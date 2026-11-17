An unpaid invoice can become more than a financial inconvenience. When a customer or business partner fails to pay, your cash flow suffers, operational commitments become harder to meet and valuable time is spent pursuing money already owed.

However, taking a debtor to court is not always the most effective way to recover your money.

Recovering business debts requires more than repeated payment reminders or threats of legal action. The right approach depends on the evidence supporting your claim, the debtor’s financial position and the likelihood of obtaining payment.

For your business, the important question is not simply whether legal action is available, but which recovery strategy offers the best prospect of getting paid.

Why Choosing the Right Recovery Strategy Matters

Not every unpaid business debt presents the same problem. Some customers acknowledge their obligations but struggle with temporary cash-flow difficulties. Others dispute the amount claimed, raise concerns about contractual performance or refuse to engage.

Consider a situation in which your company supplies goods worth ₦20 million to a customer who fails to pay within the agreed-upon period.

The customer acknowledges receiving the goods but requests additional time to settle the invoice.

Immediately commencing litigation could increase recovery costs without necessarily improving the likelihood of payment. A properly negotiated repayment arrangement, supported by appropriate safeguards, could offer a more practical solution.

However, where a debtor repeatedly defaults on promises or deliberately avoids payment, formal legal proceedings become a more important consideration.

Understanding the nature of the default helps your business select an appropriate recovery strategy.

What Nigerian Law Requires

Debt recovery in Nigeria is governed by the contractual relationship between the parties, applicable statutory provisions and the procedural rules of the relevant court or dispute resolution forum.

Before commencing formal proceedings, your business needs to establish the legal basis of the debt and the evidence supporting the amount claimed.

Relevant documents often include contracts, invoices, delivery notes, statements of account, acknowledgements of indebtedness and correspondence between the parties.

The agreement can also contain provisions governing payment notices, dispute resolution, arbitration or other procedures that affect the available recovery options.

Where the debtor is a company, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 provides a separate framework for corporate insolvency proceedings. However, winding-up procedures are not an automatic substitute for ordinary debt recovery, particularly where the underlying debt is genuinely disputed on substantial grounds.

The appropriate legal route therefore depends on the circumstances of each claim.

Demand Letter or Court Action: Which Works Better?

1. When a demand letter is appropriate

A formal demand letter is often an effective first step when your debtor has failed to respond to payment reminders or has not clearly communicated a position on the outstanding debt.

A properly prepared demand letter identifies the amount owed, the basis of the obligation, the supporting transaction details, and the requested payment.

It also provides an opportunity for the debtor to settle the claim or explain any genuine dispute before litigation begins.

For example, a customer who has ignored informal reminders could respond differently when presented with a clear legal demand that sets out the contractual obligation and the consequences of continued default.

A demand letter can therefore help resolve the matter without immediately incurring the costs associated with court proceedings.

2. When a negotiated settlement offers better value

Where your debtor acknowledges the debt but faces financial difficulties, negotiating a structured settlement can provide a commercially sensible alternative.

Your business can agree on instalment payments, specific payment deadlines and appropriate consequences for default.

Depending on the circumstances, the arrangement can also include an acknowledgement of indebtedness, guarantees or suitable security.

The important consideration is ensuring that the settlement is properly documented and realistically capable of performance.

An agreement that contains vague promises without clear payment obligations offers limited protection if the debtor defaults again.

For further guidance on the use of negotiation and mediation, see our analysis of Effective Debt Recovery in Nigeria: Prioritising ADR Over the Litigation Minefield.

3. When court proceedings become necessary

Litigation becomes an important option when a debtor refuses to pay, disputes liability without a sustainable basis, or repeatedly breaches agreed-upon repayment terms.

Before filing a claim, your business needs to evaluate the available evidence, applicable limitation periods, jurisdiction and procedural requirements.

The costs of litigation and the debtor’s financial position also deserve attention.

Obtaining judgment establishes an enforceable legal entitlement, but it does not guarantee that your business will receive payment.

A recovery strategy therefore needs to consider enforcement prospects from the outset.

Businesses considering litigation can also explore our guide on Debt Recovery Strategies in Nigeria: A Guide for Banks and Other Business Entities, which examines court procedures and alternative recovery mechanisms.

4. When arbitration or mediation is appropriate

Some commercial contracts require disputes to be resolved through arbitration or through negotiation or mediation before formal proceedings.

Where your agreement contains a valid arbitration clause, the dispute resolution provisions require careful consideration before approaching the courts.

Mediation also offers an opportunity to negotiate payment arrangements while preserving commercial relationships.

The suitability of each process depends on the contractual provisions, the nature of the dispute, and the commercial objectives of the parties.

5. When enforcement action is required

Where your business already has a judgment or enforceable arbitral award, the immediate issue is no longer proving the debt but obtaining payment.

Depending on the circumstances and applicable legal requirements, enforcement options include garnishee proceedings and other lawful methods of executing judgments. An arbitral award can also require recognition or enforcement through the appropriate legal process.

The availability and effectiveness of these measures depend on the debtor’s assets, the nature of the judgment or award and the relevant enforcement procedures.

Understanding the debtor’s financial position is therefore essential to an effective recovery strategy.

What your business can do now

Before choosing a formal recovery process, your business benefits from assessing the debt, available evidence and prospects of payment.

1. Confirm the outstanding amount: Reconcile invoices, payment records, credits and contractual obligations to establish the amount actually due.

2. Review the supporting documents: Examine contracts, delivery records, correspondence and any acknowledgement of indebtedness.

3. Assess the debtor’s position: Determine whether the debt is admitted, genuinely disputed or affected by financial difficulties.

4. Examine the available recovery options: Consider demand letters, negotiated settlements, arbitration, litigation and applicable enforcement procedures.

5. Evaluate the commercial outcome: Compare expected recovery, legal costs, available assets and the time required to pursue each option.

How to avoid preventable mistakes

One common mistake in debt recovery is pursuing legal action without first examining whether the debtor has identifiable assets or a realistic ability to pay.

For example, obtaining judgment against a financially distressed company with no readily available assets can leave your business with additional legal expenses and an unsatisfied judgment.

Another mistake is accepting repayment promises without documenting the amount acknowledged, the payment dates, and the consequences of default.

Your business also needs to avoid using insolvency proceedings merely to pressure a debtor over a genuinely disputed contractual claim.

A well-planned recovery process focuses on obtaining payment through lawful and commercially proportionate measures rather than increasing pressure without a clear objective.

When to involve legal counsel

Legal intervention becomes particularly valuable when repeated payment demands produce no results, the debtor contests liability, substantial sums are involved or formal enforcement action becomes necessary.

At this stage, your business needs clarity on the strength of its claim, available procedures, potential recovery costs and the likelihood of enforcing any judgment or settlement.

Early legal assessment also helps determine whether a demand letter, negotiated settlement, arbitration, or court action is the most appropriate route.

Businesses seeking to recover outstanding debts in Nigeria can consider formal demand letters, negotiated repayment arrangements or court proceedings, depending on the circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is a demand letter necessary before suing a debtor in Nigeria?

Not in every case. The requirement depends on the applicable contract, statutory provisions and procedural rules. Even where a demand letter is not compulsory, it can provide a useful opportunity for payment or settlement before litigation.

2. Can my business recover a debt without going to court?

Yes. Your business can pursue payment through demand letters, negotiation, mediation or a properly documented repayment arrangement. The appropriate option depends on the debtor’s response and the circumstances of the claim.

3. What documents are needed to recover a business debt?

Relevant evidence includes contracts, invoices, delivery notes, statements of account, payment records, correspondence and acknowledgements of indebtedness. The documents required depend on the nature of the transaction and the claim.

4. Can my business initiate winding-up proceedings against a company that refuses to pay?

Corporate winding-up proceedings are subject to statutory conditions under CAMA 2020. They are not appropriate for every unpaid invoice, particularly where the alleged debt is genuinely disputed on substantial grounds.

5. What happens if a debtor refuses to pay after judgment?

Your business can consider applicable judgment enforcement procedures, including garnishee proceedings and other lawful execution measures. The appropriate process depends on the judgment, available assets and relevant legal requirements.

Conclusion

Successful debt recovery is not simply about obtaining a favourable court judgment. It is about securing payment through a process that is legally sound, commercially reasonable and capable of producing results.

Whether your business is considering a demand letter, negotiated settlement or formal proceedings, understanding the debtor’s position and the available recovery options helps reduce unnecessary costs and delays