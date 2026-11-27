INTRODUCTION

On 17 July 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026, to harmonise the regulation and oversight of virtual assets in Nigeria (the “Executive Order”).1 The Executive Order established the Virtual Asset Council, chaired by the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”), with the Nigeria Revenue Service (“NRS”) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as Vice-Chairs. It also established the Virtual Asset Office, domiciled at the CBN, to coordinate regulatory activities among relevant agencies.2

The Executive Order marks a significant step towards a more coordinated regulatory framework for Nigeria’s virtual asset market. Within this market, stablecoins have particularly gained prominence in digital payments, remittances and cross-border transactions, owing to their ability to facilitate the transfer and storage of value while maintaining relative stability against reference assets, such as fiat currencies. However, their growing adoption raises concerns relating to consumer protection, financial stability, foreign exchange management and money laundering.

Against this background, the CBN issued the Regulations for the Operations of Non-Security Virtual Assets in Nigeria (the “Regulations”) on 5 November 2026. The Regulations establish a licensing and supervisory framework for non-security virtual assets, including stablecoins and Deposit Money Tokens (“DMTs”), and the Virtual Asset Service Providers (“VASPs”) involved in their issuance and related activities.3 It introduces requirements relating to licensing, capital adequacy, reserve management, corporate governance, consumer protection and anti-money laundering compliance.

CLASSIFICATION AND REGULATORY OVERSIGHT OF STABLECOINS IN NIGERIA

Prior to the CBN Regulations, the SEC had established a framework for regulating digital assets under its Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets, 2022,4 which established registration and regulatory requirements for digital asset issuers, exchanges, custodians and Virtual Asset Service Providers (“VASPs”). The CBN Regulations complement this framework by expressly delineating the respective regulatory responsibilities of CBN and the SEC.5

Under the Regulations, virtual assets that constitute securities, investment contracts or other capital-market products remain subject to SEC regulation. Non-security virtual assets designed or used primarily for payment, settlement or transfer of value fall within the CBN’s regulatory framework.6 Classification depends on the asset's economic substance, rights, functionality and risk characteristics, rather than its name or underlying technology.

Accordingly, a token representing an ownership or investment interest, or conferring rights to dividends, interest or other financial returns, may fall within the SEC’s regulatory jurisdiction. Conversely, a fiat-referenced stablecoin designed primarily for payment or transfer of value, with enforceable redemption rights at par and no entitlement to investment returns, would ordinarily fall within the CBN’s framework.7

The Regulations classify non-security stablecoins into the following categories:

Class 1 Stablecoins: Naira-referenced stablecoins.8

Class 2 Stablecoins: Foreign currency-referenced stablecoins.9

Prohibited Tokens: Stablecoins falling within the categories prohibited under the Regulations, including algorithmic stablecoins and tokens without enforceable redemption rights at par.10

Other Services Authorisation

LICENSING REQUIREMENTS FOR STABLECOIN ISSUERS AND VASPs

The Regulations prohibit any person from undertaking a regulated activity in or from Nigeria, or directing such activity at persons in Nigeria, without obtaining the relevant licence, authorisation or approval from the CBN.11

The Regulations prescribe six categories of licences and authorisations, depending on the nature of the regulated activity and the regulatory status of the applicant. These are:

Naira-Referenced Issuer Licence (Class 1): Required by an entity seeking to issue Naira-referenced stablecoins that have received token approval.

Foreign Currency Issuer Licence (Class 2): Required by an entity seeking to issue approved foreign currency-referenced stablecoins.

Other Services Licence (OSL): Required by a virtual asset service provider without a relevant SEC licence, intending to provide non-issuance virtual asset services regulated by the CBN, including custody, wallet, exchange, transfer and payment-related services.

Other Services Authorisation (OSA): Required by an SEC-licensed entity intending to provide non-issuance services falling within the CBN’s regulatory mandate.

Approval to Extend Permitted Activities: Required by an eligible CBN-licensed financial institution intending to extend its existing operations to include approved non-security virtual asset payment activities within the scope of its existing principal.

Deposit Money Tokens12

The applicable route depends on the operator’s existing regulatory status and the activities it proposes to undertake. An OSA, for instance, is an additional, activity-specific authorisation and does not replace the operator’s SEC licence. An SEC-licensed VASP that only undertakes activities within the SEC’s regulatory remit does not require an OSA.

DMT issuance is addressed separately under Part 10 of the Regulations. Only a Deposit Money Bank licensed by the CBN may issue DMTs, and it must obtain the CBN’s prior written approval. Although section 2.1.1 refers to a “Deposit Money Token Licence”, section 6.2 and Part 10 provide for the separate approval regime.

For stablecoin issuance, issuers must obtain either a Naira-Referenced Issuer Licence (Class 1) or a Foreign Currency Issuer Licence (Class 2), depending on the category of stablecoin.13 Both categories of issuers must be incorporated in Nigeria. Accordingly, foreign-currency-referenced stablecoins may be made available in Nigeria only through a Nigerian-incorporated entity holding a Class 2 Issuer Licence and the relevant Token Approval, subject to the limited recognition arrangements provided for wholesale cross-border transactions.

Notably, the Regulations also impose minimum paid-up capital requirements based on the category of licence held. Class 1 issuers are required to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of ₦10,000,000,000.00 (Ten Billion Naira).14 while Class 2 issuers must maintain ₦15,000,000,000.00 (Fifteen Billion Naira).15 Other non-security virtual asset service providers are subject to a minimum paid-up capital requirement of ₦1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira), in addition to any capital requirements applicable under their respective regulatory frameworks.16

P2P VIRTUAL ASSET TRANSACTIONS AND APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS

The Regulations also impose specific approval requirements on entities facilitating platform-based peer-to-peer (“P2P”) transactions involving Regulated Tokens.17 This applies to platforms that match buyers and sellers, display orders, provide escrow or transaction safeguards, facilitate payments and transfers, or support clearing and settlement.

Thus, an operator intending to provide P2P services must hold the applicable OSL, OSA or AEPA license or authorisation, and obtain express CBN approval for P2P services. An existing licence or authorisation to provide other virtual asset services does not automatically permit platform-facilitated P2P transactions. Approved operators must also implement appropriate customer verification, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention and AML/CFT/CPF controls, and maintain records of transactions.18

RESERVE MANAGEMENT AND REDEMPTION REQUIREMENTS

In addition to the licensing and capital requirements, the Regulations impose reserve management and redemption obligations on stablecoin issuers to ensure that tokens in circulation remain adequately backed and redeemable at par value.19 Under the Regulations, issuers must maintain a pool of funds sufficient to cover the par value of outstanding stablecoins, together with an additional over-collateralisation buffer of at least two per cent (2%) (the “Reserve Pool”).20 New stablecoins may only be issued after the corresponding eligible reserve assets have been received and deposited into the Reserve Pool.21

The Regulations also prescribe specific liquidity requirements for the different classes of stablecoins. Class 1 issuers must maintain at least twenty per cent (20%) of their Reserve Pool as a cash deposit in a dedicated account with the CBN. In addition, issuers must maintain at least forty per cent (40%) of the Reserve Pool in cash or qualifying high-quality liquid assets, excluding the CBN deposit. A shortfall in the prescribed CBN deposit must be reported to the CBN on the same business day.22

In relation to redemption, holders must be able to redeem their stablecoins at par value in the relevant reference currency. Valid redemption requests must be processed no later than the end of the next business day, subject to the limited extensions permitted by the CBN in certain circumstances.23 The Regulations also prohibit charges for standard redemptions, while permitting an extended redemption period in specified circumstances, subject to CBN approval.24

OTHER REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENTS

Beyond licensing, capital and reserve requirements, the Regulations impose additional obligations on licensed or authorised service providers. These include stricter fit-and-proper assessments for shareholders, directors and senior management; corporate governance and internal control frameworks; cybersecurity and operational resilience measures; and safeguards for customer and reserve assets.25

Regulated entities must also comply with anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and counter-proliferation financing requirements, including customer due diligence, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring and FATF Travel Rule compliance.26 In addition, issuers must publish stablecoin whitepapers, disclose relevant product, reserve and redemption information, maintain customer complaints procedures and comply with the CBN’s reporting and notification requirements.27

IMPLICATIONS FOR BUSINESSES AND MARKET OPERATORS

The Regulations introduce significant financial and compliance obligations for businesses operating in Nigeria’s stablecoin market. In view of its provisions, existing exchanges, wallet providers, custodians and payment service providers must review their operations to determine whether their activities fall within the CBN’s regulatory scope and require a separate licence or authorisation, within 180 calendar days of the commencement of the Regulations, notwithstanding any existing approvals obtained from other regulators.28

In particular, businesses that facilitate stablecoin payments must ensure that the relevant stablecoin has been approved by the CBN as an Approved Virtual Asset Payment Instrument and that the service provider holds the required CBN licence or authorisation. The listing or availability of a stablecoin on an SEC-regulated exchange does not, by itself, permit its use for payments, merchant acceptance or settlement.

This distinction is important for digital merchants that offer stablecoins as an accepted payment method through third-party VASPs. Where an SEC-licensed VASP operates the payment gateway, receives or controls the stablecoins, undertakes conversion and settles the merchant, the VASP must obtain the relevant CBN authorisation for those payment services. A business that merely receives payment for its own goods or services through an independent provider should be distinguished from a platform that itself provides payment acceptance, processes or holds virtual assets, or receives and settles payments on behalf of third-party sellers. The contractual and operational arrangements, including control of wallets, conversion and settlement, will be material to that assessment.

For foreign stablecoin issuers, access to the Nigerian market is now subject to Nigerian incorporation and licensing requirements. Similarly, businesses seeking to issue stablecoins must consider the applicable capital thresholds, reserve requirements, redemption obligations and ongoing compliance costs before commencing operations.

Existing operators undertaking regulated activities must register with the CBN within thirty (30) days of commencement, commence supervisory reporting within sixty (60) days, and submit a complete application for the relevant licence or authorisation within one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days. During the transition period, continued operations are limited to existing scale and subject to the CBN’s interim conditions. The transition period should therefore not be treated as an unrestricted grace period,29 particularly as the Regulations impose a minimum fine of One Hundred Million Naira (₦100,000,000), together with an additional fine of at least One Million Naira (₦1,000,000) for each day the contravention continues, for undertaking regulated activities without the required licence, authorisation or approval.30

CONCLUSION

The CBN Regulations represent a significant development in Nigeria’s virtual asset market and regulatory framework. By establishing a licensing and supervisory framework for non-security virtual assets, the Regulations seek to strengthen Nigeria’s digital asset market, promote financial system stability, protect consumers and investors, prevent the use of virtual assets for money laundering and other illicit financial activities, and mitigate risks associated with unregulated stablecoin issuance and circulation. The framework operates alongside, rather than replacing, the SEC’s existing regulatory regime. Businesses must therefore assess their obligations by reference to the nature of the virtual asset, the activities they undertake and the regulatory status of the relevant operator. In particular, an existing SEC licence does not automatically authorise payment-related services involving non-security virtual assets.

The framework also seeks to ensure that stablecoins used for payments and settlement are adequately backed by reserve assets, subject to enforceable redemption obligations and issued by appropriately regulated entities. This is particularly important given the growing use of stablecoins in domestic payments and cross-border transactions, where inadequate reserves, weak governance or ineffective oversight could expose users and the wider financial system to significant risks.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of the Regulations will depend on effective implementation and coordinate supervision by the CBN and the SEC, as well as the ability of market participants to adapt to the new requirements. Businesses currently operating in, or seeking to enter, Nigeria’s virtual asset market should conduct a regulatory assessment to identify the provisions applicable to their operations, determine the licences, authorisations and approvals required, and establish an appropriate compliance roadmap.

Existing operators should pay particular attention to the applicable transition period, including the 30-day registration, 60-day supervisory reporting and 180-day licensing application requirements, calculated from the commencement date specified by the CBN. The transition period should not be treated as an unrestricted grace period, as continued operations remain subject to the CBN’s interim conditions and other applicable requirements.

Footnotes

1 The State House, Abuja, “President Tinubu Signs Executive Order on Virtual Assets, Establishes Council to Harmonise Regulation of Digital Economy” (The State House, 2026) https://statehouse.gov.ng/president-tinubu-signs-executive-order-on-virtual-assets-establishes-council-to-harmonise-regulation-of-digital-economy

2 Ibid

3 The Regulations were issued pursuant to CBN Circular No. PSP/DIR/PUB/CIR/001/004 dated 5th November 2026, and which took effect on the same date.

4 The SEC Rules on Digital and Virtual Assets Operations, Custody and Markets.

5 The Regulations expressly exclude “….security virtual assets and other securities, investment products and collective investment schemessubject to the Investments and Securities Act and the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission….”.

6 Section 4.1 and 4.2 of the Regulations

7 Furthermore, Section 4.3 of the Regulations provides that where a person or organisation carries on activities that fall within the mandates of both the CBN & SEC, such person must obtain the relevant licenses or authorisation from each authority.

8 Section 3.2 of the Regulations. Furthermore and pursuant to Section 3.8 of the Regulations, a Class 1 Stablecoin must [a] reference the Naira “one-to-one”; [b] be fully backed by Naira-denominated Eligible Reserve Assets and; [c] be issued by a Class 1 Licensed Issuer

9] Ibid. Furthermore and pursuant to Section 3.9 of the Regulations, a Class 2 Stablecoin must [a] reference a currency other than the Naira; and [b] be issued by a Class 2 Licensed Issuer

10 Section 3.2 of the Regulations

11 Section 2.1.1 of the Regulations

12 Section 41.1 of the Regulations

13 Section 6.5 and 6.6 of the Regulations

14 Section 15.1 of the Regulations

15 Section 15.2 of the Regulations

16 Section 16.1 of the Regulations

17 Section 9.1 of the Regulations

18 Ibid

19 Section 24.1 of the Regulations

20 Section 24.4 of the Regulations

21 Section 24.3 of the Regulations

22 Section 24.29 of the Regulations

23 Section 23.3 of the Regulations

24 Section 23.4 of the Regulations

25 Section 26 of the Regulations

26 Section 26.6.1 of the Regulations

27 Section 26.6.2 of the Regulations

28 Section 54.1 of the Regulations

29 Section 44.1 of the Regulations