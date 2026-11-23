Introduction

Reports published between 6 and 7 September 2026 by the Guardian, THISDAY and Voice of Nigeria established that NIMASA had received 92 applications, 20 of which were forwarded to the participating Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs), and 1 application had already been reviewed and forwarded to the Minister for approval. These September 2026 reports highlight the challenges facing Nigeria’s Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), with resources reported at approximately US$700 million. The substantial issue is therefore whether the Fund can translate Nigeria’s ambition for indigenous ship ownership into a sustainable National fleet.

The CVFF, established under section 42 of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, promotes the acquisition of indigenous ships by Nigerian operators engaged in coastal shipping. Its legal and regulatory framework comprises the Cabotage Act, the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund Guidelines 2006, applicable NIMASA regulations/administrative procedures; the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between NIMASA and participating Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs); the relevant loan and security documents executed between the PLIs and eligible applicants, the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, the Admiralty Jurisdiction Act and the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules.

These instruments serve complementary purposes: The Cabotage Act establishes the Fund and provides its statutory foundation; the CVFF Guidelines regulate its administration, disbursement procedures and eligibility requirements; the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) governs the contractual relationship between NIMASA and participating Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs), including their respective funding commitments, risk allocation, guarantees, disbursement and repayment obligations. The loan and security agreements between the PLIs and eligible applicants define the financing terms, repayment obligations, collateral arrangements and remedies available in the event of default. The Merchant Shipping Act 2007 provides the statutory framework for the registration and enforcement of ship mortgages and other applicable maritime security interests; the Admiralty Jurisdiction Act and the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules govern the jurisdiction and procedures for enforcing maritime claims and security interests before the Federal High Court. Collectively, these instruments establish the legal, regulatory, contractual and enforcement framework for the effective administration, utilisation and recovery of funds disbursed under the CVFF.

Under the extant framework, NIMASA may contribute up to 70% of eligible acquisition or refinancing costs, subject to the applicable ceiling; the PLI contributes at least 15%, and the beneficiary provides at least 15% equity. Applications remain subject to eligibility screening, credit assessment and the prescribed approval process. The challenge is to translate these legal and financial arrangements into vessels that are genuinely Nigerian-owned and commercially sustainable.

From Money To A Working Fleet

The CVFF is not a grant but a structured financing mechanism intended to support the acquisition of indigenous ships while preserving the Fund’s capacity to finance future beneficiaries. Its effectiveness depends on the proper implementation in line with the above-stated legal framework. NIMASA administers the Fund and performs its prescribed approval functions. PLIs assess creditworthiness, structure facilities and evaluate security. Beneficiaries must satisfy eligibility conditions, provide their equity contribution and meet repayment obligations.

Statutory eligibility does not automatically establish commercial viability. Applicants must demonstrate the capacity to operate the vessel and service the financing. Accordingly, the requirements include feasibility reports, cash flow projections, vessel documentation, inspection and valuation reports, financial statements, evidence of equity, and proposed or existing deployment contracts.

The test is whether financing produces operational vessels that generate sufficient revenue, meet their obligations and sustain the revolving character of the Fund.

The Ownership Test

The Cabotage Act promotes indigenous shipping by prescribing requirements for Nigerian vessel ownership, construction, manning and registration, subject to statutory exemptions and waivers. The CVFF Guidelines reinforce these requirements through eligibility criteria relating to Nigerian ownership and flag registration, while the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 provides the legal framework for ship registration, ownership documentation and the registration of ship mortgages and other applicable maritime security interests.

Ownership must be substantive, not merely nominal. The applicant’s beneficial ownership, corporate structure and control arrangements must comply with the applicable law. Before disbursement, the PLI ought to verify title, registration, mortgages, maritime liens, and other encumbrances, while ensuring that appropriate security measures do not undermine statutory ownership requirements.

Neither a financing agreement nor a Nigerian corporate structure can cure non-compliance with mandatory eligibility conditions. The ultimate objective is a properly registered, genuinely Nigerian-owned fleet that supports indigenous economic participation.

Financing Must Meet Commercial Reality

Vessel acquisition entails continuing expenditure on crew, fuel, maintenance, insurance, classification and regulatory compliance. Therefore, commercial deployment must generate sufficient revenue to cover these costs and service the financing.

The CVFF Guidelines and NIMASA’s application requirements recognise this reality by requiring feasibility studies, cash-flow projections and evidence of proposed or existing contracts. The Cabotage Act’s waiver provisions under sections 9 to 15 are also relevant: although waivers may be necessary where eligible indigenous capacity is unavailable, continued dependence on foreign vessels can constrain the development of Nigerian operators.

Bankable cargo contracts with cargo owners, oil and gas companies and other maritime users can strengthen projected revenue. Where appropriate, receivables assignments, controlled collection accounts and enforceable contractual arrangements may further protect repayment.

The CVFF can finance capacity, but cargo availability, effective Cabotage implementation and commercially viable contracts must enable that capacity to operate sustainably.

The Bankability Test

Participating PLIs are central to the CVFF because they combine public-supported financing with commercial credit assessment. Under the extant framework, applications undergo PLI assessment, NIMASA review and the prescribed approval process before disbursement.

The MOU between NIMASA and the PLIs is crucial because of the allocation of funding, guarantees, and repayment obligations. The MOU imposes an unconditional repayment obligation on PLIs, wherein the PLIs remain liable to NIMASA notwithstanding the beneficiary’s default. The PLI must therefore assess the borrower’s creditworthiness, cash flow, security, and recovery prospects before committing to the transaction.

Reports of difficulties with credit approval and cargo-backed revenue demonstrate the importance of bankability. Although a cargo guarantee is not necessarily the only means of demonstrating commercial viability, lenders require credible evidence that projected revenue can support repayment.

The objective, however, is for the framework to protect the CVFF, enable prudent lending, and give eligible shipowners a realistic opportunity to obtain finance.

The NNSL Lesson

The liquidation of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) in 1995 illustrates that vessel acquisition alone cannot guarantee a sustainable shipping industry. NIMASA has previously acknowledged the need to learn from that experience.

A viable fleet requires competent management, reliable cargo, adequate maintenance, prudent financing and effective asset protection. Unlike the NNSL model, the CVFF involves the Minister, NIMASA, participating PLIs and individual Nigerian beneficiaries. Its success, however, depends on consistent application and effective implementation of the Legal framework.

Can The $700 Million Finally Deliver A Fleet?

The CVFF has a statutory mandate, established Guidelines, a contractual financing framework involving participating PLIs and substantial reported resources. However, translating these resources into a viable national fleet requires strict compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework, clearly defined funding, repayment and security obligations, and adherence to Nigerian vessel ownership, registration, construction and manning requirements, subject to lawful waivers. Equally critical is the commercial viability of financed vessels, supported by credible cargo contracts, sustainable cash flows and sound operating plans. The Fund must also be safeguarded through rigorous credit assessment, adequate security, insurance, effective monitoring and enforceable recovery mechanisms. Achieving these objectives requires close coordination among the Ministry, NIMASA, participating PLIs and beneficiaries. Ultimately, the success of the CVFF must be measured not merely by funds disbursed or vessels acquired, but by the development of a commercially sustainable, genuinely Nigerian-owned fleet capable of meeting its financial obligations, replenishing the Fund and strengthening Nigeria’s indigenous shipping capacity.

Conclusion

More than two decades after its establishment, the CVFF remains a critical instrument for developing Nigeria’s indigenous shipping capacity. Its reported US$700 million in available resources presents a significant opportunity to strengthen the national fleet, provided the funds are prudently deployed and effectively managed.

The Ministry, NIMASA and participating PLIs must ensure strict compliance with eligibility requirements, sound credit appraisal, adequate security and sustainable repayment arrangements. Particular emphasis must be placed on the PLIs’ due diligence and risk assessment, given their financial exposure and responsibility for loan recovery.

Ultimately, the success of the CVFF will be measured not by the volume of funds disbursed, but by the acquisition and sustained operation of genuinely Nigerian-owned, commercially viable vessels capable of generating revenue, servicing their loans and replenishing the Fund. The US$700 million is not the national fleet; it is the financial foundation upon which one can be built.