edward, NIMASA’s Deputy Director/Head of Public Relations.

The automated registry guarantees round-the-clock service availability while accelerating application approvals and e-certification. This reform demonstrates a cohesive national commitment to modernising maritime governance, improving vessel turnaround times, and fostering a seamless ecosystem for international trade.

Reference

Anozie Egole, ‘NIMASA Moves to Digitise Ship Registry Services’ Punch (8 October 2026) https://punchng.com/nimasa-moves-to-digitise-ship-registry-services/ accessed 19 October 2026