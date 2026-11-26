Access to affordable CVFF financing in Nigeria depends not only on the availability of funds but also on a predictable regulatory environment. This was a central message at the 2026 Annual Summit of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), held on 29 October 2026 in Lagos. At the Summit, the Director-General of the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) highlighted how regulatory uncertainty increases investment risks and restricts access to ship financing. Transparent port charges and consistent regulation, he explained, enable shipowners to plan operating costs, negotiate long-term contracts and demonstrate their ability to repay loans.

Predictable port regulation makes ship financing cheaper by reducing the operational and regulatory risks associated with vessel ownership. Where port tariffs, charges, licensing requirements and service standards are transparent and consistent, shipowners can accurately forecast operating costs, estimate vessel earnings and establish reliable cash flows. This improves lenders’ confidence in the commercial viability of vessel acquisition projects and may translate into more favourable lending conditions, including lower interest rates, reduced collateral requirements and longer repayment periods. Although NPERA does not directly determine commercial lending rates, its regulatory framework can reduce the risks that influence the cost and availability of ship finance.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, at the Summit, directed NIMASA to accelerate disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), noting that the dedicated application portal became operational in January 2026 and that the number of approved Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) had increased from five to twelve. In his keynote address, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, emphasised that cargo certainty, bankable commercial contracts and regulatory confidence, rather than government financing of every vessel, are essential to developing a commercially viable Nigerian fleet.

Against this background, prospective indigenous shipowners seeking CVFF financing should leverage the predictability of the NPERA regulatory framework to demonstrate the commercial viability and bankability of their proposed vessel acquisitions.

How to Leverage Predictable Port Regulation in Accessing CVFF Financing

Prospective CVFF applicants should consider the following:

1. Ensure Cabotage Compliance: Regularise vessel registration, licensing, ownership and manning requirements under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003. Ensure that applicable waivers, CVFF surcharges and other statutory obligations are properly documented. Where relevant, comply with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010.

2. Secure Bankable Cargo Commitments: Obtain credible cargo contracts, charterparties or other vessel employment commitments before seeking financing. Opportunities include crude oil transportation, Dangote Refinery cargo, LNG shipments, petroleum products and solid mineral evacuation. These commitments provide the revenue certainty required by lenders.

3. Prepare Lender-Ready Documentation: Provide audited accounts, a comprehensive business plan, independent vessel valuation, condition surveys, classification records and realistic cash-flow projections. The projections should incorporate port charges, vessel turnaround times, insurance, maintenance, and foreign-exchange exposure.

4. Incorporate NPERA Regulations into Financial Projections: Monitor approved port tariffs, licensing requirements and regulatory guidelines. Incorporate applicable port charges and service costs into projected operating expenditure to demonstrate that the proposed vessel can generate sufficient revenue to meet its repayment obligations. Applicants should also clarify any transitional regulatory requirements affecting existing approvals or proceedings before the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

5. Apply Through an Approved PLI: Submit applications through the official CVFF portal and engage an approved PLI. Applicants should be prepared for legal, financial, technical, and commercial due diligence, including an assessment of their cargo commitments, security package, and repayment capacity.

6. Protect the Transaction Contractually: Ensure that financing and charter documents adequately address changes in law, tariff adjustments, increased operating costs, insurance obligations, assignment of charter earnings and lenders’ security over the vessel.

NPERA’s Regulatory Powers and Consequences of Non-Compliance

Under Section 4 of the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026, NPERA exercises regulatory responsibilities relating to port tariffs and charges, licensing of port service providers, service standards, competition, commercial disputes and the protection of port users.

Non-compliance with applicable regulations, guidelines and directives may result in prescribed fines and other regulatory sanctions, including the suspension, revocation or withdrawal of relevant licences, registrations or permits.

Similarly, violations of the Cabotage Act, including operating without the requisite registration or licence, or in a manner contrary to applicable vessel ownership, manning, and construction requirements, may attract statutory fines and/or forfeiture.

Indigenous shipowners should therefore ensure that their vessels and proposed operations satisfy all applicable regulatory requirements before commencing operations or seeking financing.

Conclusion

Predictable port regulation under NPERA presents an opportunity to reduce operational risks, strengthen lenders’ confidence and improve access to affordable ship financing. However, prospective CVFF applicants must complement regulatory compliance with bankable cargo contracts, credible financial projections and properly structured security arrangements.

Ultimately, the objective should not merely be to access the CVFF, but to leverage CVFF support, predictable port regulation and cargo certainty to secure commercially sustainable vessel financing and develop a privately financed Nigerian national fleet.

We therefore encourage prospective CVFF applicants and indigenous shipowners to undertake appropriate legal, regulatory, financial and technical assessments to strengthen their applications, minimise financing risks and improve their prospects of securing vessel acquisition finance on favourable commercial terms.

Contributor: Precious Adewoyin