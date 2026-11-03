Beyond The IPO: The Aftermath Of Going Public In Nigeria

Introduction

An initial public offering (“IPO”) is often viewed as the culmination of a company’s capital-raising journey. For the issuer, however, the offer is really only the point at which a different relationship with capital begins. Once shares are offered to the public and admitted to trading, the company operates within a broader framework of public ownership, disclosure, governance and market regulation. Its existing shareholders may face dilution, a wider shareholder base, and a market that now prices the business every day it trades.

Recent transactions show why this matters right now. Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE launched an IPO of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share, a raise of roughly N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed. Meanwhile, OPay Digital Services is reportedly considering an IPO in the United States at a valuation of about US$4 billion, alongside a possible listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), although the structure and timing of any Nigerian offering remain unconfirmed. Both developments point to the same thing: public equity is still being considered as a major source of capital in Nigeria.

In this edition of The Deal Talk, we look past the closing bell. What actually changes once an IPO is done? We walk through how going public reshapes ownership, governance, disclosure, share trading and how the market values the business. We also look at what issuers, promoters and existing shareholders should be pricing into that decision before, not after, they commit to it.

What Actually Changes When a Company Goes Public?

Some entities start off as private companies, others public companies, free trade zone entities (“FTZE”), companies limited by guarantee or even business names, and the route to an IPO depends, in part, on the entity’s starting position. A private company for example cannot invite the public to subscribe for its shares under section 22(5)(a) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (“CAMA”). It would ordinarily have to re-register as a public company first. An existing public company does not face that step. An FTZE may also access the public equity market with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under section 95(1)(f) of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 (“ISA 2025”) and subject to the specific regulatory framework applicable to FTZEs.

The public offering itself is governed principally by the ISA 2025 and Part F of the SEC Rules and Regulations 2013 (as amended). For an FTZE, this includes the SEC Rules on Public Offering of Securities by a Free Trade Zone Entity 2026.

Once a public offer is completed, the securities may be listed or admitted to trading on an SEC-regulated market such as the NGX or the NASD OTC Securities Exchange (“NASD”). The choice of market is important because it determines the admission requirements and the obligations that continue after listing.

The structure of the offer is equally important. An IPO may comprise an offer for subscription, an offer for sale, or a combination of both. In an offer for subscription, the company issues new shares to the public and receives the proceeds, potentially diluting the percentage ownership of existing shareholders who do not participate proportionately. In an offer for sale, existing shareholders sell some or all of their shares to the public, allowing them to realise part or all of their investment without increasing the company’s issued share capital. This is often the exit route private equity and venture capital investors look for. The type of IPO therefore determines where the money goes and how ownership is redistributed.

Life After the IPO

A Wider Investor Base

Companies have several alternatives for raising capital without opening their ownership to the public, ranging from traditional bank loans to private equity and private credit. The main commercial draw of an IPO is the capital pool. A public offer may open up a wider pool of investors, including institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies, as well as retail investors, that an unlisted entity may not easily reach through privately negotiated rounds with existing shareholders, private equity, (“PE”) sponsors and private credit providers. For an issuer looking to raise capital at scale, that pool is critical. Some of that capital is available only to listed issuers. For example, section 27(2)(c) of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 recognises ordinary shares of “listed public companies” as a permissible investment for policyholders’ funds.

Additionally, once listed, the entity has a live platform for follow-on raises: rights issues, placings, whatever structure market conditions favour. An IPO is often the first raise in a longer financing relationship with the market, not a one-off event.

Continuous Disclosure Obligations

One of the biggest shifts an IPO brings is that disclosure stops being a one-time project and becomes a permanent feature of running the entity.

Pre-IPO, the disclosure exercise may be intense but finite: the issuer assembles everything a prospective investor needs to assess the business and the offer, puts it in the prospectus, and the job is done. Once the shares are admitted to trading, that exercise does not close out. It carries on, in a different form, for as long as the issuer is listed.

Practically, that means complying with the financial reporting, disclosure and corporate governance requirements under the securities law and listing rules that apply to the issuer. NGX’s current listing requirements, for example, carry continuing obligations on periodic financial statements and governance compliance, and the precise requirements depend on which board the issuer is listed on.

This changes how the issuer runs the business day to day. Before going public, an entity’s sensitive commercial information can be kept within a small circle: the board, existing shareholders, and its financiers. Upon going public, every material development gets tested against one question: does the market need to know this? This introduces a different standard of accountability. Management has to assume that anything material may not just stay in the boardroom; it may need to go out to a broad investing public that is making decisions based on it.

The Changing Face of Control After Listing

The introduction of public shareholders does not automatically result in a change of control. The outcome depends on the structure and size of the offer and the ownership retained by existing shareholders.

A founder or other controlling shareholder may retain a substantial voting interest after the offer, depending on how many shares are sold and the resulting public float. However, once the shares are freely traded, that control is no longer static. The shareholder base can change through ordinary market transactions, and acquisitions of significant voting interests may trigger the takeover provisions of the ISA 2025, including the 30% threshold for a takeover bid, subject to applicable exceptions.

The level of public ownership also bears on the choice of listing board. NGX’s current rules require a minimum public float of 20% of each class of equity securities on both the Main Board and the Premium Board. Each board also recognises a value-based alternative: free-float shares worth at least N20 billion for the Main Board, or N40 billion for the Premium Board. . The Dangote Refinery IPO illustrates the point. Its offer of 4.1 billion shares represents only about 3% of the company, well short of the 20% threshold, but at roughly N2.15 trillion, its value exceeds the minimum for both boards. Free float is not, then, just a technical listing box to tick. It shapes the distribution of ownership, the depth of the trading market and how much stock is genuinely available to public investors.

For promoters and existing shareholders, the real focus after an IPO should be not only on whether control is retained on listing day, but on how that control may evolve.

An IPO does more than raise money. It moves the company into a different legal category and ownership environment, where its shareholder base and control structure can continue to evolve.

Market Valuation: Price Discovery, Volatility and the Loss of Privacy

Perhaps the most consequential change after an IPO is that the entity’s valuation stops being negotiated privately and starts being influenced by the market. Once the shares trade, price becomes a function of buyers and sellers meeting in the market, which delivers liquidity and price discovery, but may also bring volatility the issuer did not have before.

Once listed, the share price moves not just on financial performance and strategic decisions, but also on broader market conditions, sentiment, industry news, or simply investors reading the same facts differently from management. Any of these can push the market price away from what management thinks the business is actually worth, sometimes by a wide margin.

The market price, in turn, affects the issuer’s ability to raise further capital, how useful its shares are as acquisition currency, what employee and management equity incentives are worth, and the expectations shareholders start setting for management. For a controlling shareholder specifically, it means a significant part of the value of their investment is now on public display, updating in real time.

Price discovery is therefore a trade-off: the issuer gets a liquid, market-tested valuation, but gives up the privacy that came with negotiating value on its own terms. An unlisted entity may price itself when it needs to. A listed company has a price, visible to everyone, that can move every single trading day.

The Listing Choice Still Matters

Going public is not necessarily a permanent commitment to one particular trading venue. The experience of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc illustrates this point. In 2025, the company voluntarily delisted from NGX and subsequently had its shares admitted to NASD. The move was associated with considerations including regulatory obligations and administrative and compliance costs, as well as the greater flexibility and cost savings expected from the alternative market.

The significance of the transaction is not that MRS abandoned the public market, but that it moved to a different one. It remained a public company and its shares continued to trade on NASD rather than NGX. It shows that the costs and requirements associated with a particular market can become an important consideration after an IPO. By contrast, Aradel did the reverse, moved from the NASD to NGX in 2024, with Aradel disclosing that the move was intended to broaden investment opportunities, expand its investor base and allow more Nigerians to participate in the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. This demonstrates that venue choice runs in both directions, depending on the company’s needs.

The choice of listing venue can therefore have consequences well beyond the initial admission. An issuer must consider not only where its shares can be listed, but whether the regulatory, governance, disclosure, liquidity and compliance environment of that market remains appropriate for the business as it develops.

Conclusion

An IPO is not the end of the capital-raising process; it changes the terms on which a company accesses capital and manages its ownership. The benefits of a wider investor base, liquidity and price discovery come with continuing disclosure, governance and market obligations.

The deal does not end with the closing bell on listing day. What matters as much as the offer itself is whether the issuer and its investors are prepared for what comes after the IPO and whether the public market continues to serve the business as it evolves.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.