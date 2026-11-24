INTRODUCTION

Statutes of Limitation indicate the expiry date for a person to commence legal action in a competent court of law where they perceive themselves to have been wronged by another person. While a wronged party, in contract, tort, or other legal scenarios, is allowed by law to seek redress through a court action, the right that such person has does not exist in perpetuity. A challenge to the said wrong – or to seek other judicial intervention – must be brought within reasonable time and it is this timeline that statutes of limitation seek to prescribe. The respective limitation periods vary from state to state. Typically, for some states in Nigeria, the limitation period is 6 years for matters bordering on contracts and torts, 12 years for land recovery matters, and 3 months for actions against public officers under the Public Officers Protection Act.

Our focus in this article is to take a look at the impact of limitation statutes on debt recovery actions by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). We will specifically explore the special nature of the provisions of the AMCON Act, and the recent decision of the Court of Appeal in ARIORI v. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA), which has ushered a great amount of certainty in the recovery of loans that had ordinarily been caught up by the six years limitation time to bring an action for debt recovery.

THE BAD LOANS PROBLEM

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was created in 2010 tod eal with the overwhelming burden of non-performing loand and avert a repaeat of bank distresses (over 12,000 bad loans).1 These bad loans had significant adverse impact on commercial banks in the country. To cure this defect, the National Assembly established the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in July 2010, as an interventionist institution with its primary goal being to purchase non-performing loans (NPLs) from Nigerian banks. In most cases, the limitation time had already caught up with thos loans even before they were purchased by AMCON.

The AMCON Act expressly excludes operation of limitation statutes for AMCON matters.2. In the context of debt recovery suits (pre‑AMCON Act), limitation periods barred creditors from pursuing claims after some years. In this regard, once the statutory period expired, debts could no longer be pursued through legal action. The ripple effect was that it created hardship where debts remained outstanding yet unenforceable in courts.

To curb this defect, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act introduced special provisions that alter the usual application of limitation statutes. Specifically, the Act provides that actions by AMCON for debt recovery are not subject to the ordinary statutes of limitation. This has been perceived as a deliberate legislative response to the situation of debts becoming irrecoverable due to time bars. The intent of the Act is to empower AMCON to pursue non‑performing loans without limitation defences from recalcitrant debtors, thereby strengthening financial stability in the economy.

A REVIEW OF THE CASE OF ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

FACTS

The Respondent (AMCON) had commenced the suit to recover the sum of ₦173,823,149.15 (One Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Nine Naira, Fifteen Kobo), being outstanding indebtedness arising from a credit facility originally granted by Equitorial Trust Bank Plc. The said debt was acquired by AMCON pursuant to a Loan Purchase and Limited Servicing Agreement dated 31st day of December 2010 and was designated an eligible bank asset in accordance with the provisions of the AMCON Act.3

The Appellant (ARIORI), by way of an application before the trial court, contested that the action was statute-barred under the Limitation Law of Ogun State, since it was brought 19 years after the right of action had accrued. In a Ruling by the Court, the application was dismissed, and appeal was lodged against the decision at the Court of Appeal.4

APPELLANT’S ARGUMENT

The Appellant’s Counsel argued that by the Statement of Claim, the credit facility was granted in 2001 and the liability to repay became due in 2002, therefore the cause of action accrued in 2002. He stated that the Respondent instituted this action in 2021, which is nineteen years after the claim arose. He added that even if the Respondent were to argue that the cause of action accrued in 2010, being the year the facility was sold to the Respondent by Equitorial Trust Bank Plc, the suit remained statute-barred, having been filed eleven years after that date.

He submitted that the nature of the Respondent’s action was still a simple contract, and the fact that the debt had been purchased by AMCON did not alter the legal character of the underlying obligation. Thus, limitation laws still applied.5

RESPONDENT’S ARGUMENT

The Respondent’s Counsel described the Appellant’s claim that the action remained a simple contract subject to a six-year State limitation period as fundamentally flawed because it ignored the special statutory regime governing AMCON matters. Therefore, a debt previously arising from a contract is transformed into a statutory obligation governed by a federal legal regime. He described the amendment of the AMCON Act as a legislative “look-back window” designed to ensure AMCON’s effectiveness in recovering toxic debts.6

DECISION OF THE COURT OF APPEAL

In a decision delivered on the 23rd day of January 2026, the Court of Appeal described AMCON as a special-purpose statutory body created to stabilise the financial system and to recover toxic assets acquired from banks. In discharging this mandate, AMCON was intended to operate under a specific federal legislative framework that overrides general State limitation laws.7

The Court held that the effect of Section 35 (5) of the AMCON Act (Supra), is that debtors cannot successfully argue that an AMCON claim is statute-barred simply because a state limitation period has elapsed.8 AMCON’s right to institute a debt recovery action survives beyond ordinary limitation periods. This point was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal where the Court reiterated that Section 35 (5) of the 2019 Amendment Act expressly removes AMCON claims from the purview of limitation laws, State or Federal, thereby preserving AMCON’s right of enforcement regardless of the effluxion of time.9 Once AMCON purchases an Eligible Bank Asset, the rights and obligations arising therefrom become statutory, not merely contractual.

Section 35 (5) is not a new substantive right but a procedural and remedial provision designed to clarify and reaffirm the pre-existing statutory structure governing AMCON claims. The Courts have held that procedural enactments by the National Assembly apply retrospectively, unless a contrary intention is expressed. 10

In the instant case, the Court, in relying on the Constitution, reaffirmed the position of the law which provides that if any Law enacted by the House of Assembly of a State is inconsistent with any law validly made by the National Assembly, the law made by the National Assembly shall prevail, and that other Law shall to the extent of the inconsistency be void.11 The AMCON Act, a federal statute enacted to rescue the banking sector, necessarily overrides any inconsistent State limitation statute. Therefore, the Court held that the lower Court was therefore right when it held that the Respondent’s action was not statute-barred.

Contrary to the argument of the Appellant’s Counsel that Equitorial Trust Bank could not give what it does not have, on the ground that the limitation period has passed even before the loan was purchased by AMCON, the Court found that once an eligible bank asset is acquired by AMCON, AMCON is entitled to exercise all the rights, interests, and remedies associated with the debt, irrespective of any prior limitation affecting the assignor.12 Therefore, the nemo dat quod non habet rule does not apply in the rigid sense.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal held that the Limitation Law of Ogun State does not apply to the Respondent’s claim. Therefore, the Court held that the Respondent’s claim falls squarely within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court under the Constitution and the AMCON Act.13

CONCLUSION

Before the Amendment of the AMCON Act, claims brought after the 6-year limitation period were held to be statute barred by the Courts. To address this defect, it is important to note that Section 35(5) of the AMCON Act must be interpreted through the Mischief Rule, which is designed to remedy the shortcomings that existed prior to the Amendment. The Mischief Rule directs attention to the specific “mischief” or defect in the law that the legislature intended to correct, ensuring that the statute effectively suppresses that mischief.

From the foregoing, it is crystal clear that the AMCON Act overrides state laws on specific subject matters. Limitation Laws of States are general laws while Section 35 (5) of the AMCON Act is a specific provision, which prevails over general provisions. This position of the law has been affirmed in a long line of cases, including but not limited to the cases of MR. BOHALEE (NIG) LTD & ANOR v. AMCON & ORS (Supra), MASTAY INVESTMENT LTD & 2 ORS. V. AMCON & 2 ORS (Supra).

It is important to also note that the AMCON Act operates retroactively. Therefore, if ordinarily an action founded on simple contracts would have been statute barred, where the debt flowing from the simple contract is purchased by AMCON, the debt immediately becomes governed by the AMCON Act and not Limitation Laws. The rationale for the amendment is straightforward – a debtor who has obtained a loan from a bank cannot be permitted to exploit his own inaction by claiming that the creditor’s action is time-barred.

Ultimately, there is a need for Litigants, Lawyers and the Bar to interpret the various provisions of the AMCON Act, using the Mischief Rule to address the “mischief” the legislature intended to remedy.

Footnotes

1. Presentation by Dr. Chuka Agbu SAN, FCIArb (UK), FICMC, CEDR Accredited Mediator, Life Bencher, “The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria – The Disapplication of Statute of Limitation to AMCON Debt Recovery and the Innovations / Importance of the FHC AMCON Rules 2024, Court of Appeal (Fast track) Practice Directions 2021 and the Supreme Court Rules, 2024.” Presented in Lagos, on June 6, 2026.

2. Section 35 (5) of the AMCON Act (Supra), MR. BOHALEE (NIG) LTD & ANOR v. AMCON & ORS (2025) LPELR-81473

3. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) JELR 114692 (CA)

4. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) JELR 114692 (CA)

5. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) JELR 114692 (CA)

6. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) JELR 114692 (CA)

7. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

8. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

9. MASTAY INVESTMENT LTD & 2 ORS. V. AMCON & 2 ORS. (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

10. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

11. Section 4 (5) of the Constitution 1999 (As Amended)

12. Sections 35 of the AMCON Act (Supra), ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)

13. ARIORI V. AMCON (2026) LPELR-82911 (CA)