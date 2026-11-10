Can Lawyers Be Sued For Bad Advice? Reassessing Liability And Professional Judgment In Nigeria

OVERVIEW

Nigerian law resolved long ago whether a lawyer can be sued for bad advice; the harder question is where that liability stops. This article locates the boundary between protected professional judgment and actionable negligence within Nigeria’s statutory, judicial, and regulatory framework, tracing how courts distinguish reasonable competence from culpable failure across the recognised forms of professional negligence. It examines the doctrinal limits of advocate’s immunity and firm-level protection, before turning to the newer layers of accountability that increasingly determine how liability operates beyond the courtroom itself.

1. INTRODUCTION

Legal advice occupies a peculiar position within modern commercial society. Unlike purely technical services, it is neither fully predictive nor fully certain. It is inherently interpretive, shaped by contested facts, evolving judicial attitudes, statutory ambiguity, and the limits of professional judgment. Yet commercial actors continue to engage legal advice as though it yields determinate outcomes. Historically, a lawyer's professional judgment was deemed largely beyond challenge. On one hand, the law recognises that legal practitioners owe clients obligations of competence, diligence, fidelity, and professional care. On the other hand, it has consistently resisted imposing liability merely because legal practice is not an exact science, and advocacy frequently requires prediction. Clients, therefore, had little practical recourse beyond accepting the uncertainty of the law and counsel's professional judgment.

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