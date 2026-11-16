Your company is owed ₦80 million. The invoice is 18 months old, the debtor is still trading, and every promised payment date comes with a new excuse. Or you have already won the case in court, and the money still has not arrived. When you are choosing a debt recovery lawyer in Nigeria, the question that matters is not who has the most impressive CV or profile. It is whether they can turn your claim into money in your account: by tracing assets early, choosing the right forum, freezing funds before they move, and enforcing the judgment once you have it.

How Do I Choose a Debt Recovery Lawyer in Nigeria?

Choose a lawyer who can explain the likely route from dispute to recovery before asking you to approve a court action. That means assessing the strength of your claim, the counterparty’s assets, available security, the appropriate forum, possible defences, enforcement options and the likely cost of each stage.

Do not confuse firm size with case strategy. Ask who will actually manage your file, who supervises the work, how often you will receive updates and how the team intends to keep the matter moving. Familiarity with court procedure and enforcement processes matters. Claims of special access to judges or court officials should not be part of your selection criteria.

Why Can’t I Collect After Winning My Case?

Because a judgment establishes legal liability. It does not automatically reveal where the debtor keeps its money.

A creditor may still need to identify bank accounts, property, shareholdings, receivables or other assets against which enforcement can be pursued. That investigation should not be postponed until judgment. Asset tracing in Nigeria should be part of the recovery strategy from the beginning. There is, however, a distinction between investigating assets and freezing them. A Mareva injunction can freeze a debtor’s assets before judgment, but it is never automatic. In Sotuminu v Ocean Steamship (Nig) Ltd (1992), the Supreme Court said the applicant must show a strong case, a real and imminent risk that assets will be moved, full disclosure of all material facts, details of the assets, that the balance of convenience favours them, and must undertake to pay damages if the order turns out to be wrong. Miss any one, and the application fails.

This is the enforcement gap many creditors discover too late. OAL has examined it in Effective Enforcement of Judgements in Nigeria: Why Winning in Court Is Not Always Enough and Tracing Hidden Assets in Nigeria: Legal Options for Judgment Creditors.

The debtor may have spent the litigation period reorganising its affairs. Winning after the money has moved is a very different experience from winning while there are identifiable assets available for enforcement.

Should I sue, arbitrate or try to settle the debt?

The right answer depends on the contract, the evidence, the debtor’s financial position and what you need to achieve. Litigation is not automatically the strongest option.

Where a debtor has the capacity and willingness to pay, a properly structured negotiation, mediation or repayment arrangement may produce a better commercial outcome than years of contested proceedings. Where the debtor is evasive, the claim is disputed or assets are at risk, formal proceedings may be necessary. An existing arbitration clause can also determine the appropriate route; under the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, a binding arbitration agreement generally operates to exclude other dispute-resolution methods unless the parties agree otherwise or the agreement is void.

Can a Foreign Judgment Be Enforced in Nigeria?

For banks, the dispute may begin long before default. Inconsistent facility letters, unexecuted guarantees, defective security documents or disputed interest calculations can weaken an otherwise legitimate recovery claim. OAL has considered these issues in Debt Recovery for Banks: Lessons from Nigerian Litigation and Enforcement Trends.

A foreign money judgment generally has to be registered in Nigeria within 12 months of the date it was given, unless the court allows more time. Miss that window without applying for an extension, and you may lose the simple registration route.

How long does debt recovery take in Nigeria, and what will it cost?

There is no dependable single timetable for debt recovery in Nigeria. A well-documented claim that is not seriously contested may resolve faster than one involving disputed evidence, interlocutory applications, appeals or enforcement challenges. Some matters take months; others run for years. A judgment does not guarantee immediate payment.

The cost assessment should go beyond the lawyer’s initial fee. Court and enforcement expenses, asset searches, expert evidence, possible appeals and the time value of money all affect the commercial result. Ask for a staged budget showing what is included, what may attract additional costs and what enforcement is expected to involve.

If you are owed a substantial sum, have an unenforced judgment or face a cross-border recovery problem, the strategy conversation needs to happen before the case is filed, not after. For correspondence: [email protected].

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose a debt recovery lawyer in Nigeria? Ask how they’ll get from dispute to money received, not just how they’ll win. A good lawyer will assess your claim, the debtor’s assets, the right forum, likely defenses, enforcement options and staged costs before filing. Be wary of anyone claiming special access to judges or court officials.

Why can’t I collect after winning my case? A judgment confirms the debt but doesn’t find the money. You may still need to trace bank accounts, property or receivables before enforcing. Starting asset tracing early, and, where there’s a real risk of assets being moved, applying for a Mareva injunction, gives you the best chance of recovery.

Can a foreign judgment be enforced in Nigeria? Yes, if it’s registered. Depending on the country, registration falls under the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Ordinance 1922 or the Foreign Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Act 1961. In practice, apply within 12 months of the judgment, or ask the court for an extension. Foreign arbitral awards follow a separate route.

Does an arbitration clause stop me from going to court? Usually. Under section 2(3) of the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, an arbitration agreement binds both parties to the exclusion of other methods unless they agree otherwise or it’s void. If one side sues anyway, section 5(1) requires the court to refer the dispute to arbitration when asked in time.