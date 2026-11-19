Nigeria Maritime has made impressive progress in the dynamic maritime sector. As we conclude 2026, we have witnessed several exciting developments, including the enactment of the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, improvements to flag clearance regulations, and the launch of Operation Zero Tolerance by NIMASA. Additionally, there is government approval for port modernisation plans and new deep-seaports, along with ongoing work on the Badagry Deep Sea Port project. These initiatives highlight Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its maritime infrastructure and regulatory framework. This update explores these developments further.

Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026: In August 2026, the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026 (NPERA) came into force. The Act came into force to repeal the Nigerian Shippers Council Act and also give the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) the powers of an independent economic regulator. Some of its powers now include: regulating port tariffs, rates and charges; licensing and regulating port service providers; promoting fair competition; establishing service standards; protecting port users; facilitating trade; monitoring the quality and cost of port services and resolving commercial disputes within its regulatory jurisdiction. One might ask, then, what happens to the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA)? The NPA still retains some of its statutory responsibilities, such as providing and operating port facilities, maintaining and improving ports, regulating the use of ports, ensuring efficient port operations, providing navigational and pilotage services and developing port infrastructure. The NPA Act also gives the Authority powers relating to harbour dues, ship dues and rates for facilities and services provided by the Authority. Importantly, the NPA therefore remains the port infrastructure provider, landlord and operational authority, whereas NPERA is intended to be the economic regulator of the port market. Flag Clearance: There has been a breakthrough in flag clearance; the United States Coast Guard (USCG) lifted the 12-year Condition of Entry imposed on vessels originating from Nigerian ports and destined for the United States. You might be wondering what this is. In 2014, the USA required vessels destined for the United States that had called at designated Nigerian ports within their previous five port calls to undergo additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny before gaining access to U.S. waters. Lifting this requirement is proof that other countries, especially the USA, consider Nigeria a more secure maritime industry, and this would have a positive impact on Nigeria’s image in the global space. Operation Zero Tolerance: Earlier this year, the DG of NIMASA, Dr Morebola, announced that the agency will commence a nationwide enforcement operation tagged “Operation Zero Tolerance for Non-Compliance”. This operation is to ensure that every stakeholder in the maritime space demonstrates full compliance with statutory obligations governing their activities.

Well, good news: the team had their first outing after 8 months since the announcement. The operation tagged “Blue-Green” happened across Lagos. The operation combined intelligence gathering, analysis and target development with coordinated enforcement at sea, saw the deployment of a new specialised intelligence capability within the NIMASA Deep Blue and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence System, C4i, designed to improve the identification, assessment and prioritisation of vessels of interest. The agency mentioned that the operation would be recurring and would be extended to other parts of the country.

Federal Government’s Approval For The Modernisation Of Existing Ports And Development Of New Deep Seaports In Nigeria: The Federal Government has approved the modernisation of the four existing ports, namely: Onne Port and Rivers Port in Rivers State, Delta Port in Delta State, and Calabar Port in Cross River State. The six proposed deep seaports are Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, Gateway Deep Seaport in Ogun State, Ondo Deep Seaport in Ondo State and Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy noted that the Federal Government was pursuing a dual approach: upgrading existing ports and facilitating the development of new deep-seaports. The Federal Government’s decision marks a potential transition from a predominantly Lagos-centred port system towards a more geographically distributed national maritime network. The modernisation of existing eastern and southern ports, combined with the development of new deep-sea ports, could improve access to international shipping markets, reduce cargo congestion, promote regional economic activity and facilitate the development of industrial and logistics corridors. The Badagry Deep Sea Port: In 2022, under a 45-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) PPP structure, following the issuance of the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Federal Government approved the Project. The approved project cost was reported at approximately US$2.5-2.59 billion, with a five-year construction period, followed by operations and eventual reversion of the port to the Federal Government. In furtherance of the 2022 agreement, APM Terminals and Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL) entered into an MoU for exclusive negotiations concerning the development of the greenfield Badagry Port. This agreement was entered into in September 2026. World Maritime Day 2026: The world celebrated Maritime Day on the 24th of September 2026, and Nigeria was not left behind. The theme of the event is “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence” (this is the second time IMO has used this theme), and the Marine and Blue Economy hosted an event to celebrate the day. Some of the topics discussed at the events include gaps in Nigeria’s maritime governance system. The failure to implement various laws years after their passage was discussed. In the end, the government was encouraged not just to pass laws but to implement them.

References