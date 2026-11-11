Nigeria’s Us$78.5 Billion Investment Pipeline: Unlocking Opportunities For Private Capital And Infrastructure Development

INTRODUCTION

Nigeria has just sent the world an investment invitation worth US$78.5 billion. The real question is who will turn up with real investments that move the needle. From the 13th to the 14th of October, the Federal Government unveiled 65 projects across 5 sectors: Energy, Transport, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Technology.

The portfolio was presented in Bangkok during the 2026 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso. The US$78.5 billion figure reflects the estimated funding requirements of the 65 identified projects, not capital already secured. The projects sit at very different points along a long road: concept, feasibility, approvals, procurement, term sheets, financial close, and construction.

The question for every investor, lender, and sponsor is how quickly this list can become signed, funded, and operating projects. Bridging the gap between an announced pipeline and a financed project requires deliberate legal structuring. This article looks at three things: the commercial case for implementing the pipeline, the legal and transactional barriers between an announced project and committed capital, and the practical tools for overcoming these barriers.

Key Legal and Commercial Risks

The barriers that matter most are those that prevent capital from committing, as well as the risks investors price in before they lend.

Regulatory uncertainty: Long-life infrastructure often turns on the regulatory environment. One project can need approvals from federal agencies, state governments, and sector regulators, and the rules differ by sector and location. For instance, gas pipeline tariffs fall under the Petroleum Industry Act, while a Lagos power plant sells into a market created by the state’s own framework. An Investor cannot price a rule that may change. Land acquisition and title: The Land Use Act 1978 vests land in the state governor and generally requires consent for dealings in it. Unperfected title or unresolved community claims can halt a project even after money has been spent. In upstream operations, host community obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act add another layer of issues. Investors will not release funds against a site they cannot secure. Project approvals: Many projects are still at the concept or planning stage. Compliance with the public-private partnership process is uneven, and an award can be challenged after the fact. Investors will not fund a project whose award may be contested. Financing arrangements: Many projects rely on a single buyer or a thinly secured revenue stream. Several prices are revenue in naira against dollar capital, and many offer no credit support. Debt is repaid from cash flow, so a weak buyer or a tariff that cannot adjust makes a project unfinanceable, whatever its engineering. Foreign investment and currency risk: Investors need to bring in money, convert it, and withdraw returns. Free repatriation depends on NIPC registration and a valid Certificate of Capital Importation, which cannot be obtained after the event. Naira revenue against dollar obligations adds a commercial risk on top. Contractual enforcement and dispute resolution: Investors lend against remedies as much as against cash flow, so a remedy that cannot be enforced makes security worth less.

Practical Legal Safeguards and Solutions

Due diligence: Sponsors and investors should conduct title due diligence early to identify any defects in the land before committing funds. Sponsors should also complete the outline and full business cases before taking a project to market. Structured engagement with host communities should begin at the start of the project, not after a dispute arises. Project and financing structures: Revenue should be paired with security measures, such as escrow accounts and payment guarantees. Where the buyer’s own credit is not strong enough, credit enhancement should fill the gap. Debt should be raised in naira wherever revenue is earned in naira, and political risk cover should be considered for the remaining exposure. The briefing book shows these tools in use. The Lagos Greenline railway carries a full sovereign guarantee, the Lagos solid waste concession secures its fees with a payment order, and the Ace floating LNG project is to be supported by an NNPC feedstock guarantee. Clear risk allocation: Stabilisation and change-in-law clauses should state who bears the cost if the law changes after signing. Exchange rate adjustment should be built into the tariff, so that currency movements are shared by agreement rather than falling entirely on the investor. Regulatory compliance: The parties should agree on an approvals roadmap before signing to ensure that all federal, state, and sector approvals are identified and sequenced in advance. They should use the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and its One Stop Investment Centre for registration and permits. Capital importation should be documented correctly from the first dollar, so that the right to repatriate is never lost. Dispute prevention and resolution: Contracts should provide for arbitration with a credible seat and clear rules. This clause should be drafted with care. The Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, signed on 26 May 2023, replaced a statute that had been in force since 1988. It applies the New York Convention to awards made in Nigeria or in any contracting state. This convention requires courts to enforce a tribunal’s interim measures, subject to limited grounds of refusal.

Conclusion

Attracting investor interest is only the first step. Nigeria has put a credible pipeline in front of the world, but interest becomes investment only when a project is bankable. That depends on three things working together. The first is a predictable legal framework in which approvals, tariffs, and rules on repatriation do not change after capital has been committed. The second is effective risk management, so that each risk sits with the party best able to carry it. The third is sound transaction structuring, with contracted revenue, enforceable security and documents that fit together. A project can have strong demand and a committed sponsor and still fail to raise money without this framework. The US$78.5 billion pipeline is a real opportunity, and it will be earned one financeable project at a time.