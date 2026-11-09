Nigeria’s Cabotage Rules: Do Not Bring A Foreign Vessel To Nigeria Without A Local Plan

Can foreign shipowners still invest in Nigeria’s coastal shipping market? Yes, but not by waiting for the cabotage rules to relax. Since NIMASA’s Marine Notice of 26 August 2026, enforcement has tightened, and vessels have already been detained for non-compliance. The opportunity has not disappeared, though. It has slightly changed. Under the Cabotage Act 2003, foreign investors can still come in through joint ventures with Nigerian partners, bareboat charters to Nigerian operators, vessel financing and technical partnerships, and, where Nigerian capacity is missing, through time-limited waivers and licences. Here is how each route works, and why securing the cargo may matter more than buying the ship.

Is Nigeria Actually Closing Its Coastal Shipping Market to Foreigners?

No, Nigeria is not shutting its coastal shipping market to foreigners; rather, it is tightening the requirements for indigenous participation. On August 26, 2026, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) issued a Marine Notice highlighting the enhanced enforcement of indigenous participation and capacity requirements under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003. This notice mandates that vessels engaged in cabotage must comply with Nigerian ownership, registration, manning, and vessel-construction requirements. A vessel that fails to meet these criteria may only be considered for operations if the necessary Nigerian capacity is unavailable and the statutory conditions have been satisfactorily established and verified by NIMASA.

Under Sections 9–11 of the Act, the Minister has the authority to grant waivers when no suitable Nigerian-owned vessel is available, when qualified Nigerian officers or crew are not accessible, or when a Nigerian shipyard cannot construct the required vessel. Section 12 specifies the order for granting waivers, prioritising qualifying joint ventures between Nigerian and foreign partners. The Nigerian partner must hold at least 60% equity in both the vessel and the shipping company, free from any trust or obligation favoring non-Nigerians. Additionally, a waiver granted under Section 13 cannot exceed one year.

Can a Foreign Vessel Get a Cabotage Licence or Waiver?

Section 15 allows for a restricted license for a foreign-owned vessel, subject to statutory conditions, including the relevant circumstances outlined in Sections 9–12, registration eligibility, having a Nigerian representative office, and valid safety documentation. That license is also limited to a maximum of one year under Section 17. Thus, the question for foreign investors is not simply whether Nigeria permits foreign participation; it is about determining which participation structure fits the intended vessel, ownership arrangement, and service.

Where Can Foreign Investors Put Money Into Nigerian Shipping?

Foreign investment in Nigerian shipping can take several forms, including qualifying joint ventures, bareboat vessel leasing, private vessel financing, and technical partnerships. Each of these options has different ownership and operational requirements under the Cabotage Act. Consider, for example, a German vessel owner with an offshore supply vessel but without a Nigerian cabotage operating structure. One possibility is to form a genuine joint venture with an established Nigerian shipowner. In this scenario, the foreign partner brings vessel assets, finance, or technical expertise, while the Nigerian partner provides the requisite local ownership and participates in the shipping business.

When a waiver under Section 12 is granted, the Nigerian partner’s minimum 60% equity position must be genuine. Any nominee arrangement that gives the foreign partner actual beneficial ownership or prohibited control undermines the purpose of the statutory requirement.

How Bareboat Chartering Works Under the Cabotage Act

Another option is bareboat chartering. Section 23(1)(b) recognises a vessel bareboat-chartered to Nigerian citizens, provided it is under the full control and management of Nigerian citizens or a company that is entirely and beneficially owned by Nigerians. NIMASA also acknowledges bareboat-chartered vessels within its cabotage registration process, requiring supporting documentation such as the charter party and evidence related to the vessel’s original registration. This creates a commercial opportunity for foreign vessel owners who wish to retain ownership of their assets while making them available to eligible Nigerian operators. There is also scope for equipment financing, marine engineering, maintenance, training, and other technical partnerships that enhance indigenous operational capacity.

It is essential to understand that providing financing or technical support does not give a foreign partner unrestricted authority to operate a vessel in domestic coastal trade.

Can a Foreign Joint Venture Access CVFF Funding?

The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) presents an opportunity that foreign investors should carefully consider. Designed to finance the acquisition of indigenous ships, the CVFF comes with specific eligibility criteria that foreign investors must understand.

Importantly, forming a joint venture with a Nigerian partner does not automatically qualify that venture for CVFF funding. As stated in Section 45 of the Cabotage Act, only Nigerian citizens and shipping companies that are wholly owned by Nigerians can benefit from the Fund. NIMASA’s published application guidance reflects this eligibility requirement. A key distinction to note is that a joint venture that is 60% Nigerian-owned, which may be assessed under the Section 12 waiver framework, is not necessarily eligible for CVFF financing. The criteria for ownership serve different purposes under the law.

Although the Fund’s implementation process has progressed, it is crucial to differentiate between the announcement of funding disbursement plans and the actual funds reaching shipowners. On October 29, 2026, the Federal Ministry of Information reported that the Minister directed NIMASA to expedite the process following the launch of the application portal and an increase to 12 approved Primary Lending Institutions. An update in September indicated that 92 applications had been received, with 20 sent to lending institutions and one forwarded for approval. However, official confirmation of completed payments to beneficiaries has yet to be found.

For foreign investors, this brings up an important consideration: complementary private capital, vessel leasing, and structured financing arrangements could play a crucial role. However, before securing financing, another question arises: who will employ the vessel? Is the primary opportunity in the vessels themselves, or is it in securing the cargo? The most promising strategy may not be to purchase a vessel and hope for subsequent work but rather to secure a commercial contract that validates the financing of the vessel in the first place.

Nigeria’s upstream investment pipeline provides valuable insights into potential demand. On August 5, 2026, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) projected that 22 major offshore projects would emerge between 2026 and 2030, with an estimated investment potential of $30–50 billion. Furthermore, the Commission reported more than $57 billion in approved Field Development Plans since 2024, some of which have progressed to Final Investment Decisions.

It is essential to note that these figures do not directly forecast cabotage revenue, and not every offshore investment will necessarily generate a contract for a Nigerian coastal vessel. Nevertheless, potential demand could involve anchor-handling tugs, platform supply vessels, crew boats, barges, offshore support vessels, and other specialised marine assets. Several vessel categories are explicitly recognised under Section 22(5) of the Cabotage Act, while Section 5 specifically regulates the carriage of materials and supply services to and from oil rigs, platforms, and installations.

While a market opportunity exists, investors should focus on the actual procurement pipeline rather than solely the headline investment figures. A common oversight in shipping investment discussions is that a vessel without reliable employment poses a challenging financing proposition.

At the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s annual summit on October 30, 2026, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN made a commercially significant point: cargo certainty, rather than government funding alone, is what will make Nigerian vessels financeable. The Federal Ministry of Information’s account of the summit underscored the importance of credible cargo commitments and predictable revenue for lenders. Therefore, a foreign investor equipped with an asset-financing facility, an established chartering network, or access to specialised vessels may find a more compelling opportunity in partnering with a Nigerian operator that has credible cargo commitments than in pursuing a standalone vessel acquisition proposal.

Ultimately, the conversation should begin with the cargo owner, discussing expected contract duration, vessel specifications, charter rates, payment security, and the parties responsible for technical and operational performance. The investment must make commercial sense before the vessel is delivered.

Before a vessel enters Nigerian waters, several key agreements should be established. A foreign investor must clarify the proposed activity’s cabotage classification, the appropriate registration route, the necessary ownership and operational control structure, and whether a waiver or restricted foreign-vessel license is obtainable.

For Nigerian partners, the commercial arrangements should also be clearly defined. Key questions include: Who owns the vessel? Who controls its operations? Who employs and mans the crew? Who is responsible for maintenance, insurance, and off-hire costs? Additionally, what occurs when a charter expires or if a waiver is not renewed?

These details should not be left unresolved until the vessel is already offshore. NIMASA’s enhanced enforcement notice underscores the importance of compliance concerning vessel ownership, registration, manning, and construction. The Act allows for detention and enforcement actions against vessels that operate in violation of its regulations. The appropriate structure will depend on various factors, including the vessel type, the intended service, the Nigerian partner, and the specific commercial contract. A joint venture that works for one offshore supply operation may not be suitable for a tanker, tug, or dredging project.

Nigeria’s cabotage market is not one where foreign investors can afford to enter without prior regulatory inquiries. The optimal approach is to bring capital, vessels, and expertise into a structure that fosters genuine Nigerian participation while providing the foreign partner with commercially defensible rights.

For foreign shipowners considering a Nigerian joint venture or bareboat charter, as well as Nigerian operators seeking international vessel financing and technical partners, it is crucial to examine the specific vessel, ownership arrangements, and charter commitments in conjunction. Enquiries may be directed to [email protected].

FAQ

1. Can foreign investors own vessels operating in Nigeria’s cabotage trade? Foreign investors can participate in qualifying Nigerian shipping arrangements, but they cannot assume unrestricted rights to deploy foreign-owned vessels in domestic coastal trade. Sections 3–5 of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 establish Nigerian ownership, registration, construction and manning requirements, subject to statutory exceptions and waivers. Section 12 prioritises qualifying joint ventures with at least 60% Nigerian equity where a waiver is granted. Section 15 separately provides a restricted licensing route for foreign-owned vessels, subject to statutory conditions.

2. Can a foreign shipping company access Nigeria’s Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund? No, not as a direct beneficiary under the Act’s eligibility provision and NIMASA’s published CVFF guidelines. Section 45 restricts beneficiaries to Nigerian citizens and shipping companies wholly owned by Nigerians. Foreign investors may nevertheless explore separate private financing, vessel leasing and genuine technical or commercial partnerships with eligible Nigerian operators. They should not assume that a joint venture qualifying for a cabotage waiver automatically qualifies for CVFF funding.

3. What is section 15 of Nigeria’s Cabotage Act? Section 15 permits the Minister responsible for shipping to grant a restricted licence for a foreign-owned vessel to participate in coastal trade, provided the statutory conditions are satisfied. These include the relevant circumstances under sections 9–12, eligibility for registration, a Nigerian representative office, payment of applicable duties and levies, and valid safety documentation. The licence is subject to conditions and cannot exceed one year under section 17. Section 15 is a foreign-vessel licensing provision, not the principal waiver provision.

4. Is Nigeria ending cabotage waivers for foreign vessels? There is no verified statutory abolition of the Cabotage Act’s waiver regime. NIMASA’s Marine Notice of 31 August 2026 strengthens enforcement of indigenous ownership, registration, construction and manning requirements. It states that non-compliant vessel deployment may be considered only where the necessary Nigerian capacity is unavailable and the statutory conditions have been established and verified. Foreign investors should therefore plan around tighter scrutiny rather than assume that waivers remain routinely available.