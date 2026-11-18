Introduction

In the modern global economy, a single infrastructure project or trade deal rarely exists in a vacuum; instead, there is typically a web of interconnected agreements and a cast of diverse stakeholders. While this complexity drives innovation, it also creates a procedural minefield for dispute resolution. When disputes arise across Multi-Party (MP) and Multi-Contract (MC) landscapes, the risk of "fragmentation"— where different tribunals reach contradictory conclusions on the same set of facts—threatens the very predictability and certainty that international arbitration aims to provide.

The structural danger of this procedural reality was highlighted by the decision of the Hong Kong Court of Appeal (HCA) in Wisdom Glory Investment Limited v. Adwo Media Holdings Limited1 (the “Wisdom Glory”). In that case, the HCA upheld the decision setting aside an arbitral award as "manifestly invalid" because the tribunal—which shared a common arbitrator with a parallel panel—issued findings that completely contradicted an earlier award on identical facts without providing any explanation or giving the parties an opportunity to be heard.2

The Wisdom Glory’s decision serves as a stark warning of how parallel arbitral proceedings can compromise due process, frustrate the parties involved, undermine the finality and enforceability of awards and diminish the institutional integrity of the arbitral process. Since arbitration remains a fundamentally consensual, bilateral mechanism, managing disputes across interconnected contracts requires proactive drafting and careful procedural strategy.

This article explores the strategic mechanisms available to mitigate the risk of inconsistent awards at each of the pre-dispute, dispute and post dispute stages —including joinder, consolidation, and the appointment of common tribunals—and examines how commercial parties can safeguard the finality of their multi-party dispute resolutions and avoid enforcement vulnerabilities that may be occasioned by Article V(2)(b) of the 1958 New York Convention.

The author concludes by recommending that the best strategies for reducing or mitigating the risks of inconsistent or divergent arbitral findings operate on three levels: first, through careful contractual design that anticipates the possibility of multi-party or multi-contract disputes; second, through procedural mechanisms, such as clauses enabling joinder, consolidation, coordinated tribunal constitution, that promote coherence once a dispute has arisen; and third, through coordinated case management, structured hearings and evidentiary consistency.

Multi-Party (MP) and Multi-Contract (MC) Arbitrations

Traditionally, arbitration is simply considered an arrangement between two parties in a contractual relationship who agree to it as their means of settling any dispute that arises between them.3 While this simplified perspective may apply to several arbitral proceedings, it may not hold for commercial relationships that are not confined to simple bilateral contracts.4

The increasingly complex nature of business and commercial transactions has significantly transformed the straightforward, simplified view of arbitration as a bilateral dispute-resolution mechanism, with modern commercial transactions often involving multiple parties and interconnected contracts, giving rise to MPs and MCs arbitrations that are far more complex than traditional bilateral disputes.5 As a result, they present attendant challenges, including procedural and jurisdictional issues, which increase the risk of fragmented proceedings and inconsistent findings.

An MP arbitration, as the term connotes, refers to arbitral proceedings involving more than two parties. It arises when three or more persons who are involved in a particular transaction or sets of transactions seek to resolve disputes arising among them through arbitration.6 It could be either several claimants and one respondent, one claimant and several respondents, or several claimants and several respondents.

Multi-party arbitration may, therefore, arise under one of two circumstances: the first being where there are several parties to a single contract and the second being where there are several parties to several contracts all related to the subject of the dispute.7 The defining feature of this type of arbitration is the number of parties, and it commonly arises in commercial transactions such as construction and infrastructure projects, consortium or joint venture agreements, shareholder disputes, energy and oil and gas projects, and investment structures involving parent and subsidiary companies.

MC arbitration, on the other hand, refers to disputes arising from multiple related contracts, even if the parties are the same and not more than two.8 Unlike multi-party situations, it is defined by the number of contracts involved, not necessarily the number of parties. Hence, there can just be two parties who are involved in several but related contracts and agree to employ arbitration in disputes arising from any of the contracts between them.

Due to the nature of contractual arrangements in commercial transactions, different provisions may be made regarding the resolution of disputes through arbitration. As a result, MP and MC arbitrations often pose risks of inconsistent findings by the tribunals, as related disputes or claims arising from the same transactions or projects, or from different but interconnected contracts, may be heard by different arbitral panels and determined differently.

For instance, in a multi-party context, a contract between a contractor and several subcontractors may provide for a sole arbitrator for each dispute. If the contractor brings separate claims arising from similar issues against different sub-contractors in individual arbitral proceedings, this could lead to conflicting determinations and uncertainty.

In a multi-contract scenario, even when only two parties are involved, disputes under related agreements, such as a main contract, a supply agreement, and a performance guarantee, may be submitted to different tribunals. Each tribunal may interpret obligations or assess damages differently, creating inconsistent findings. These examples demonstrate how fragmentation, lack of coordination between tribunals, and variations in arbitration clauses can lead to inconsistent outcomes, highlighting the importance of implementing strategies to address this risk.

Best Risk Mitigation Strategies

Avoiding and/or mitigating the risk of inconsistent findings in MP and MC arbitrations involves proactive and carefully designed strategies, which should be employed before, during, and after the commencement of the arbitral proceedings. Otherwise, whether it is a sub-contractor being held liable in one forum while the main contractor is exonerated in another, or conflicting interpretations of identical clauses across different instruments, these "pathological" outcomes lead to increased costs and legal paralysis. As the stakes of international commerce rise, ensuring a harmonized resolution is no longer a luxury, but a procedural necessity.

It is, therefore, essential to identify best practices to mitigate conflicting awards in MPs and MCs and preserve efficiency, coherence, and the integrity of arbitration. These strategies will be considered in three stages – pre-dispute, dispute and post-dispute. Each of these stages plays a critical role in ensuring consistency, fairness, and efficiency in the resolution of interconnected disputes.

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Footnotes

1 (2022) HKCA 685.

2 In 2022, the Hong Kong Court of Appeal upheld the Hong Kong Court of First Instance (HCFI) in Wisdom Glory Investment Limited v. Adwo Media Holdings Limited (2021) HKCFI 1707 which set aside an inconsistent arbitral award as "manifestly invalid".

3 Lew, J., et al., Comparative International Commercial Arbitration (Kluwer Law International, 2003).

4 Ibid.

5 Nana Adjoa Hackman, ‘The Problem of Arbitration And Multi-Party/Multi-Contract Disputes: Is Court-Ordered Consolidation An Adequate Response?’ International Arbitration Sources, at pages 2-4, at https://www.international-arbitration-attorney.com/wpcontent/uploads/arbitrationlawcepmlp_car13_5_612306438.pdf accessed February 1, 2026.

6 Ioannis Alexopoulos, ‘Arbitrating multi-party and multi-contract disputes – Ioannis Alexopoulos and Ryan Cable’, (2018) Signature https://www.signaturelitigation.com/arbitrating-multi-party-and-multi-contract-disputes-ioannis-alexopoulos-and-ryan-cable/ accessed April 1, 2026.

7 Redfern, A., and Hunter, M. (2009). Law and Practice of International Commercial Arbitration (5th ed.). Sweet & Maxwell.

8 Urs Boller and Leonardo Ohlrogge, ‘Multi-Contract Arbitration Arising From Contracts And Subcontracts: Where To Set The Threshold For Finding Consent?’ (2021) Young Arbitration Review, at 1.