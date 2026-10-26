Dispute Resolution Digest Q3 2026

HIGHLIGHTS IN THIS EDITION:

Compos Scriba ADR Centre: Expanding the Frontiers of Dispute Resolution

On 7 August 2026, the Compos Scriba Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre was formally inaugurated at its headquarters in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. Equipped with modern facilities for both physical and virtual sessions, the Centre is designed to facilitate efficient, confidential, and commercially responsive dispute resolution for parties within and beyond Nigeria. The inauguration was attended by representatives of the Delta State Multi-Door Courthouse, the Attorney-General of Delta State, the Delta State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), and the Nigerian Bar Association.

Supreme Court Brings Finality to Providus–Unity Bank Merger

In Abubakar & Anor v Providus Bank Ltd & Ors, delivered 1 June 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed a shareholder challenge to the Providus–Unity Bank merger and invoked its powers under section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to sanction the merger outright — ordering the transfer of Unity Bank’s assets and liabilities to Providus Bank and its dissolution without winding up.

Seplat Compensation Dispute: Court Limits Legislative Investigative Powers

On 20 July 2026, the Federal High Court, Lagos, set aside a House of Representatives directive requiring Seplat Energy to pay ₦72.624 billion in oil-spill compensation, holding that the National Assembly’s investigative powers do not extend to determining civil liability — a function constitutionally reserved for the courts.

Nigeria Signals a New Direction for Investor-State Disputes Settlement: AGF Calls for Reforms

Speaking at the Chief Legal Advisers Forum in Singapore on 27 August 2026, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, called for reform of Nigeria’s investor-State dispute settlement framework and a review of its investment treaty obligations, drawing on lessons from the P&ID arbitration.

Beyond the Courts: Nigeria’s Proposed Commercial Dispute Resolution Tribunal

In June 2026, Minister of Finance Taiwo Oyedele proposed establishing a specialised Commercial Dispute Resolution Tribunal to accelerate resolution of commercial disputes, using digital case management, technology-driven proceedings, and mandatory timelines, with sector experts in banking, finance, securities, and capital markets.

Identity Theft, KYC and the Evolving Scope of Data Controller Liability: Olukunjuwon v Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Ltd

On 30 July 2026, the High Court of Oyo State held that Moniepoint breached its duties under the Nigeria Data Protection Act by opening accounts using the applicant’s personal data without authorisation or adequate identity verification, awarding ₦3,000,000 in damages and ordering closure of the affected accounts.

Tecnimont Wins Against EuroChem in a Longstanding Arbitral Battle

On 28 August 2026, an ICC arbitral tribunal seated in London ordered EuroChem to pay approximately €260 million to Tecnimont over the suspended K2 fertiliser plant construction in Russia, dismissing EuroChem’s €1.6 billion counterclaim and finding Tecnimont’s suspension of performance (prompted by EU sanctions) lawful.

Supreme Court Recasts the Boundaries of Maritime Jurisdiction in GHL Dispute

The Supreme Court held in General Hydrocarbons Ltd v First Bank of Nigeria Ltd & Ors, delivered 3 July 2026, that a dispute over unremitted crude oil sale proceeds was fundamentally contractual rather than a maritime claim, setting aside the arrest and proposed sale of crude cargo and ordering First Bank to pay ₦5 million in costs.

FCT Reinvigorates ADR Framework for Land Disputes

On 16 September 2026, the FCT Administration’s Department of Land Administration reconstituted its ADR Committee to mediate and conciliate land-related disputes within the Federal Capital Territory, aiming to provide an alternative to prolonged litigation.

Court of Appeal Defines the Limits of Interlocutory Injunctions in COSON Dispute

On 9 July 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed COSON’s appeal against the refusal of an interlocutory injunction against the Nigerian Copyright Commission, holding that COSON’s operating approval had already lapsed before the substantive suit commenced — leaving no subsisting right for the injunction to preserve.

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