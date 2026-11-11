International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Maritime Single Window Survey

Introduction

The International Maritime Organisation has launched a global survey to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the Maritime Single Window (MSW) two years after it was mandated, and to invite feedback from organisations participating in maritime information exchange1.

A maritime single window is a key component in shipping digitalisation; it serves as a digital platform that facilitates streamlined exchange of information between government agencies and vessel operators during port calls. It became mandatory under the IMO Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic on the 1st of January, 2024.

The survey was open to port authorities, border control agencies, ship agents, maritime administrators, terminal operators, freight forwarders, lawyers in the maritime space and other stakeholders until the 31st of October.

However, the IMO encourages all organisations and individuals involved in maritime information exchange to participate in the survey and share their experiences. This feedback will be useful in the proposed follow-up survey planned for 2028.

Nigeria is actively progressing in this digital transformation through the introduction of the Port Community System (PCS) and the National Single Window (NSW). The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has advanced these efforts by automating cargo handling and simplifying administrative procedures. Crucially, empirical data from recent operational evaluations demonstrate the tangible impact of these initiatives: targeted automation and automated access controls at Lagos port complex terminals have reduced average vessel dwell times from approximately 21 days to under 7 days, alongside a 30% improvement in vessel turnaround efficiency. Further enhancements include e-tag verification, joint boarding applications, and electronic barrier systems to streamline traffic access and cargo processing.

Also, in furtherance of the promotion of the Single Window, the Federal Government has launched an initiative to introduce a single electronic trade platform for all agencies involved in import and export. It would also serve as a Single repository to facilitate data exchange utilised by government agencies and all stakeholders in the trading community. Some of the agencies that were integrated include the NPA, NIMASA, and the Customs Service. It has then become pertinent to raise the conversation of Data governance since Data will be exchanged amongst different institutions.

Why Implementation and Data Governance Matter in Nigeria’s Digital Port

The Nigerian maritime economy is undergoing significant transformation driven by digital advancement. Digitalisation has emerged as a crucial facilitator of effectiveness and competitiveness in port operations. Modern ports have increasingly begun integrating digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain to streamline cargo handling and customs processes.2

In line with this, Nigeria’s NSW has the potential to deliver great value when it can exchange reliable data with terminal operating systems, vessel reporting infrastructure and port community systems. Without the proper implementation of the digital portal, stakeholders may be relegated to multiple separate portals, re-enter the same information, and rely on manual intervention behind a digital interface. However, investing in digital tech is not nearly enough; successful implementation and effective data governance are essential to ensuring that digital port systems deliver measurable and real results, as digital systems can only generate value when they can understand and reuse one another’s data.3

Implementation and data governance are particularly important because Nigeria’s ports are major gateways for international commerce. Efficient digital port operations can contribute significantly to national economic development by improving the movement of goods, reducing trade costs, and strengthening the country’s position in international markets. When port processes become faster and more transparent, businesses can save time and money, while international investors may develop greater confidence in Nigeria’s maritime and logistics environment.

Nigeria’s digital port transformation is not merely theoretical. The Federal Government has been pursuing two important initiatives: the Port Community System (PCS) and the National Single Window (NSW). On the one hand, the Port Community System is designed to connect major port stakeholders, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, shipping companies, terminal operators, and freight forwarders, through a coordinated digital platform.

On the other hand, the National Single Window is designed to provide a central platform for trade documentation and information exchange, reducing repeated submissions, unnecessary physical interactions, and administrative bottlenecks. It enables ships, shipping agents, and relevant maritime authorities to submit standardised information required for a vessel’s arrival, stay, and departure from a port through a single point of entry.

The National Single Window is particularly important because port operations involve several government agencies and private-sector stakeholders that require similar information for regulatory, administrative, safety, security, and operational purposes. Traditionally, much of this information has been submitted through separate channels, resulting in repeated documentation, administrative delays, inconsistent records, and increased operational costs.

Under the International Maritime Organisation’s Facilitation Convention, as amended, the use of a Maritime Single Window became mandatory from 1 January 2024 for the electronic exchange of information required for the arrival, stay, and departure of ships in ports.

For Nigeria, implementation is important because vessel clearance involves several agencies, including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Immigration Service, Port Health Services, and other relevant authorities. These agencies require information about vessels, cargo, crew members, dangerous goods, and other activities before a ship can enter, operate in, and depart from a port.

In addition, successful implementation will support transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s port operations by reducing unnecessary physical interactions, improving transaction monitoring, and creating electronic records of regulatory decisions. It will also help reduce vessel turnaround time, improve port productivity, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in international maritime trade.

To maximise these operational benefits, effective data governance must be established across five key structural pillars:

Data Accuracy & Standardisation: Harmonising submission requirements across agencies to prevent conflicting records and repeated documentation.

Harmonising submission requirements across agencies to prevent conflicting records and repeated documentation. System Interoperability: Adopting the IMO Compendium reference models to ensure seamless technical communication between diverse maritime IT systems.

Adopting the IMO Compendium reference models to ensure seamless technical communication between diverse maritime IT systems. Cybersecurity & Safeguards: Enforcing robust encryption, access controls, and threat monitoring to secure sensitive trade and operational data.

Enforcing robust encryption, access controls, and threat monitoring to secure sensitive trade and operational data. Institutional Accountability: Defining explicit responsibilities for agency data creation, validation, sharing, and auditing.

Regulatory Compliance: Aligning digital data workflows with statutory frameworks to ensure lawful processing of personal and commercial information.

One of the major reasons data governance matters is data accuracy. When different government agencies receive inconsistent vessel or cargo information, it can result in delays, conflicting records, repeated documentation, and difficulties in processing vessel clearance. A well-governed system will promote standardised data formats, consistent information requirements, and reliable records across the participating agencies.

Data governance is equally important for interoperability. Since Nigerian maritime agencies may operate different digital platforms, there must be common standards that enable their systems to communicate and exchange information without losing their meaning. The IMO Compendium provides internationally harmonised data elements and reference models to support this exchange.4 Its adoption will help Nigeria align its Maritime Single Window with international maritime digitalisation standards.

Furthermore, data governance strengthens cybersecurity and confidentiality. The Maritime Single Window will process sensitive commercial, operational, and personal information, necessitating appropriate access controls, authentication procedures, encryption, data protection measures, and cybersecurity policies. These measures are important for protecting stakeholders against unauthorised access, data manipulation, information theft, and cyberattacks.

Data governance also promotes accountability by establishing who is responsible for submitting, verifying, approving, accessing, and maintaining information. This is particularly important in Nigeria, where several regulatory agencies participate in port clearance and maritime administration.

The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 provides the statutory standard for processing personal information across digital platforms. In the context of the Maritime Single Window, compliance requires integrating Lawful Basis verification, Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and Privacy-by-Design mechanisms for vessel crew and passenger records. Balancing efficient single-submission information exchange with strict NDPA principles ensures that administrative efficiency does not compromise data privacy rights or expose stakeholders to legal liabilities.

Practical Recommendations & Preparation for The 2028 IMO Survey

To optimise current operations and ensure readiness for the upcoming 2028 IMO follow-up survey, stakeholders should implement the following strategic measures:

Establish a Joint Inter-Agency Steering Committee: Form a dedicated coordinating body comprising NPA, NIMASA, NCS, and private stakeholders to audit data submission quality and resolve operational friction.

Form a dedicated coordinating body comprising NPA, NIMASA, NCS, and private stakeholders to audit data submission quality and resolve operational friction. Adopt Continuous Technical Metrics: Implement automated logging of dwell times, system downtime, and document processing durations to build quantitative datasets ahead of the 2028 review.

Implement automated logging of dwell times, system downtime, and document processing durations to build quantitative datasets ahead of the 2028 review. Conduct Regular NDPA Audits: Perform bi-annual data protection compliance audits across all MSW-connected nodes to ensure privacy standards remain aligned with national legislation.

Capacity Building & Industry Workshops: Deliver continuous technical training for ship agents, terminal operators, and port personnel to minimise user error in electronic data submissions.

Conclusion

Implementation and data governance are essential to the successful establishment and operation of Nigeria’s Maritime Single Window. While implementation ensures that the necessary digital infrastructure, systems, and institutional processes are put in place, data governance ensures that the information exchanged through the platform is accurate, standardised, secure, accessible, and properly managed.

In line with the IMO Facilitation Convention, Nigeria’s Maritime Single Window should promote the principle of submitting information once and allowing authorised government agencies to reuse that information for their respective regulatory responsibilities.

Ultimately, the success of Nigeria’s Maritime Single Window will depend not only on the availability of digital technology but also on effective institutional coordination, clear data governance policies, international standards, cybersecurity, and the commitment of all maritime stakeholders.

Footnotes

1. International Maritime Organization, ‘Share your experience: IMO seeks feedback on Maritime Single Window implementation’ (21 September 2026) https://www.imo.org/en/MediaCentre/Pages/WhatsNew-2496.aspx accessed 30 October 2026.

2. Oluwaseun Judah Falope, ‘Digitalization of Port Operations and Its Impact on Trade Facilitation at Apapa Ports, Nigeria’ (Thesis, Zenodo 2025) https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17617750

3. AD Marina, ‘Nigeria National Single Window: Digital Port Resilience’ (2026) https://admarina.tech/nigeria-national-single-window-digital-port-resilience/ accessed 30 October 2026.