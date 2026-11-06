Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

An Overview Of Arbitral Process In Nigeria: A Practical Guide From Commencement To Award

Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP
Contributor
Explore more from Tope Adebayo LP

This practical guide examines the arbitral process in Nigeria, from initiating proceedings and constituting tribunals to presenting evidence and obtaining final awards. It explores how party autonomy and procedural flexibility operate within Nigeria's established arbitration framework, offering insights into the distinct stages that govern dispute resolution outside traditional litigation.

NigeriaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Nnamdi Ezekwem
Nnamdi Ezekwem
Harrison Ogalagu
Harrison Ogalagu
Author LinkedIn connections

INTRODUCTION

When parties choose arbitration, they are not merely opting for an alternative to litigation but for a dispute resolution mechanism founded on party autonomy, procedural flexibility and neutrality. Unlike court proceedings where procedure is largely prescribed by law, arbitration allows parties considerable control over the manner in which their dispute is determined, including the choice of arbitrator, seat, applicable rules and, where appropriate, the presentation of evidence and submissions. This flexibility, however, operates within an established procedural framework.

From the commencement of proceedings and constitution of the tribunal to pleadings, procedural hearings, evidence, submissions, and the final award, each stage serves a distinct purpose and is governed by the parties’ agreement, applicable arbitral rules and the law of the seat. The effective management of these stages is therefore central to the fair and efficient resolution of the dispute.

To read the full article please click here.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here..

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

CBN’s Data Localisation Mandate: What Nigerian Fintechs Need To Know

Nigeria's Central Bank has issued a sweeping directive requiring all payment and financial transaction data generated within the country to be processed and stored locally by January 2027. This regulatory shift forces fintech companies to abandon their reliance on global cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, introducing significant operational costs, infrastructure risks, and compliance complexities. The mandate affects not only licensed financial institutions but extends throughout the entire fintech ecosyst
NigeriaFinance and Banking
Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP
Article

Nigeria’s New Crypto Tax Rules: What Virtual Asset Service Providers Need To Know, And The Legal Questions That Remain

Nigeria has introduced comprehensive tax guidelines for virtual assets, requiring VASPs to withhold taxes, collect stamp duties, and maintain detailed records. The new framework classifies crypto assets into six categories and imposes income tax, VAT, and stamp duty on various transactions, fundamentally changing compliance obligations for cryptocurrency platforms operating in Nigeria.
NigeriaTax
Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP
Article

When A Banking Partner Loses Its Licence: What The CBN’S Revocation Of 46 MFB Licences Means For Fintech Resilience And Customer Funds

When the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the operating licences of 46 microfinance banks in July 2026, fintech companies relying on these institutions for customer accounts and settlement infrastructure faced immediate operational disruption. This analysis examines the regulatory grounds for revocation, the deposit insurance framework administered by the NDIC, and the critical due diligence and resilience measures fintech companies must implement when their products depend on regulated banking partners.
NigeriaFinance and Banking
Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP
Article

Dangote’s Fresh Suit Against The Federal Government: Tensions In Nigeria’s Midstream And Downstream Petroleum Sector Continue

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria's Federal Government challenging petroleum import licences issued by the regulatory authority, claiming they violate court orders and undermine domestic refining capacity. With the refinery supplying over 81% of national fuel demand in early 2026, this legal battle raises critical questions about Nigeria's path to energy independence and the balance between supporting local production and maintaining competitive fuel markets. The outcome cou
NigeriaEnergy and Natural Resources
Tope Adebayo LP
Tope Adebayo LP