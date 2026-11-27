As Boards prepare to close out 2026, year end discussions should go beyond financial results and budget approvals. In this edition of Governance Unpacked, we highlight seven important questions Directors should consider when reviewing performance, reassessing risk and governance priorities, and setting the direction for 2027.

As 2026 draws to a close, Boards will naturally turn their attention to year-end performance, financial results, and the approval of plans and budgets for the year ahead.

However, the final Board meetings of the year also provide an important opportunity to step back and consider a broader question: is the organisation genuinely prepared for 2027?

In this edition of Governance Unpacked, our Regulatory, Compliance & Governance Practice identifies seven key areas Directors should consider before closing the year.

The first is strategy and performance. Beyond reviewing the numbers, Boards should consider whether the organisation delivered on its 2026 objectives, what lessons emerged during the year, and whether the assumptions supporting the 2027 plan remain realistic.

The second is risk. The risks facing an organisation today may be different from those identified at the beginning of the year. Boards should therefore examine both known risks and emerging issues, including developments in technology, artificial intelligence, regulation, reputation and stakeholder expectations.

Attention should also be given to leadership and succession planning. Boards need to consider whether the organisation has the right skills, capabilities, and leadership pipeline to execute its strategy and whether the Board itself has the appropriate mix of experience and perspectives.

Outstanding audit, compliance, and risk matters should not simply roll into another year. Significant unresolved issues should have clear ownership, realistic remediation timelines, and appropriate Board oversight.

The year-end period also creates an opportunity for the Board to assess its own effectiveness. This includes considering whether sufficient time was devoted to strategy and risk, whether Board Committees operated effectively, and whether the information available supported informed decision-making.

Boards should also review whether their governance framework remains fit for purpose, including policies, Board and Committee Charters, delegations of authority, governance audits, and evaluation processes.

Finally, sustainability should form part of the Board’s year-end conversation. Relevant environmental, social, and governance issues should be appropriately reflected in strategy, risk, and oversight, alongside preparations for any applicable sustainability reporting requirements.

Effective governance is not simply about meeting regulatory requirements. It is about ensuring that Boards have the information, structures and, processes required to make better decisions, provide stronger oversight, and support long-term value creation..