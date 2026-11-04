Beyond The Port: What The Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act 2026 Means For The Future Of Nigerian Port Regulation

Introduction

The Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act 2026 (the “NPERA Act”) represents a significant development in Nigeria’s maritime regulatory framework. By establishing the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) and replacing the former Nigerian Shippers’ Council framework, the Act seeks to strengthen economic regulation, improve transparency and promote efficiency across Nigeria’s ports and related logistics services.

Its significance extends beyond port operations to shipping lines, terminal operators, cargo owners, freight forwarders, logistics providers and investors. The central challenge is whether the new statutory framework will deliver predictable regulation, fair competition, reduced costs and improved port performance.

From Interim Regulation to a Statutory Regime

The Act addresses longstanding uncertainty surrounding the legal basis and scope of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s designation as interim port economic regulator in 2014. Establishing NPERA under a dedicated statute provides a clearer legal foundation for economic regulation.

The reform strengthens the institutional framework for regulating tariffs, service standards, commercial practices and disputes. Its effectiveness will, however, depend on clear implementing regulations, consistent enforcement and coordination with existing maritime institutions.

An Expanded Regulatory Scope: Beyond the Seaport

The Act extends economic regulation beyond conventional seaport operations to relevant terminals, off-docks, jetties, offshore platforms and associated cargo-handling and logistics services.

Its scope encompasses services such as cargo handling and storage, freight forwarding, stevedoring, haulage, cargo clearance and inland dry-port operations.

This broader approach recognises that port inefficiencies often arise throughout the cargo supply chain. Consistent regulation can improve service delivery and reduce avoidable costs. However, the expanded scope requires clear regulatory boundaries to prevent duplication with other agencies.

Tariff Regulation and Transparency of Port Charges

Tariff oversight is central to the new framework. Unpredictable charges and unclear pricing structures increase costs for importers, exporters and shipping companies. NPERA’s economic-regulatory mandate creates an opportunity to promote transparent pricing, scrutinise regulated charges and establish fair tariff-review procedures.

Regulation must nevertheless balance the interests of port users with operators’ legitimate need to recover costs and earn reasonable returns on infrastructure investments. The objective should be fair, transparent and commercially sustainable pricing, rather than indiscriminate reductions in charges.

Service Standards, Competition and Accountability

The Act empowers NPERA to establish performance standards and monitor compliance with relevant concession agreements and service-level arrangements. This creates scope for measurable improvements in cargo-handling efficiency, vessel turnaround time, cargo dwell time and complaint resolution.

The framework also supports cooperation with the relevant competition and consumer-protection authorities to address unfair commercial practices. Effective enforcement must be evidence-based, protecting users without discouraging investment, innovation or efficient service delivery.

Regulatory Overlap: NPERA, NPA, NIMASA and Other Agencies

A major implementation challenge is coordinating NPERA’s mandate with those of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and other regulatory bodies. While NPERA focuses on economic regulation, the NPA retains its statutory port administration and infrastructure responsibilities, and NIMASA continues to exercise its maritime administration and safety functions.

Clear inter-agency protocols, information-sharing arrangements and procedures for resolving jurisdictional disputes are essential to prevent overlapping directives, duplicated compliance costs and regulatory uncertainty.

Registration, Compliance and Enforcement

The Act establishes a statutory framework for registering and regulating service providers within its scope. Existing operators should determine whether their activities require NPERA registration in addition to licences or approvals obtained from other authorities.

Businesses should review their registrations, tariffs, service contracts, reporting obligations and internal compliance procedures to ensure conformity with applicable requirements. Enforcement must be transparent, proportionate and procedurally fair. Clear rules, adequate notice and accessible review mechanisms will be essential to maintaining confidence in the Agency.

Dispute Resolution and Protection of Port Users

The Act empowers NPERA to handle relevant economic and regulatory complaints and facilitate dispute resolution between service providers and users. An accessible mechanism can reduce delays and costs associated with disputes over tariffs, service delivery and commercial charges. Its effectiveness will depend on clear procedures, timely decisions and impartial treatment of parties.

However, NPERA’s role must remain within its statutory jurisdiction. Regulatory mediation does not displace applicable arbitration agreements, court proceedings or the jurisdiction of other competent authorities.

Implications for Investors and Nigeria’s Maritime Competitiveness

Regulatory certainty is an important determinant of investment in port infrastructure and logistics. Transparent tariffs, reliable service standards and effective dispute resolution can improve investor confidence and reduce the costs of doing business.

The Act therefore has the potential to support investment in terminals, inland dry ports and related logistics infrastructure, while improving Nigeria’s competitiveness as a regional trade gateway.

Nevertheless, legislation alone cannot resolve congestion, inadequate infrastructure, inefficient customs processes or poor transport connectivity. NPERA’s work must complement broader port modernisation and trade-facilitation initiatives.

The Way Forward: Turning Statutory Powers into Practical Results

To achieve the Act’s objectives, NPERA should prioritise:

Transparent regulations: Clearly publish registration requirements, tariff procedures, service standards and enforcement rules. Institutional coordination: Establish effective working arrangements with the NPA, NIMASA and other relevant agencies. Evidence-based regulation: Ground tariff and competition decisions in reliable data, consultation and objective assessments. Effective dispute resolution: Provide accessible, timely and impartial complaint-handling procedures. Performance monitoring: Publish relevant indicators and compliance outcomes to measure improvements in port efficiency. Stakeholder engagement: Consult operators, cargo owners, shipping companies, investors and professional advisers when developing regulatory policies.

The success of the Act should be measured by practical outcomes, including transparent charges, faster cargo movement, improved services and stronger investor confidence.

Conclusion

The Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act 2026 provides an important statutory foundation for strengthening economic regulation across Nigeria’s ports and associated logistics services. Its provisions create opportunities for greater tariff transparency, improved service standards, fair competition and more effective dispute resolution.

However, the Act’s ultimate value will depend on implementation. NPERA must exercise its powers transparently, coordinate with other regulators and balance the protection of port users with the need to sustain private-sector investment.

The future of Nigerian port regulation will not be determined by the establishment of NPERA alone, but by its ability to translate statutory authority into efficient services, fair pricing, regulatory certainty and a more competitive maritime economy.