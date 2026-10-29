Nigeria’s T+1 Settlement Cycle: Key Legal And Compliance Considerations For Capital Market Participants

Introduction

Nigeria’s transition to a T+1 settlement cycle marks a significant development in the regulation and operation of its capital market. Effective 1 June 2026, eligible equities and commodities transactions cleared and settled through the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) became subject to settlement one business day after the trade date.1 The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subsequently clarified that settlement must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on T+1.2 While the reform is intended to improve market efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and enhance liquidity, the shortened settlement period also places greater demands on funding arrangements, operational controls, and the timely fulfilment of payment and securities-delivery obligations. This article examines the legal and regulatory framework governing T+1 settlement in Nigeria, the applicable default-management and settlement-finality mechanisms, the contractual allocation of settlement risk, and the practical compliance measures required of market participants.

1. Understanding the T+1 Settlement Framework

1.1 Meaning and Scope of T+1 Settlement

T+1 means “trade date plus one business day". It is a settlement cycle under which the obligations arising from an eligible securities transaction are scheduled to be completed on the first business day after the transaction is executed.3 For instance, a transaction executed on Monday would ordinarily settle on Tuesday, provided Tuesday is a business day. Where the transaction occurs before a weekend or public holiday, settlement is determined by the applicable business-day calendar. It is important to distinguish trade execution from settlement: execution occurs when the parties agree to buy and sell the relevant securities, whereas settlement involves the discharge of the buyer’s payment obligation and the seller’s securities-delivery obligation under the applicable market arrangements.4

A central feature of the settlement process is Delivery versus Payment (DvP), a mechanism that links the transfer of securities to the corresponding payment, thereby reducing the risk that one party delivers securities without receiving payment or pays without receiving the securities.5 The Securities and Exchange Commission, in its August 2026 clarification, required affected transactions cleared and settled through the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) to be fully paid by the prescribed settlement deadline in accordance with the DvP procedure.6 The introduction of T+1 followed Nigeria’s transition from T+3 to T+2 settlement, effective 28 November 2025, and the subsequent implementation of T+1 on 1 June 2026. The SEC’s circular of 15 May 2026 announced the transition for eligible equities and commodities transactions cleared and settled through CSCS, while its subsequent clarification established 5:00 p.m. on T+1 as the applicable settlement deadline.7

The scope of the reform must, however, be carefully understood, as the T+1 requirement does not necessarily apply to every securities transaction or asset class in Nigeria’s capital market. Its application depends on the relevant financial instrument, market, clearing and settlement arrangements, and applicable regulatory and operational rules. Accordingly, market participants should identify the rules governing each transaction to determine the applicable settlement timetable and ensure compliance with the relevant obligations.

1.2 The statutory and regulatory framework

The Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025) provides the principal legislative framework for the registration and regulation of securities exchanges, financial market infrastructures, and other self-regulatory organisations.8 It specifically addresses the establishment, registration, and operation of financial market infrastructures, including investor protection and the rules governing their activities.9 In particular, the Act requires financial market infrastructures to make rules for the effective performance of their functions, subject to the prior approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.10 These provisions establish the statutory basis for the SEC’s oversight of the relevant infrastructure and the rules governing its clearing and settlement operations.

The Act also addresses the treatment of financial market infrastructure default proceedings in insolvency, including protections for specified market contracts, default rules, settlement arrangements, and related transfers.11 It separately provides for settlement finality by modifying the application of insolvency laws, protecting qualifying transfer orders and settlement systems, limiting those protections in specified circumstances, and preserving certain rights and obligations arising before the commencement of insolvency proceedings.12 These provisions are particularly significant where a participant defaults or becomes insolvent before transactions have been fully settled. Their application, however, remains subject to the statutory conditions and should not be construed as an unrestricted exemption from insolvency law.

The statutory framework operates alongside applicable SEC regulations and directives, the rules and operational procedures of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), and the settlement rules and guidelines of the relevant securities exchange.13 These instruments perform complementary functions: the Act establishes the legislative framework; the SEC exercises its statutory regulatory and supervisory powers; and the applicable infrastructure and exchange rules prescribe the operational requirements governing relevant transactions.

Accordingly, compliance with clearing and settlement obligations requires more than reference to the ISA 2025 alone. Market participants must identify the statutory provisions, regulatory directives, and operational rules applicable to the relevant transaction, and ensure that their procedures, documentation, and settlement arrangements comply with those requirements.

2. Contractual Obligations and the Allocation of Settlement Risk

The shortened settlement period reduces the time available to identify funding deficiencies, correct transaction discrepancies, and resolve operational failures. A trade may be validly executed and confirmed but still fail to settle if the necessary funds or securities are unavailable within the prescribed period. The legal consequences depend on the obligations undertaken by each party and the rules governing the transaction. An investor may owe funds to a broker, a broker may have settlement obligations to its settlement bank or clearing infrastructure, and a custodian may be responsible for specified administrative or settlement functions.

Where an investor fails to provide the required funds, the broker may incur a settlement shortfall, with no right to recover penalties, losses, or other costs depending on the contractual terms and applicable market rules. Conversely, a broker’s failure to process instructions, reconcile accounts, or make funds available may raise issues of contractual breach and regulatory non-compliance. A settlement loss does not automatically establish liability against every participant; a party seeking recovery must establish the applicable legal basis, including any necessary proof of breach, causation, and recoverable loss, subject to relevant contractual limitations and defences.

The T+1 cycle therefore makes clear contractual provisions on funding deadlines, securities delivery, transaction cut-off times, confirmation and reconciliation procedures, default notification, allocation of penalties and shortfalls,14 and dispute management particularly important. Agreements should also address, where appropriate and legally permissible, the handling of securities following default and the preservation of transaction records. These provisions must remain consistent with applicable legislation, regulatory requirements, and market rules, as contractual arrangements cannot override mandatory legal or regulatory obligations.

3. Default Management under the CSCS Procedure

3.1 Escalation and identification of default

The CSCS T+1 Default Management Procedure establishes a structured process for addressing unfunded cash settlement accounts. The settlement bank must escalate an unfunded account to CSCS by noon on T+1, copying the client, and reconfirm the position by 2:30 p.m. CSCS then engages the bank and the defaulting participant to facilitate settlement. Where the account remains unfunded, the procedure provides for default-management measures, potentially including the suspension and sale of the relevant securities.15

These deadlines are particularly significant because they precede the 5:00 p.m. T+1 settlement deadline prescribed by the SEC’s circular. The earlier checkpoints facilitate intervention before the settlement deadline and should not be treated as optional administrative formalities. Brokers and other participants must therefore ensure that funding deficiencies are identified and escalated promptly.

3.2 Legal and commercial consequences of default

Under the procedure, default may expose the relevant broker to applicable penalties and liability for any shortfall between the proceeds realised from the sale of securities and the amount of the settlement bank’s position. These consequences underscore the importance of timely funding, but the broker’s obligations to the settlement infrastructure must be distinguished from its right to recover losses from a client. Any such recovery depends on the applicable client agreement, market rules, and relevant legal principles.

The procedure also raises questions where a default-management measure is challenged. The relevant considerations include whether the conditions for default were satisfied, whether the prescribed procedure was followed, and whether the action was authorised by the applicable rules. For market participants, effective risk management consequently requires timely funding, clear contractual allocation of settlement responsibilities, and accurate records of settlement instructions and communications.

4. Settlement Finality and Insolvency Considerations

The T+1 settlement cycle requires eligible transactions to be settled within a shorter period, making the continuity and finality of settlement particularly important where a market participant becomes insolvent. Under the ISA, insolvency proceedings do not, in specified circumstances, invalidate qualifying transfer orders or prevent settlement in accordance with the rules of a recognised system. The Act also protects certain default-management arrangements and provides that insolvency proceedings do not retrospectively affect rights and obligations arising from a participant’s involvement in the system before those proceedings commence.16 These provisions help preserve the orderly completion of qualifying settlement processes despite a participant’s insolvency.

These protections are, however, subject to the statutory conditions and exceptions; they do not apply indiscriminately to every transaction or prevent all insolvency-related challenges. Moreover, settlement finality does not automatically resolve disputes over contractual breaches or responsibility for settlement failures. Market participants should therefore assess the applicable statutory protections alongside the relevant settlement rules and contractual arrangements.

5. Implications for Market Participants and Practical Compliance Measures

The effective implementation of T+1 requires market participants to align their contractual arrangements, funding processes, operational systems, and internal controls with the shortened settlement timetable. Although the specific obligations of each participant depend on its role and the applicable regulatory framework, certain measures are particularly important.

Brokers and Dealers: Brokers and dealers should review their client agreements and internal controls to accommodate the T+1 timetable, including procedures for transaction confirmation, reconciliation, funding monitoring, and early identification of shortfalls. Client agreements should clearly specify funding and delivery deadlines, default notification procedures, and the circumstances in which penalties, shortfalls, or other losses may be recoverable under the applicable law and market rules. Settlement Banks, Custodians, and Other Intermediaries: Settlement banks should monitor settlement accounts and escalate unfunded positions within the prescribed timelines, while custodians and other intermediaries should ensure that transaction instructions, funds, and securities are processed promptly. Responsibilities for authorisations, reconciliation, resolving discrepancies, and responding to settlement alerts should be clearly allocated, supported by appropriate systems and contingency arrangements. Investors: Investors should ensure that the required funds or securities are available within the applicable settlement timelines and comply with their obligations under client agreements and market rules. They should retain transaction confirmations, account statements, funding records, and relevant correspondence to help establish compliance and challenge settlement failures or losses incorrectly attributed to them. Issuers and Companies: Companies involved in securities transactions should ensure that their treasury arrangements, payment authorisations and internal approval processes accommodate the shorter settlement cycle. Where multiple approvals or intermediaries are involved, responsibilities and timelines should be established in advance, and transaction documents should be reviewed to identify any contractual deadlines inconsistent with applicable settlement requirements. Foreign Portfolio Investors: In its clarification of 12 August 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission stated that foreign portfolio investors are not required to prefund their accounts for trades in the Nigerian capital market.17 This does not remove the obligation to settle within the prescribed period; accordingly, foreign portfolio investors and their operators should maintain effective funding, monitoring, and communication arrangements to address potential shortfalls promptly. Cross-Cutting Compliance, Record-Keeping, and Dispute Management: All market participants should maintain adequate records of transaction instructions, confirmations, funding positions, settlement reports, and default notifications, while monitoring relevant SEC directives, CSCS procedures, and exchange rules. Where a settlement failure occurs, claims for penalties, shortfalls, or losses should be assessed against the applicable contractual terms, market rules, and law, as the occurrence of a default does not automatically establish a participant’s liability for every resulting loss.

These measures will not eliminate every settlement risk, but they can reduce avoidable failures, improve the speed of corrective action, and provide a more reliable evidential basis for resolving disputes.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s transition to T+1 settlement marks an important development in the modernisation of its capital market, but its effectiveness depends on the ability of market participants to meet the resulting operational and legal demands. The ISA 2025, SEC directives, and CSCS procedures provide complementary frameworks for settlement, default management, and settlement finality, while contractual arrangements determine the allocation of obligations and risks between parties, subject to applicable statutory protections. For market participants and their legal advisers, the principal challenge is to ensure that these frameworks operate coherently, particularly where settlement failures give rise to competing claims over liability and loss. Ultimately, the success of T+1 will depend not merely on completing transactions within a shorter period, but on ensuring that settlement obligations are discharged reliably and that the consequences of default are managed in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Footnotes

1 Securities and Exchange Commission, “Transition To T+1 Settlement Cycle In The Nigerian Capital Market”

2 Securities and Exchange Commission, “Clarification On The Implementation Of The T+1 Settlement Cycle In The Nigerian Capital Market” Securities

3 Central Securities Clearing System, “Nigeria’s Transition to T+1 Settlement Cycle”

4 Accounting Tools, “The Difference Between Trade Date and Settlement Date Accounting”

5 Fannie Mae, “Comparison of Delivery vs. Payment (DVP) and Delivery vs. Free (DVF or Free)”

6 Securities and Exchange Commission (n 1).

7 Securities and Exchange Commission (n 2).

8 Investments and Securities Act 2025, Act No 2 of 2025.

9 Investments and Securities Act 2025, Part V.

10 Investments and Securities Act 2025, ss. 41-44.

11 Investments and Securities Act 2025, ss 45–52.

12 Investments and Securities Act 2025, ss 53–57.

13 See the Rule Book of the Nigerian Stock Exchange 2015.

14 Central Securities Clearing System, “T+1 Default Management Procedure”

15 Ibid.

16 See the Investments and Securities Act 2025, ss 53–56.

17 Securities and Exchange Commission (n 2).