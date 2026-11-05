Who Approves What: Merger Approval After The Investments And Securities Act 2025

Part 2 of a three-part series on merger approval in Nigeria.

The new regime operates as two or three complementary layers, depending on the company structure. They are sequentially related layers of the same transaction, and a well-advised transaction must treat them as cumulative rather than alternative.

The CAC, SEC and FCCPC are not competing for regulatory space; they are different bodies doing different things that coincide in the same transaction. Under CAMA, the CAC continues to act as the registrar of corporate mergers, the institution that confers public, foundational legitimacy on a scheme of arrangement after court approval, and the institution that registers the resulting modifications to a company’s share capital and constitution. Under the ISA 2025, the SEC focuses on matters relating to securities, public companies, takeover transactions, schemes involving securities and other capital market activities. The FCCPC, operating under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act and the Merger Review Regulations 2020, carries out a function that CAMA and the ISA were not designed for: a careful, evidence-based assessment of whether a transfer of control will be harmful to competition in a Nigerian market.

Mapping the transaction against both jurisdictional tests

Early in the process, counsel should determine, at the term-sheet stage, whether the transaction constitutes a merger for FCCPC purposes, that is, whether it involves an acquisition of control, direct or indirect, including at the material influence threshold for minority-stake acquisitions; and whether the transaction will, as a matter of corporate mechanics, require a CAMA scheme of arrangement because it involves an amalgamation or reconstruction.

These questions have different answers and must not be conflated. A transaction can readily be notifiable to the FCCPC while requiring no CAMA scheme of arrangement at all, as with a simple share purchase conferring control. Conversely, a CAMA scheme can in principle be used for a combination too small to trigger FCCPC notification. Where the company is listed or public, and the transaction involves securities, a takeover or a scheme involving securities, SEC clearance arises in addition to both.

Sequencing, FCCPC clearance is a condition of completion. The standstill obligation prohibits implementation pending clearance, so the transfer of control, the allotments and the CAC filings must all follow it.

SEC clearance sits inside the scheme process rather than after it. For a public company proceeding by scheme of arrangement, the Commission’s review of the scheme documents and its no-objection precede the application to the Federal High Court for the order convening the court-ordered meetings, and precede the sanction hearing. Treating SEC approval as a step that follows FCCPC clearance misdescribes the mechanics.

The CAC filing is the last phase, not the first. Once FCCPC approval, unconditional or subject to accepted remedies, has been obtained and evidenced by the Commission’s decisional report, the parties may proceed with whatever CAMA registrations are required to give the transaction legal effect on the corporate register: registration of any court order sanctioning a scheme of arrangement, registration of special resolutions and consequential amendments to the memorandum and articles, filing of share allotments and transfers, and, where a transferor company is dissolved without winding up, the corresponding CAC filings to reflect that dissolution. The CAC’s role at this stage is to give public notice and constitutional effect to a transaction whose competitive acceptability has already been determined; it should not, and under current law cannot, be asked to revisit that determination.

The sector regulator alongside the FCCPC

For regulated targets, the FCCPC is often not the only approval the transaction needs. The interface differs materially by sector, and should be mapped at the outset rather than discovered mid-transaction.

The Central Bank and the Commission: a conundrum resolving itself

Section 65 of BOFIA 2020 assigns the FCCPC’s competition regulatory powers over financial institutions to the Central Bank, and no merger involving a bank or other CBN-licensed financial institution may proceed without the CBN’s prior consent to the resulting change of control or transfer of a significant shareholding. Against that stands section 104 of the FCCPA, which provides that in all matters relating to competition and consumer protection, the Act overrides any other law, as decided in UBA v FCCPC (FHC/ABJ/CS/1972/2025), the Honourable Justice James Omotosho dismissed the suit of UBA against FCCPC and affirmed the Commission as retaining oversight over competition matters, including mergers involving financial institutions, which sits awkwardly with the BOFIA reading and section 105, which casts sector regulators in a concurrent rather than exclusive role. Two provisions, therefore, vest authority over the same transaction in two different institutions.

The ordinary principle is that the later statute prevails, and on that footing, BOFIA 2020 would displace the earlier Act. The difficulty is that the earlier Act contains an express overriding clause, and BOFIA does not. Section 65 confers powers on the Central Bank without addressing, disapplying or even referring to the provision that reserves competition matters to the Commission. On a strict reading, a statute that does not speak to an overriding clause does not displace it, and the better view is that section 65 was not intended to remove the competition assessment from the Commission but to secure the Central Bank’s own role alongside it. The point remains open. It has not been resolved by litigation.

It has, however, been resolved in practice. The merger of Providus Bank and Unity Bank, the first completed under the Central Bank’s recapitalization programme and effective on 1 July 2026, proceeded through the full regulatory chain. When the transaction was challenged by dissenting shareholders up to the Supreme Court, the respondents included the Central Bank, the Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Corporate Affairs Commission. The parties treated all four as necessary to the transaction, and the position was not disturbed.

That approach may be characterized as cautious.

The two regulators are not asking the same question, and neither answer is dispensable. The Central Bank’s function is the detailed compliance work: whether the merging institutions satisfy the conditions for continued licensed existence, whether capital is adequate, whether the acquirer is fit and proper, and whether the combined balance sheet is sound. Banking is a specialized service whose failure carries consequences for the whole economy, and that scrutiny is indispensable. It is not, however, the question of whether the combination should be permitted to exist at all. Whether a merger is economically sustainable, whether it will dominate a market, and whether it will produce adverse effects across the wider economy are questions for an institution that assesses the economy holistically.

They should run concurrently, as they already do in the communications sector, where the NCC and the Commission each exercise their own function over the same transaction. The emerging practice direction is therefore that approval should be obtained from both. That is what the market has done, and it is what the statutory scheme, properly read, requires.

Nigerian Communications Commission.

The NCC exercises a genuinely concurrent, not substitutive, jurisdiction. Section 90 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 gives the NCC broad competition oversight of the communications market, exercised through its Competition Practices Regulations 2007, regulation 26 of which requires NCC notification and approval of mergers, acquisitions and takeovers affecting a communications licensee, including acquisition of more than 10% of a licensee’s shares, any transaction resulting in a change of control of a licensee, and any transfer of an individual licence. Section 96(7) of the FCCPA independently requires notification to the relevant sector regulator where one exists. In recent years, the Federal High Court has confirmed that this is a case of true concurrency rather than NCC exclusivity, most recently in 2026, holding that “concurrency means coexistence, not displacement” in Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria Ltd/Gte v. FCCPC, Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026, the Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed WASPAN's suit on July 20, 2026. Justice A.L. Allagoa upheld the validity of the FCCPC's Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON Regulations) and clarified that licensing powers in the telecom sector belong to the NCC.

The FCCPC retains its cross-sectoral competition mandate over the transaction, and the NCC retains its licensing, technical and prudential authority; both processes should therefore be run in parallel.

NAICOM and PenCom

Unlike the CBN and the NCC, neither NAICOM nor PenCom has been assigned a competition-review function under the FCCPA or its own enabling statute. Their consent requirements are prudential and licensing-driven: a fit-and-proper assessment of the acquirer, capital adequacy, and protection of policyholders’ or pension contributors’ assets, rather than an assessment of competitive effect. FCCPC merger notification, therefore, applies cumulatively with, rather than in substitution for, NAICOM or PenCom consent.

Drafting the conditions precedent

The regulatory conditions precedent in the transaction agreement should list each applicable consent separately: FCCPC clearance or negative clearance; CBN, NCC, NAICOM or PenCom consent as applicable; and, for public companies, SEC clearance under the ISA business-combination rules. A single composite regulatory approval condition should be avoided so that the standstill and completion mechanics can be tied to the correct trigger for each regulator.

Publication and third-party engagement

The publication of the non-confidential summary by the FCCPC and the invitation to third parties, competitors, customers and employees’ representative unions, to comment should be coordinated with any CAMA-mandated Gazette or newspaper publication of a sanctioned scheme, so that the parties present a consistent public narrative of the transaction across both regulatory processes and are not caught by inconsistent disclosure obligations.

Conclusion

The relationship between the three bodies is not one of competition or redundancy, but of a deliberate and generally well-organised separation of regulatory responsibilities. Modern sound transaction procedure requires that FCCPC clearance be regarded as the critical threshold for all qualifying mergers or acquisitions of control, that SEC clearance be built into the scheme timetable where the company is public, and that CAC registration be treated as the formal process that vests legal validity in the cleared transaction on the corporate register.

Part 3 sets out the mechanics of FCCPC notification: thresholds, timelines, fees and the consequences of getting the standstill wrong.

References

Adams Hayes (2026) “Understanding Mergers and Acquisitions: Types and Valuations” https://www.investopedia.com/terms/m/mergersandacquisitions.asp#toc-understanding-mergers-vs-acquisitions visited on the 22nd July 2026. Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, Part XXVII (sections 710–719). Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, Part XII (sections 92–105). Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Merger Review Regulations, 2020 Investments and Securities Act, 2007 Investments and Security Act, 2025 Part XII Section 140 - 149 Jide Alia, PUNCHNG, “Premium, Trustfund pensions proposed Merger” https://punchng.com/premium-trustfund-pensions-propose-merger/ visited on the 27th July 2026. Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, section 90 Nigerian Communications Commission, Competition Practices Regulations, 2007, regulation 26. Omaplex (2026) “mergers and acquisitions legal insights and strategies for successful corporate consolidation” https://omaplex.com.ng/mergers-and-acquisitions-legal-insights-and-strategies-for-successful-corporate-consolidation visited on the 22nd July 2026. UBA v FCCPC (FHC/ABJ/CS/1972/2025) Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria Ltd/Gte v. FCCPC

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