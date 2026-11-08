From Maritime Investment To Bankable Transactions: Building The Legal Framework For Financing Nigeria’s Shipping Industry

Introduction

The proposed NSML- LR Maritime Future Forum represents an opportunity to advance discussions on the commercial conditions necessary for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s Maritime Industry. The announced Lloyd’s Register (LR) and NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), on the proposed industry-led platform are intended to convene stakeholders across shipping, energy, infrastructure, finance, insurance and technology. It builds on the organisation’s 2025 memorandum of understanding on maritime skills, training and capability development in West Africa, extending their collaboration towards broader industry dialogue and investment.

The initiative raises an important commercial question: how can Nigeria translate its maritime investment opportunities into transactions that banks, investors and other commercial counterparties are prepared to finance? The answer to this question extends beyond the availability of capital. In proposing this transaction, it must be commercially viable, and the principal risks taken must be understood and appropriately allocated. The regulatory requirements must be satisfied, and the parties must be confident that their contractual obligations and rights are enforceable. These considerations are particularly important in shipping, where substantial capital commitments, mobile assets, international counterparties, and complex contractual relationships are involved.

Vessel and Infrastructure Financing

Maritime investment requires financing structures that reflect the value of the assets involved, the revenue expected from their operation and the risks associated with their acquisition and use. Shipping companies may require capital to acquire vessels, refinance existing assets or expand their fleets, while port operators and infrastructure developers may need long-term funding for terminals, storage facilities, cargo-handling equipment and related infrastructure. Financing can be obtained through commercial lending, equity investment, leasing, asset-backed facilities or public-private partnerships. The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) provides a relevant example under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003; the fund is intended to support eligible indigenous operators in acquiring vessels for domestic coastal shipping. NIMASA launched the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) application portal in January 2026, providing eligible applicants with a formal route to financing through approved lending institutions. The Fund’s requirements highlight the importance of legal and financial due diligence, including vessel mortgages, insurance assignments, guarantees and the borrower’s ability to repay the loan.

Aside from Coastal Trading and Cabotage, banks have been lending maritime players large sums of money to acquire vessels. The risk here is on the high side and requires deep due diligence; otherwise, both the banks and the borrowers would suffer huge losses. The due diligence follows a number of processes. This process, if followed, would determine whether the transactions remain bankable. The due diligence seeks to identify everything we mentioned in our introduction, hence translating to a great maritime investment.

Similarly, port infrastructure requires extensive due diligence and investment; hence, investors must assess concessions, land rights, regulatory approvals, projected cargo volumes, and construction risks. Federal infrastructure concessions may also fall under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act 2005. A good example of investment in a port is the deep-sea project that the Federal Government is about to commence; the Badagry Deep Sea Project, for example, involves the government and Private Individuals: APM Terminals and Badagry Port Development Limited (BPDL) the Lloyd’s Register seeks to connect individuals in the maritime sector; if the register was already in place before now, investors can use it to streamline personnel who will likely be interested in the project.

The best contribution is to develop a maritime financing due diligence framework covering vessel ownership and registration, mortgage security, company charges, insurance, charter revenue, repayment capacity and enforcement. For infrastructure projects, the framework could extend to concessions, permits, land rights, project agreements and the allocation of construction and operational risks.

Risk Allocation in Maritime Projects

Maritime projects face risks such as vessel damage, cargo loss, construction delays, non-payment and operational interruptions. If these risks are not properly allocated, they can increase costs, disrupt operations and undermine loan repayment.

One thing that aids risk allocation in Maritime is Credit Risk Assessment. Here, you consider the availability of reliable revenue to repay the loan, the viability of the facility the loan was taken out for, and the parties involved; this would help determine who takes what. An example is the CVFF, where contributions among the Government, PLI, and the borrower are in the ratio of 70:15:15. One would naturally assume that, in this instance, the government is taking the highest risk, but that is not the case. The government’s funds come from the 2% surcharge deducted from vessel owners, meaning the money belongs to vessel owners in the first instance and is not from the treasury. In this instance, the risk on the bank and the borrower is higher, and they stand to lose more. Also, one of the parties might take out insurance, reducing their risk as well.

Hence, the due diligence would determine how risks would be allocated between parties. .

Regulatory Certainty and Transaction Readiness

Maritime investment depends on compliance with applicable registration, licensing, safety, environmental and operational requirements. Nigeria’s Merchant Shipping Act 2007 provides a framework for ship registration and related matters, while the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 regulates specified domestic coastal and inland shipping activities. NIMASA administers relevant registration and cabotage functions.

For example, financing a vessel for offshore or domestic operations may be jeopardised if the operator cannot meet the applicable registration, safety or cabotage requirements. Delays can postpone revenue generation and increase financing costs.

Cross-Border Commercial Agreements

Maritime transactions often involve Nigerian companies, foreign lenders, overseas vessel sellers, international insurers and cross-border charterers. Relevant agreements may include loan agreements, vessel sale contracts, mortgages, charterparties, insurance policies and guarantees.

These documents should be coordinated to address governing law, payment obligations, security registration, priority, currency exposure and dispute resolution. A lender must confirm that its security is validly created and that enforcement is practical in the jurisdictions where the vessel or other assets are located.

For instance, a Nigerian borrower earning in naira but repaying a foreign-currency loan faces exchange-rate risk that could affect its ability to service the debt.

The Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, particularly sections 57, 58 and 60, provides a framework for recognising and enforcing qualifying arbitral awards, including foreign awards under the New York Convention. Foreign court judgements are subject to a separate framework, including the Foreign Judgements (Reciprocal Enforcement) Act.

Maritime Dispute Prevention and Resolution

Disputes over unpaid hire, vessel damage, cargo claims, construction delays and loan defaults can increase costs and interrupt maritime operations. Clear contractual obligations, payment terms, notice requirements, default provisions and termination rights can reduce these risks. Where appropriate, contracts should provide for operational discussions, senior-level negotiations and mediation before arbitration or litigation, while preserving access to urgent relief where necessary.

The Admiralty Jurisdiction Act 1991 governs specified maritime claims, including claims relating to ship mortgages. Vessel arrest may provide security in appropriate cases, subject to the applicable legal and procedural requirements. The decision in Baker Marine (Nigeria) Ltd v Chevron (Nigeria) Ltd also illustrates the importance of understanding the legal framework for recognising and enforcing arbitral awards.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s maritime investment opportunities can only be realised sustainably where commercial projects are supported by credible financing arrangements, clearly allocated risks, regulatory compliance and enforceable contracts. These requirements are interdependent: a commercially attractive vessel or infrastructure project may remain unfinanceable if the lender cannot establish reliable security, the operator cannot satisfy regulatory requirements, or the parties cannot determine how their rights will be enforced.

The proposed NSML–LR Maritime Future Forum offers an opportunity to address these challenges through dialogue across the maritime value chain.

Footnotes