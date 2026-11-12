The Providus–Unity Merger: Appellate Powers, Substantive Justice And Commercial Certainty

Introduction

The effectiveness of judicial adjudication depends not only on the determination of legal disputes but also on the capacity of courts to grant relief that gives practical effect to their decisions. This consideration is particularly important in corporate litigation, where unresolved disputes may affect transactions, shareholder interests, and commercial relationships extending beyond the immediate parties. Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act1 confers broad powers on the Supreme Court to determine the real question in controversy on appeal and make consequential orders where appropriate. Furthermore, the Court’s decision in Suleiman Abubakar and Mohammed Goni Modu v Providus Bank Limited and Others,2 brings this remedial dimension of appellate jurisdiction into focus. By dismissing the appeal challenging the merger between Providus Bank Limited and Unity Bank Plc and proceeding to sanction the transaction directly, the Court demonstrated the potential for appellate adjudication to resolve a dispute while addressing the implementation of the underlying corporate transaction.

This article examines the legal basis and implications of that intervention, with particular attention to substantive justice, commercial certainty, and the statutory framework governing corporate mergers in Nigeria.

Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act and the Scope of Appellate Jurisdiction

Appellate jurisdiction is ordinarily associated with reviewing decisions of lower courts to determine whether errors of law or fact warrant appellate intervention. Its remedial scope, however, extends beyond the correction of errors. Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act empowers the Supreme Court to make orders necessary to determine the real question in controversy, amend defects or errors in the record, direct further inquiries, grant appropriate interim relief, order accounts, rehear a case in whole or in part, or remit it to the court below for further proceedings. The provision further confers jurisdiction over the proceedings as though they had been instituted and prosecuted before the Supreme Court as a court of first instance.

The breadth of these powers reflects a statutory concern with the effective determination of disputes. Depending on the circumstances, an appellate court may be required to do more than affirm or set aside the decision under appeal. Where the record permits a final determination and the applicable law supports the relief sought, the Court may make consequential orders that resolve the controversy without requiring further proceedings. Conversely, where material questions remain unresolved or the interests of justice require additional findings, remittal may be appropriate. Section 22 therefore provides flexibility in the choice of remedy; it does not dispense with the legal and procedural requirements governing the exercise of judicial power.

The distinction is important. The provision does not confer an unrestricted authority to determine any matter irrespective of the proceedings before the Court. Its powers must be exercised in relation to the controversy properly before it and consistently with the applicable law. Properly understood, section 22 enables the Supreme Court to ensure that the outcome of an appeal is not merely formal but, where legally justified, it is capable of resolving the substantive dispute and providing effective relief.

The Providus–Unity Merger: The Dispute and the Supreme Court’s Intervention

The practical significance of these powers is illustrated in Suleiman Abubakar and Mohammed Goni Modu v Providus Bank Limited and Others (supra), which challenged the merger between Providus Bank Limited and Unity Bank Plc. The transaction was structured as a scheme of merger under section 711 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. It contemplated the transfer of Unity Bank’s assets, liabilities, and undertakings to Providus Bank, in consideration for Unity Bank’s shareholders, and the dissolution of Unity Bank without winding up. The transaction became the subject of litigation brought by Suleiman Abubakar and Mohammed Goni Modu, who challenged the merger in their capacity as customers and shareholders of the affected banks.3 Their challenge proceeded from the Federal High Court to the Court of Appeal and ultimately to the Supreme Court.

On 1 June 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal as unmeritorious and invoked section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to sanction the merger directly.4 The Court also made consequential orders concerning the transfer of Unity Bank’s assets, liabilities, and undertakings to Providus Bank, the consideration payable to Unity Bank’s shareholders, and the dissolution of Unity Bank without winding up.5 The orders further addressed the name of the enlarged institution and the costs of the appeal.6

The significance of the intervention lies in the relationship between the disposition of the appeal and the legal implementation of the transaction. Rather than ending its intervention with the dismissal of the challenge, the Court proceeded to grant relief directed at the merger itself. The order therefore addressed both the immediate appellate dispute and the corporate transaction that had generated it. This illustrates the practical capacity of section 22 to support a more comprehensive resolution where the Court considers the record and applicable law sufficient for that purpose.

The case must nevertheless be understood within its procedural context. The Supreme Court’s decision to sanction the merger followed its determination of the appeal; it should not be taken to establish that section 22 permits the Court to bypass statutory merger requirements in other cases. Its significance lies instead in the Court’s use of its appellate powers to grant consequential relief in a dispute concerning a transaction governed by a specific statutory framework.

The Interaction Between Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act and Section 711 of CAMA

The legal basis for effective appellate relief must be distinguished from the substantive requirements governing the transaction in respect of which that relief is granted. Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act addresses the Supreme Court’s powers in determining appeals, whereas section 711 of CAMA 2020 establishes the framework for schemes of merger and specifies the consequences of judicial sanction. The provisions are complementary, but they do not perform the same function.

Section 711 provides for the court-ordered meetings at which the companies concerned consider a proposed scheme.7 Where the requisite majority, representing at least three-quarters in value of the shares of members present and voting at each meeting, approves the scheme, an application may be made for the court’s sanction.8 Once sanctioned, the scheme becomes binding on the companies, and the court may make orders providing for the transfer of the transferor company’s undertaking, property, and liabilities; the allotment of shares or other interests; the continuation of legal proceedings; the dissolution of a transferor company without winding up; and other incidental or consequential matters necessary to implement the merger effectively.9

These provisions demonstrate that merger sanction is not simply a judicial endorsement of a commercial arrangement. It is part of a statutory process through which the court determines whether the scheme should receive legal effect and makes provision for its implementation. In particular, the statutory powers concerning transfers, dissolution, and dissenting shareholders ensure that the legal consequences of a merger are addressed within an established framework.

Against this background, the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Providus–Unity dispute illustrates how appellate jurisdiction may be used to give effect to a corporate transaction governed by CAMA. Section 22 supplied the basis for the Court’s exercise of appellate powers, while section 711 provided the substantive framework for the merger and its consequential orders. The distinction is important because the exercise of section 22 does not, by itself, establish compliance with every requirement under CAMA. The legitimacy of the relief depends on the Court’s authority to grant it and its consistency with the statutory requirements governing the transaction.

4. Substantive Justice, Commercial Certainty, and Shareholder Protection

The Providus–Unity merger brings into focus the relationship between the commercial objectives of corporate restructuring and the rights of those affected by it. While mergers may promote financial stability, operational efficiency, and continuity of business, these objectives must be pursued within a framework that recognises the interests of shareholders and other affected stakeholders. Commercial certainty is important because businesses and their stakeholders need a reliable basis for planning and making decisions. However, certainty achieved without adequate regard to legal rights may resolve immediate commercial concerns while leaving legitimate grievances unaddressed.

Shareholder protection is particularly important where a merger changes the structure of a company in which individuals have invested. The interests of shareholders may not always align with the commercial objectives of the companies involved, and the approval of a merger does not, by itself, make every concern arising from the transaction immaterial. CAMA recognises this concern by empowering the court to make provision for persons dissenting from a merger scheme.10 This reflects the need to accommodate dissenting interests within the process of corporate restructuring, rather than treating them as an obstacle to commercial progress.

The principle of substantive justice lies in maintaining this balance. Neither shareholder protection nor commercial certainty should be pursued in isolation: the former must operate within the applicable legal framework, while the latter must rest on a process that respects legally protected interests. A merger is therefore not adequately assessed by its commercial advantages alone, just as the existence of dissent does not necessarily negate the justification for the transaction. The objective should be a legally sound outcome that permits legitimate corporate objectives to be realised without sacrificing the rights the law is intended to protect.

Implications for Corporate Litigation in Nigeria

The exercise of section 22 in the Providus–Unity dispute has implications for the resolution of complex corporate litigation. First, it highlights the importance of tailoring appellate remedies to the nature of the controversy. Where the record contains the necessary material and the law permits a final determination, consequential relief may avoid unnecessary remittal and further proceedings. Where material facts remain unresolved or procedural fairness requires further consideration, however, additional proceedings may be indispensable. The appropriate course depends on the issues requiring determination, not on a general preference for speed or finality.

Secondly, the case demonstrates that effective appellate adjudication can have consequences beyond the immediate parties. Corporate transactions often involve interconnected obligations and multiple categories of stakeholders. An order that resolves the legal challenge and addresses the transaction’s implementation may provide greater clarity for those who must act in reliance on the outcome. That benefit must remain subject to the terms of the order, the applicable law, and any rights that remain enforceable after the transaction has been sanctioned.

Finally, the decision underscores the need to distinguish judicial finality from compliance with the continuing requirements of corporate and regulatory law. A final judicial determination may remove a legal obstacle to a transaction, but it does not dispense with obligations that the applicable law requires the parties to fulfil. Effective appellate remedies and statutory compliance are therefore complementary: the former resolves the dispute, while the latter governs the lawful implementation and continuing operation of the resulting corporate arrangement.

The broader lesson is that procedural efficiency should be measured by the quality and effectiveness of the resolution achieved, not merely by the reduction of proceedings. Section 22 provides a means of achieving such resolution where the circumstances justify it, while the statutory framework governing mergers ensures that the relief granted remains anchored in substantive corporate law.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s intervention in the Providus–Unity merger dispute illustrates the capacity of appellate jurisdiction to provide effective relief directed at the underlying controversy. Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act empowers the Court to determine the real question in dispute and make appropriate consequential orders, while section 711 of CAMA 2020 governs the statutory process for sanctioning and implementing schemes of merger. Read together, the provisions demonstrate how appellate remedies can facilitate the resolution of corporate disputes without displacing the substantive law governing the transaction. The broader significance of the decision lies in the relationship between judicial effectiveness, commercial certainty and the protection of legally enforceable interests. Where exercised within the limits of the Court’s jurisdiction and the applicable statutory framework, appellate powers can promote substantive justice and commercial stability by ensuring that judicial determination translates into meaningful, lawful relief.

Footnotes

1 Cap 424, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.

2 Appeal No: SC/CV/132/2026.

3 Suleiman Abubakar and Mohammed Goni Modu v Providus Bank Limited and Others, Appeal No: SC/CV/132/2026.

4 Ibid.

5 Ibid.

6 Ibid.

7 Companies and Allied Matters Ac t, 2020, s. 711(1).

8 Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, s. 711(2).

9Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, s. 711(3)(a)-(f).

10 Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, s. 711(3)(e).